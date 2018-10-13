  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Establishes Dedicated Zero-Emissions Vehicle Division

Toyota Establishes Dedicated Zero-Emissions Vehicle Division

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 16

Toyota working toward the introduction of more green cars.

We have no real indication of whether or not Toyota is about to get real with EVs, but what we do know is that the automaker has officially set up a brand-new division for zero-emission vehicles.

Related Content:
Prius Prime Design To Trickle Down Into Standard Prius
Tesla Model 3 Races Past Toyota Corolla In U.S. Passenger Car Sales
Toyota Prius Prime Accounts For Over 35% Of Total Prius Sales In U.S.

Toyota just announced the launch of a division with the specific responsibility of overseeing its emission-free vehicles from initial development all the way through production. This will be in an effort to work toward more “green” cars and speed up and streamline the process.

The automaker’s new division is coined the Toyota ZEV Factory. In the beginning, it’s comprised of some 200 employees in the fields of development, parts, preparation, and production. The ZEV Factory will focus its energy solely on electric cars and fuel-cell vehicles.

Due to stronger emissions regulations throughout the globe, Toyota is set to make a more concerted push toward increasingly environmentally friendly products.

In December of 2016, Toyota President Akio Toyoda initiated a similar, in-house, 50-employee electric-vehicle team with similar goals, which he headed up himself. Now, nearly two years later, this new endeavor is the next step in the process.

The new ZEV factory is led by Toyota executive vice president for advanced research and development, Shigeki Terashi.

Source: The Mainichi

Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime)
34 photos
Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Plug-In (Prius Prime) Toyota Prius Prime may benefit compared to some other plug-in offerings due to its current MSRP 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Toyota Prius Prime The New Toyota Prius Plug-in aka Prius Prime The New Toyota Prius Plug-in aka Prius Prime Toyota Still #1 The New Toyota Prius Plug-in aka Prius Prime The New Toyota Prius Plug-in aka Prius Prime The New Toyota Prius Plug-in aka Prius Prime The New Toyota Prius Plug-in aka Prius Prime The New Toyota Prius Plug-in aka Prius Prime Toyota Prius Prime Toyota Prius Prime Toyota Prius Prime Toyota Prius Prime Toyota Prius Prime 2017 Toyota Prius Prime 2017 Toyota Prius Prime 2017 Toyota Prius Prime

Categories: Toyota

Tags:

Leave a Reply

16 Comments on "Toyota Establishes Dedicated Zero-Emissions Vehicle Division"

newest oldest most voted
Eveplayer77

Screw toyota

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Brandon

Toyota hasn’t announced any BEVs yet, but I’d love to have some soon. The more the better, and they should be good quality.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

Tacoma BEV or PHEV would be nice.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Vexar

InsideEVs will have a correspondent on Mars before that happens.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
ffbj

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, though you must continue to place one foot in front of the other and move forward.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Vexar

Well, now we all know where you work: a fortune cookie factory!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
ffbj

Man who flies upside-down in airplane, will have nasty crack-up.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

lol…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OORsz2d1H7s

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
wavelet

It’s hard to tell whether this means anything. It could simply be a renaming of the fuel-cell group.
Almost 2 years ago, they announced an “EV division”; nothing seemed to come of it so far, not even PR.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-toyota-electric/toyota-chief-shifts-gear-to-boost-electric-vehicle-division-idUSKBN13P11J

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
REXisKing

The loss of every single 1 % of market share starts the journey to success.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Bill Howland

What makes anyone think these will be EV’s? Lexus (Toyota’s Luxury Division) has already basically stated all their Hybrid ICE products are “Electric Self Charging”, and that Hydrogen cars are the way to go – Toyota’s official policy is that the
“Mirai is a much more important vehicle to Toyota than even the Prius is”.

The Prius Prime is a step in the right direction, but I think that anything EV that Toyota comes out with in the near future will be more half-hearted attempts to remain ‘Relevant’ (but obviously absolutely nothing from Lexus – strange that they wouldn’t want to have at least ONE competitive PHEV model)…

The main emphasis will remain more H2 vehicles.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
phEVfan

Two things:
– Zero Emissions to Toyota means FCEV
– it’s 2018 Toyota, and you are just now announcing this? The boat left a long time ago, you missed it.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Tesla started producing the original Roadster in 2008, but Toyota is only now getting around to establishing a zero-emissions vehicle division?

Hmmmm. When people say “Better late than never”, they usually don’t mean ten years late! 😯

And as Wavelet said, let us hope that when Toyota says “zero-emissions vehicle”, they aren’t merely talking about their fool cell cars!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
ffbj

10 years after they are finally going home:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bW5M5xljdCI

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

That just means that they are focusing on building their 2nd generation FCV.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Sustainable2020

Another BS Toyota tease

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 seconds ago