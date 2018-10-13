Toyota Establishes Dedicated Zero-Emissions Vehicle Division
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 16
Toyota working toward the introduction of more green cars.
We have no real indication of whether or not Toyota is about to get real with EVs, but what we do know is that the automaker has officially set up a brand-new division for zero-emission vehicles.
Toyota just announced the launch of a division with the specific responsibility of overseeing its emission-free vehicles from initial development all the way through production. This will be in an effort to work toward more “green” cars and speed up and streamline the process.
The automaker’s new division is coined the Toyota ZEV Factory. In the beginning, it’s comprised of some 200 employees in the fields of development, parts, preparation, and production. The ZEV Factory will focus its energy solely on electric cars and fuel-cell vehicles.
Due to stronger emissions regulations throughout the globe, Toyota is set to make a more concerted push toward increasingly environmentally friendly products.
In December of 2016, Toyota President Akio Toyoda initiated a similar, in-house, 50-employee electric-vehicle team with similar goals, which he headed up himself. Now, nearly two years later, this new endeavor is the next step in the process.
The new ZEV factory is led by Toyota executive vice president for advanced research and development, Shigeki Terashi.
Source: The Mainichi
Toyota Prius Prime
Categories: Toyota
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "Toyota Establishes Dedicated Zero-Emissions Vehicle Division"
Screw toyota
Toyota hasn’t announced any BEVs yet, but I’d love to have some soon. The more the better, and they should be good quality.
Tacoma BEV or PHEV would be nice.
InsideEVs will have a correspondent on Mars before that happens.
The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, though you must continue to place one foot in front of the other and move forward.
Well, now we all know where you work: a fortune cookie factory!
Man who flies upside-down in airplane, will have nasty crack-up.
lol…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OORsz2d1H7s
It’s hard to tell whether this means anything. It could simply be a renaming of the fuel-cell group.
Almost 2 years ago, they announced an “EV division”; nothing seemed to come of it so far, not even PR.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-toyota-electric/toyota-chief-shifts-gear-to-boost-electric-vehicle-division-idUSKBN13P11J
The loss of every single 1 % of market share starts the journey to success.
What makes anyone think these will be EV’s? Lexus (Toyota’s Luxury Division) has already basically stated all their Hybrid ICE products are “Electric Self Charging”, and that Hydrogen cars are the way to go – Toyota’s official policy is that the
“Mirai is a much more important vehicle to Toyota than even the Prius is”.
The Prius Prime is a step in the right direction, but I think that anything EV that Toyota comes out with in the near future will be more half-hearted attempts to remain ‘Relevant’ (but obviously absolutely nothing from Lexus – strange that they wouldn’t want to have at least ONE competitive PHEV model)…
The main emphasis will remain more H2 vehicles.
Two things:
– Zero Emissions to Toyota means FCEV
– it’s 2018 Toyota, and you are just now announcing this? The boat left a long time ago, you missed it.
Tesla started producing the original Roadster in 2008, but Toyota is only now getting around to establishing a zero-emissions vehicle division?
Hmmmm. When people say “Better late than never”, they usually don’t mean ten years late! 😯
And as Wavelet said, let us hope that when Toyota says “zero-emissions vehicle”, they aren’t merely talking about their fool cell cars!
10 years after they are finally going home:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bW5M5xljdCI
That just means that they are focusing on building their 2nd generation FCV.
Another BS Toyota tease