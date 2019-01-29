Toyota Admits To Losing Previously Loyal Customers To Tesla
1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 16
It comes as no surprise that the Tesla Model 3 is impacting Toyota Prius Sales.
Automotive News reminds us that Toyota is a top dog in the automotive industry. The automaker boasts very loyal customers and high profitability. However, at a recent meeting surrounding Lexus facilities upgrades, the company’s future outlook was a critical topic, primarily due to Tesla. This is likely due in part to the fact that Lexus sales were flat in 2018. Moreover, Toyota is seeing increased customer defection. Lexus National Dealer Council outgoing chairman Carl Sewell III said:
We’ve got great product today, but in this type of market, we need to make sure that we’re not only solving one part of the equation, which is sub-$50,000. We’ve got to look for the future, in that more premium luxury utility-vehicle space.
This comment doesn’t seem to be directly related to Tesla or electrification. However, one can easily see that there are concerns about Lexus not reaching the higher-end market or focusing enough on the future. Clearly, the Model S and X are surely not first-rate luxury cars. Still, they fit in a much higher price bracket and are arguably more future-proof than many rivals.
When it comes to Toyota in general, the automaker is seeing an increasing loss of customers. More specifically, Prius owners are moving to the Tesla Model 3. According to Automotive News, Toyota’s defection rate is around nine percent. Interestingly, CEO of Toyota Motor North America Jim Lentz admitted that half of those previously loyal customers are moving to Tesla.
Toyota has already made some plans to negate this. The Prius now comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense. In addition, all-wheel drive is available. Toyota National Dealer Council chairman Dan Abel shared:
They like [technology] advancement, they like state-of-the-art. That vehicle has that, and those are things that draw customers to continue to purchase the vehicle. Then, you add in that new e-all-wheel-drive system, and it makes it even better.
Nonetheless, according to a report by Tesla, the Toyota Prius tops the list of non-Tesla cars that are traded in by Model 3 buyers. It will be interesting to see what the future brings for Toyota.
Source: Automotive News
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "Toyota Admits To Losing Previously Loyal Customers To Tesla"
LOL, LOL, LOL!
I guess Tesla’s Karma is running over Coyota’s anti-BEV Dogma!
I was one of those loyal Toyota customers. I absolutely loved my 2010 Prius for its reliability, practicality, and efficiency. If the Prius Prime didn’t have the battery hump in the back, I would definitely have purchased one, as it is a crazy efficient car, even with the limited all electric. But their refusal to really support plug-in’s (BEV’s included) to this point has totally turned me off. It would take a lot to get me to buy another one. Instead I got a Bolt, my first american car in 35 years of driving.
The Prius selling point was the best fuel economy, greener and backed up by high reliability. But with BEVs Prius no longer offers the best ‘fuel’ economy and is less green than a BEV. The new Prius won’t help the decline because, with an ICE engine, it can’t beat a BEV for efficiency, greening status or reliability and maintenance costs. Toyota’s slow moved to BEVs caused Prius to drop below BEVs in desirability and green status. Prius won’t have a chance of regaining traction until it becomes a BEV.
The loyal customers are the ones still with Toyota, unless the definition of loyal has changed recently.
Article talks about previously loyal. Added it to title to be more clear. Thanks!
It was clear enough already. We like to nitpick sometimes. 🙂
hehe!
Sometimes?
People are trading in their Toyota Mirai FCVs for cars that run on dead baby seal oil.
It is misleading. Tesla only claimed list of top 5 “Non-Tesla” trade-ins for Model 3, last summer or so.
You may guess full list of trade-ins included Tesla, and it is anybody’s guess if it is first or not.
Fixed
“It comes as no surprise that the Tesla Model 3 is impacting Toyota Prius Sales”…well, since Model 3 is currently about twice the price of Prius color met at least somewhat surprised.
I think a lot of people buying a Prius can afford a more expensive car, but they buy it because it is “green”. If a more expensive “green” car comes along that they like better I don’t think it bars them from purchasing it. Remember when actors were all driving Priuses because they were the great new green tech? Well now it is Tesla.
I like Toyota’s cars, but they are living in the past, and as regards FCV, there they are projecting an irrelevance as the future. Hard to turn an ocean going vessel, but first you have to spin the wheel in the right direction.
Yet again, let me point out: The most obvious next step for Toyota (not counting non-plug-in hybrids) is a Prius BEV. And I would bet that they’ve either already done the R&D on this, or it’s in process. Toyota is playing the system to maximize their profits, and that includes bashing EVs repeatedly in public statements. And they’ll continue doing that right up to the moment when they perceive (key word) that it’s in their best interest to make an EV push. We might be seeing the beginning of that sea change with the way they’re backing off on FCVs and talking about them for long distance trucks.
When it came time to trade in our 2012 Prius C we looked hard at the Prime. As much as I though we needed a PHEV, the engineering argument against them ended that brief interest (never makes ROI on cost difference, weight of two drivetrains, neither drivetrain optimized for purpose, gutless throttle response, bad weight distro, etc.). To be frank, I was tired of driving a gutless car and having to wait for giant gaps in traffic just to keep from slowing down the flow. We loved the low fuel cost of the Prius but we were looking for a peppier solution to using the excess electricity from our new solar panels. Toyota did not offer one. We ended up getting the 2018 BMW i3s with a REX (and loving it).