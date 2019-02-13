New Toyota Ad Again Attacks Plug-In Electric Cars: Video
Self-charging hybrid?
In a new ad for the 2019 Corolla hybrid, Toyota again decided to take a cheap shot at plug-in electric cars by showing a recharging EV left behind in the dust.
Moreover, the conventional hybrid car was called a “self-charging hybrid” to underline that it doesn’t need charging points. With such an approach, we could easily bounce the ball the other way and say that Toyota’s hybrids are just gasoline cars, with a slightly more efficient drivetrain. But those hybrids get left behind when they need to fuel up.
Well, all-electric cars are the future. Toyota will feel the effects of its propaganda when it is eventually forced to introduce BEVs to its customers. Those customers will remember these anti-EV ads, we hope.
“The start of an exciting new era for the world’s best-selling car.
Watch the new UK TV advert for the Toyota Corolla, which demonstrates how the Corolla’s new hybrid powertrain makes it the no-compromise choice of today.”
Leave a Reply
94 Comments on "New Toyota Ad Again Attacks Plug-In Electric Cars: Video"
According to Manager Magazin, Toyota and the Japanese government is strongly promoting hydrogen development, with political consensus built across the nation.
“Japan too is fully committed to a “hydrogen society” and wants to largely switch its energy industry and mobility to hydrogen by 2050.”
This confirms that Japanese government and society want hydrogen.
Just fine, it is their choice to go for hydrogen. But does Toyota really needs to take the cheap shots to EVs?
And proclaiming that hybrids are self-charging is simply misleading. I wish my Camry hybrid would have at least a larger battery, but in 20 years Toyota has not really improve their hybrid technology,
Hopefully, the Model 3 has been attracting Prius customers, and I believe the Corolla Hybrid will canibalize Prius sales, so, as Prius sales continue to fall further in the global market (following the current trend), Toyota will have its Kodak moment, oh oh, and realized they bet to the wrong horse.
If it’s only as easy as some gov’t mandate to switch over, we’d all be paying $16/gal to drive a 4 seat Corolla and wait in long lines like at DMV. In this global economy, H makes zero cents, not only for cars but for energy storage. There are far better (cheaper) options out there, and no single government can bring people to adopt many times more expensive H.
Cue the usual H people saying gasoline is more expensive in Japan and H will come down in price. To that, I say “show me the money”.
That’s what I said when I went to se the French Impressionists Retrospective:
“Show Me the Monet.”
This confirms that Japanese government, and certain parts (altho certainly not all!) of Japanese society, are in the firm grip of wishful thinking.
Sadly for them, all the wishful thinking in the world isn’t going to make compressed hydrogen into a practical or affordable fuel. The only real question is just how long it’s going to be before the various levels of Japanese government faces reality, and stops throwing money down the rathole of subsidizing fool cell cars and hydrogen filling stations.
Reading the article I thought that a substancial part of the ad would be an attack against electric car while in reality all it does is filming an pluggin charging for something like 2 seconds. Besides, if your thing is long distance travelling at high speed average for sure EVs are not yet the best choice, that’s nothing new and Toyota emphasizes this. Business as usual.
EV is indeed the best choice even for distance travels, seen from a cost and emission perspective.
I’m sure he takes all things into consideration as we all do, but perhaps he is not hell bent on forcing his values on others as the fanatical bev only base does.
You’ve no doubt calculated the environmental cost of battery production and disposal, and the environmental cost of electrical production.
If you could post those studies here to enlighten the rest of us, that would be helpful.
Lol another flat earther.
Here you go:
https://www.ucsusa.org/clean-vehicles/electric-vehicles/life-cycle-ev-emissions#.XGRfSqBMGos
Lol the cost of “electrical production”? Do you even understand what you’re writing?
ICE vehicles don’t spring fully formed out of the ground old chap. They are manufactured just like battties are. Both are polluting processes but only the ICE continues to poison you as you drive it.
Ever wondered where your oil change waste went? Ever wondered how many rare earths are in an ICE cylinder head? Do you know where your broken gearbox or radiator ends up after you replace it?
With all due respect if you are taking only emissions and cost into perspective then best mean of transportation will always be public transportation. On a full scale overview from start of construction to junk yard even a diesel bus carrying 60 passengers will always do better than the smallest EV like a smart or VW eUP.
Again, “best” isn’t best.
Public transportation doesn’t go everywhere.
Public transportation can’t get you somewhere in an emergency.
Public transportation doesn’t allow you to tow/haul what you may need.
“Best” is relative.
Amazes me, every day here, how people are willing to call out an ultimate verdicts … like this or that is “best”. No, it never is, and never for everyone anyways. So many variables involved that it makes wrong to start with.
Yup. What is “better” or “best” is highly subjective. It may involve weighing many factors, and we subjectively weigh those factors differently. Your yardstick may measure things very different from mine.
The saying “Your mileage may vary” applies to a lot more than just a gasmobile’s MPG!
Time is money.
Lost time is a cost.
From a cost perspective, BEVs aren’t (yet) the best choice.
My time spent fueling my car went from 5-10 minutes per week to 42 seconds per week. Yep, 6 seconds per day: 3 to plug in when I get home and 3 to unplug before I leave.
While I know some people like to eat in the car, we’ve always stopped for meal breaks on road trips. I’ve found my 3 is usually ready to resume the trip before we’ve paid the bill for lunch/dinner. Since we didn’t have to stand by the car monitoring the fueling process, the time time to charge was better than, or comparable to, pumping gas then eating.
Gas costs money too. In trucking industry, gas savings is worth the lost hours. Especially in places like Europe.
“Time is money.
“Lost time is a cost.”
All that time you spend driving to and from a gas station every week is a cost which is not paid by those who charge up their BEV, or one of the longer-range PHEVs, every night.
Even the additional time spent on charging a BEV during long drives may be much more than offset by the time saved in charging at home, if you only drive a BEV beyond its normal range a few times a year.
Emissions? yes, cost? no. 300,000 miles in a Corolla hybrid will cost something like $13,000 in gas, maybe another $5,000 to $10,000 in maintenance. That is still going to be cheaper than a Model 3, and not factoring in any time as money losses. Granted, if you look at a comparable car, like a 335i, then sure, the Model 3 will be cheaper operating costs. However, in terms of minimal cost you need cheaper long range capable EVs before they win for an absolute value.
Sure, if you ignore the cost of negative externalites of fossil fuels, but if you include those EVs win hands down. But collectively as a society have not found it necessary for negative externalities to account for, hopefully for the planets sake that will change. At minimum a carbon tax, but we’ll see.
Do you to compare driving a Corolla with driving a model 3??!!!!! The model 3 is a pleasure to drive, a corolla is bucket with wheels!
No they aren’t. They do the job perfectly well for most people at a competitive price. It was the number one selling car in the world for decades for a reason.
In most markets, the market leaders are the ones which are adequate to satisfy the need at the lowest price.
Not do the job well; merely adequately. That certainly describes cars such as the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Accord and Civic. (No offense to Honda; I chose to buy, as my first car, an early Honda Civic.)
I think it’s safe to say that the overwhelming majority of Tesla Model 3 drivers would describe their car as much more than merely “adequate”. So let us please not confuse quantity with quality.
It’s a dishwasher with wheels, Toyota only makes soulless appliances, heck they had to go running to BMW to create a new Supra (and man is it ugly). Whatever ability Toyota ever had to deliver inspirational vehicles is certainly gone.
And comfort. To much noise and vibration in a gasser to do long distance in comfort. Also no autopilot.
It’s optics. It’s sending the message is that EVs are slow on charging- which it is true
So what EV owner actually charges their car and just waits outside waiting for it to charge? Really bad representation of EV’s and charging. Most EV charging happens overnight. On road trips I just take a catnap, bathroom break, eat a meal or get a coffee.
This guy.
https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/fr/cp0/e15/q65/51699096_1914358512023772_9084434182746144768_n.jpg?_nc_cat=103&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=d578419cfccbe175395bf3e59ee148c0&oe=5CF83DA9
Except it isn’t. Calculate the total time the average current EV owner has to wait at their car for their EV to charge over a period of 1 year and 13,000 miles taking the average 0-1 out of town trips of 400 miles or less that statistics show the average American takes. Remember that charging for most current EV owners happens in their own parking space over night or when they are home.
Now compare that time to how much time the average ICE owner spends driving to and into a gas station and waiting at their car for it to fill up over a period of 1 year and 13,000 miles taking the average 0-1 out of town trips of 400 miles or less.
Which owner wastes more time waiting by their car?
From the title of this article I was expecting a long Toyota hit piece ad on EVs not the 3 seconds or so where some non descript EV was being passed whilst charging. I thought it was a good ad but for a British market ad did anyone else notice that they are driving on the right side of the road? What Toyota points out is essentially correct however as state of the industry charging is at best 1 hour to full charge. My MS has the 85 kW pack and for that reason we have only taken it on 2 road trips is the hour we have had to sit and wait for it to charge up. Central VA to Miami was the last road trip in it and the last time we will use it for a road trip. It added almost 3 hours to our travel time. My fiance and I actually enjoy driving so that’s why we didn’t fly but for the next one in March to Myrtle Beach we will be taking her Volt to minimize our down time.
I just did Northern VA to Wilmington and stopped twice to charge for a total of 60 minutes (Richmond and Rocky Mount NC). Depending on how central in VA you are I would think one 40 minute stop in Rocky Mount (if that’s the route you go) would get you there. Enjoy lunch at Outback while you wait?
I’ll be doing another trip to Wilmington in a few weeks, this time coming from Roanoke. I just mapped it out and there are 3 different routes I can use with Superchargers along the way. Again it will probably add an hour to my trip but as a regular user of EAP I never want to travel with my other cars again! Although I can’t imagine driving all the way to Florida, let alone Southern florida without a stop overnight
Why do you wait 1 hour to charge? I take my Model 3 on road trips all the time and charge for 15-20 minutes and then drive for 2 1/2 hours and repeat. If I leave on a 400 mile/5 hour trip starting with a full battery I only have to stop once for 20 minutes.
I am not sure you’ve traveled long distance in an EV. I think road trips in an EV is a lot easier and less stressful than most people think. Charging is definately cheaper than gas. With more DC chargers and bigger batteries, it will only get better.
Not necessarily. When compared to the 52-MPG Corolla hybrid in this article, the 52-MPG Camry hybrid, and the 56-MPG Prius Eco hybrid.
The average price gasoline is the U.S. these days is about $2.28 per gallon. The Camry hybrid has a 13 gallon gas tank, so a fill up will cost $29.64 and give you 676 miles of range.
In the US, the average cost at a Tesla Supercharger is $0.31/kWh. A Model S with a 100 kWh battery has about a 90 kWh usable capacity giving it a 335 mile range. Fully charging the Model S with 90 kWh at a Supercharger will cost $27.90, about the same cost as filling up the Camry hybrid, but giving the Model S only 1/2 the range of the Camry hybrid. You’d have to charge the Model S a second time from empty to full for another $27.90 to drive the same 670 miles that is the range of the Camry hybrid.
So charging a Model S at a Supercharger would cost almost twice as much as the Camry hybrid to cover he same distance.
If someone is standing at the charging station while their car charges they are doing it wrong. Stations are located at places you can eat, shop, etc. Toyota knows this and chooses to ignore it and play to the common misconception so they can bash on EV’s.
Ohio thinking about putting a increasing the gas tax and also taxing EVs $250. So disappointed. Going to register in PA
Chrissie Hynde was right in the Pretenders song,
My City Was Gone, “A, o, way to go Ohio” /s
This isn’t an attack. It’s just a good ad. When promoting a vehicle, it only makes sense to tout it’s benefits. They wouldn’t use this ad for their Prius Prime.
It’s a lie, hybrids don’t self charge that is patently ridiculous.
I really want to see a lawsuit. Also detaining toyota execs, and zero mercy.
Their commercial is accurate. All electrics have to recharge rather slowly compared to getting a tank of gas or diesel. Driving long distances in an electric is one of their weak points.
When did pointing out the obvious (truth) become a cheap shot?
Consumers aren’t going to care about these commercials if/when Toyota chooses to sell an all electric. If the price is right, and they like the car, they’ll buy it.
This commercial is inaccurate and misleading. No car is self charging.
I can see lawyers running with this opportunity, as there will be customers complaining their “self-charging” cars are not actually self-charging and don’t move at all if the tank is empty. EU fine for scam ad would be great idea too.
“No car is self charging.”
That is until you watch the latest Fully Charged show.
https://youtu.be/wLZKdkgB85k
Slow onboard solar PV isn’t the “self charging” EV solution, but it hints at a nice start to better future vehicle integration into lessening future peak grid demand.
Sono Sion doesn’t have a gas tank. The stupid corolla is useless without a gas tank simply because 100% of the energy comes from the gas tank, no exceptions.
The Prime, Volt, and others can self-charge via gasoline generation at the push of a button by the driver.
“No car is self charging.”
Not entirely true. Both the Volt and the Clarity PHEV have modes you can select which will actually use the gas motor to charge the battery pack. The energy efficiency is horrible, it’s wasteful and polluting, but you can do it if you want.
We have seen quite a bit of advertising by press-release lately, to the degree that “over promise, under deliver” has become common across the industry. Yet, there’s no outcry about that. The fact that Toyota made an undeniable subtle comment bout the current state of our infrastructure is good reason to self-reflect.
In other words, why is there still so much forgiveness in buying guzzling ICE vehicles while we wait for promises of years to come?
Only you would try to spin an anti-EV commercial from Toyota as a good thing.
Distractiong from the challenges of infrastructure and turning a blind-eye on subsidies by crying “anti-EV” is constructive how?
Reality is, that’s an excuse drawing attention away from how the masses with embrace electrification. What is the plan from other automakers for their entire fleet?
Taking the hybrid step to plug-ins is a solid means of quickly phasing out a wide variety of ICE choices, as well as overcoming change intimidation.
There is a time and place for discussion of the current limitations of BEVs, and the need for improvements in the tech.
But advertising for a car isn’t the time or place for that. It’s just EV bashing. So why are you defending that? From this and other comments, “Star Trek John”, I don’t think you’re a real supporter of the EV revolution.
John, we’re still waiting to see you post one bad thing about Toyota to prove you’re not on their payroll. Why am I not surprised you can’t do it?
I guess Toyota thinks that paying someone to come to an EV site and try to spin their anti-EV stance will fool us?
I will continue to ignore your posts that contribute nothing to the discussion.
You don”t actually need his confirmation. The effect the guy gets is exactly the opposite, down-voted like hell, which is so much fun. It is like these lexus dealerships waiting for their former customers who jumped ship to Tesla to return. Erosion.
It is like watching enthusiasts come to the realization that innovator’s perspective is very different from the mainstream mindset.
“Don’t get left behind”….Looks like Toyota might want to heed its own message as it paints a make believe universe of “self charging” hybrids.
Toyota sales are definitely hurt by the plugins, which is very nice. Their fuel cell fantasy turned to be a comedy, which is also very very nice. It will be very beneficial to have one stubborn incumbent decimated and toyota is a nice pick for this.
Good point. The EV revolution does need a cautionary tale; a poster child for foot-dragging by legacy auto makers, swimming against the incoming tide of the EV revolution*… and Toyota has made itself into that, in spades!
*I may have violated the safe limit to metaphors used in a single post. 😉
The automakers doing only token efforts get a free pass then. It’s a damage-control tactic most people don’t clue into. Just cause a diversion…
0:46. What type of EV is that? Doesn’t look like anything I know of?
Most likely not even an EV at all as making a vehicle you’re putting down as non-descriptive as possible is what the legal team demands. It literally could be an old school cardboard mockup or a modern computer generated image.
They’re confusing gas car with EV. No one stands next to charge port while charging, but almost everyone stands next to gas filler at gas station.
That’s a rather brilliant commercial for such a ho-hum car.
nice cars
Next Big Thing from idiota. Self-charging home burning gasoline to create electricity… it is so self-charging that no one in their right mind does it.
The only energy source in their hybrids is gasoline and no matter how much electricity they do on board of the car it all comes from the gasoline 100%.
Really hope Toyota dies with this ignorant and dumb strategy but they won’t, especially here in America. See so many brand new ICE cars on the road every day, it’s killing me that Americans are still buying them in droves
Toyota won’t die, it’s way too big and too important for the Japanese economy, the government would never allow it to go under.
Yeah, TEPCO is still alive, Toshiba is still alive, so there is that…. ah more government debt you’re saying and printing money. Think again.
What a brilliant commercial!! I love it!
But… I don’t want to go back to Gas car.
I love the commercial though.
Commercial itself was very well done. I also like the Supra commercials that have been airing in the US.
The funny thing is that most of the cars it’s passing from like the 1930’s on would actually destroy the Toyota in a race, as they are much faster. I suppose they are trying indicate their cars are an advancement over earlier modes of transportation. Hybrids are slow, and filling up a hydrogen/hybrid is not just not happening, or going to happen, anytime soon. So that whole effort is just a non-starter, except perhaps in Japan where it’s supported, and promoted, mandated, by the government, otherwise it’s not viable.
With a gas hybrid, you are still burning gas, though less of it. It’s a technology that’s been superseded. It’s over, or soon will be, for hybrids. Why have two motors, of different types, more complexity, more costs, more things to go wrong, less efficient, when you can have one propulsion type that’s highly efficient, reliable, and long lasting.
So it pollutes less than the gas guzzlers, but only beats the ev because you have to charge the battery. That’s rich.. Still it’s hard for me, as Toyota does produce a good product, but just not a bev. and that’s a big problem for Toyota, whether they recognize it or not.
The cars from the 30s were NOT faster than the Corolla.
Yep, a 1930’s Rolls Royce Phantom had about 50 hp engine and if you push it, it went 70-80 mph. That was considered a supercar.
https://www.zmescience.com/research/technology/fastest-cars/
” . . . Corolla’s new hybrid powertrain makes it the no-compromise choice . . . ”
ICE power train meets EV power train and it’s NO compromise????
My choice for oxymoron of the week.
Then Toyota will either be left behind or just play more catchup with the rest of the industry.
The only thing I got from your wall-of-text post was that Toyota obviously pays your salary.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!” — Upton Sinclair
Obviously wrong. You go to great lengths to paint a picture if doom. What is the motive for that? I see a path to electrification based on extensive background & research. So, it’s really easily to look past the rhetoric.
Corolla Hybrid. RAV4 Hybrid. Corolla PHV. C-HR EV. It’s a plan to get customers of all sorts to abandon traditional vehicles quickly and without dealer pushback.
It’s actually a pretty good commercial, if you were to take out the EV bashing and the “self charging” nonsense. In fact, some EV manufacturers could learn a thing or two from this commercial.
Ironically though Toyota is introducing a ton of PHEVs and EV’s for China launching the corolla phev and CH-R EV, because they have no choice in China and soon in India LOL so hilarious
First, a charging EV will not catch up to the Corolla when it comes time for the Corolla to fuel up and speed off again.
Second, Corolla is one of the industry leaders in hybrid engines, just as Tesla is a leader in EV. It’s an apples and oranges comparison, but then again, people like to race Tesla Model 3’s against BMW’s and Porsches and then say how much faster an EV is.
329,196 sold last year in just the United States… a land of SUV crazed consumers. Not a single one of them had the influence/dependency of a tax-credit and the result was a tidy profit for automaker & dealers.
Whether or not that’s called “leadership”, it is an example of solid business… which is exactly what’s needed to position the entire fleet for motor & battery use.
And Toyota marketing department is getting a bonus … everyone following EV’s is talking about their ad. They must be having ball … goal reached.
Just further proof that current Prius owners are jumping ship to the Model 3
This should be the Tesla response ad.
https://i.ibb.co/Cm53Yks/leftbehind.jpg
Self-polluting hybrid
“…the conventional hybrid car was called a ‘self-charging hybrid’ to underline that it doesn’t need charging points.”
What a brilliant ploy by Toyota’s marketing: Highlighting how a hybrid EV can be even less efficient, even more energy-wasting, even more polluting (per mile) than a gasmobile… by using the gas motor to charge the battery pack!
::triple facepalm::
I really hope that Toyota will “see the light” and join the EV revolution. But when I see what amounts to anti-BEV propaganda from Toyota, things like this, then the dark side of my soul wants to see them fail. 🙁 Well, if they keep going down the road they’re on, that will certainly happen.
Funny how the ad implies that all other cars are polluting, and the Corolla Hybrid is not. (implied) false advertising. Add to that the “self charging” term and this is a joke. Like they’ve just invented the best hybrid ever because it ‘self charges’? :eyeroll:
No one told toyota that the regular ICE cars have been self-charging in this this respect for more than a century, relying on a tank of gas. They believe they discovered something. A lot of toyota/lexus defectors discovered Tesla.