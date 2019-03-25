Concise Video Tour Of Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

57 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

So, what do you get in a $37,500 Tesla Model 3?

Just recently, Tesla launched its long-awaited $35,000 Standard Range Model 3. In addition, a Standard Range Plus variant is available for a few extra thousand dollars. It seems many people are leaning toward the “Plus,” since you get some worthy upgrades without spending significantly more money. However, how exactly is the car equipped, and what’s the deal with the speakers? More on the audio system here.

The cheapest, Standard Range Model 3 has what Tesla calls a “Standard Interior.” The Plus model gets a “Partial Premium Interior.” Once you move higher up the trim levels, you get a “Premium Interior.” What does “partial” even mean? What’s added and what’s missing?

You can read all the details on Tesla’s website (screenshot below), but sometimes it’s easier to watch a video outlining the information. Check out the video and stay tuned for a more detailed followup on the mystery surrounding the audio system in the Standard Range Plus Model 3.

Video Description via Wayne Lawson on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

Tour of the new Tesla standard range plus.

UPDATE: The subwoofer is missing in the trunk along with three speakers in the back seat. The pillar speakers are wired for sound, but not turned on. The sound is still amazing but wanted to update everyone to stay as accurate as possible.