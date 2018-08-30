Touchscreen Hater’s Guide To The Tesla Model 3
The Drive tries to navigate the Model 3’s information screen
Automotive journalists are an odd breed. Most are set in their ways, rarely open to sudden change. In turn, sometimes, objectivity (unfortunately) gives way to brand preference, personal opinion or simply to the heat of the moment. However, for some publications – like The Drive – objective news reporting, albeit, with a bit of a personal touch, is the key to their overall success.
So, when the duo consisting of Mike Spinelli and Alex Roy, the executive producer and editor-at-large of the publication, respectively, ventured into a detailed rundown of the Model 3’s infotainment screen, we were sure to expect a well-educated and entertaining video. To say the least.
The Tesla Model 3 doesn’t come with any sort of gauges or infotainment screens right in front of the driver. The vehicle does away with any dashboard switchgear. In turn, that means that all mission-critical information, data or switches, need to be controlled through a center-console touchscreen. And that might prove to be difficult for some rather set-in-their-ways automotive journalists. Furthermore, the Model 3’s was reportedly among the most distracting of 30 new vehicles tested.
Without a doubt, for someone that never spent any real time behind the wheel of a Tesla, that might prove to be a problem. However, the Model 3 is quite easy to drive and in most cases, the busy and rather cluttered switches, levers and buttons found on most cars of today, might become a thing of the past. Just as it happened with smartphones. Just as it happened with pretty much every modern appliance we have these days. The idea is to declutter and stop taking away the concentration from the driver. But, does it actually work? Can die-hard touchscreen haters come to like it?
No doubt, giving up my beloved, janky analog switches would be difficult to fathom, and those wacky Tesla “easter eggs” seem frivolous (is that Mac Paint in there?). At least Alex is sympathetic to my plight, and can explain the functions in a way even I, a cretin, can understand.
For Mike Spinelli, that might be hard to achieve. After all, his daily driver is switch and button happy 15-year-old Jaguar. And that car is more known more for the 2002-era Motorola StarTac mounted in its console than it is for cutting-edge telematics. For Alex Roy, the experience inside a Tesla Model 3 by a coast-to-coast road trip, makes him a well-versed individual in the Model 3’s horizontally oriented, 15-inch touchscreen. Can a touchscreen hater finally welcome the Model 3’s touchscreen? Find out in the video below.
Before ordering my model 3 I rented one on Turo and was pleasantly surprised with how quickly I adapted to the touch screen. I found the UI easier to use than that of my wife’s Leaf which we just bought. I set the mirror and steering wheel position with the car stationary and then was able to quickly build muscle memory to the location on the screen to increase/decrease the cabin temperature which is about the only touch screen based control I would need to adjust while driving. And I am old enough to start counting my birthdays in hex .
It’s very easy to use and get used to. Anytime you get into any car you are unfamiliar with there is a learning curve to figure out where everything is. Until you figure this out any unfamiliar car’s interface will be distracting. I am completely used to the UI in the Model 3 now and it isn’t distracting in the least.
Since this is a Tesla with OTA updates, I think they will add more voice activated functions. This should be a big help in reducing any distractions the touch screen presents.
In addition to more voice activated functions, auto-pilot should improve with time, which will help overcome any mistakes caused by distractions and make driving the Tesla safer.
You mean that you’re over 20 years old (in hex)?
I always find it funny when someone says how quickly they adapted to keep moving their attention away from the road to manipulate a screen. The same way some are convinced they can text & drive, you can recognized them, looking in your back mirror, you see them looking down to their phone in the traffic.
The muscle memory you talk about doesn’t exist in a touch screen, you have to glance and then make the action.
my truck is 22 years old and I still have to look to change the volume on my cassette deck radio. Also my truck is so wide that I have to fully extend my arm to change it.
“I always find it funny when someone says how quickly they adapted to keep moving their attention away from the road to manipulate a screen.”
I know right? +100
On my old cars I can find the buttons by “braille” without taking my eyes off the road. You can’t do that on the touch screen.
Going out on a limb here but I bet most minor TM3 accidents are because the driver was trying to navigate/control the touch screen but they’re too ashamed to say that was the cause of their accident and will never say it.
Now how often does the firmware change to where the controls have been moved or some are added?
The touch screen UI is very well designed. It makes sense, the controls are grouped together by function and it doesn’t take long at all to learn what’s where and how to access it.
I like the minimalist approach of the TM3, the touch screen allows for the elegant, clean design of the car’s front space.
The only way to know that a button press on a touch screen was successful is to look at it.
Actually, a number of cell phones use haptic feedback, which will give a physical sensation when you “press a button”. That kind of system could be incorporated into the car as well.
isn’t there audio feedback?
Have they resolved the issue posted from owners from below link?
Phantom touches and Max volume. Those would piss me the hell off.
They refer to the TACC (adaptive cruise control) to ‘car length’ but that is incorrect. It is a unit and is relative to your speed. Distance of 3 at 40 mph is way different than 70 mph. In either case it is not 3 ‘car’ lengths.
Just so people know, the video is not really about whether using a touch screen vs. buttons is preferrable. The video just goes over the functionality of the touch screen. It’s a very good video for that.
The video screen in the Model 3 seems really well done. 90% of what is done on it is not something that you would change while driving. I still believe though, that a driver should never be using a touch screen to adjust ANYTHING while driving. Screens require your eyes to be off the road, and that is bad.