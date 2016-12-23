Toshiba To Build Second Production Facility For SCiB Batteries In Japan
Toshiba SCiB are specific batteries that occupy their own niche.
Toshiba announced that it anticipates strong future demand for SCiB lithium-ion batteries and decided to build a second production facility in Yokohama.
If you were wondering whether or not this means SCiB has a big future in EVs we should cool the enthusiasm, as the investment will be just 16.2 billion yen (about $143 million). That probably doesn’t translate to anything above a few GWhs annually, if even that.
Construction will start in July 2019, but operation is two years from now in October 2020.
The SCiB cells are ready for ultra-fast charging in minutes, last for thousands for cycles and operates in a wide range of temperatures, but the drawback is weight (one of the heaviest lithium-ion cells) and probably price.
“The SCiB delivers long life operation, rapid charging, high input and output power and a large effective capacity. It operates across a wide temperature range and is very safe. Since its introduction in 2008, its versatility and reliability have won the battery application in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, the drive systems of railroad cars, and energy storage systems in substations.
Anticipating strong future demand for SCiB, Toshiba has decided to build an additional production plant in Toshiba’s Yokohama Complex. The facility will also serve as a production technology development center, positioning TISS to respond positively to future expansion of the lithium-ion rechargeable battery market.”
Over the past years, Toshiba developed a new titanium niobium oxide – TiNb2O7 (TNO) composite anode, which could enable it to produce better SCiB batteries than the first generation (LTO anode).
Source: Toshiba via Green Car Congress
Perfect for storage systems! That market is exploding. Do not waste the batteries with the highest density for storage systems, use them for cars.
What? These batteries might not have the energy density of other types but their power density is top notch. Using these batteries for stationary applications is total overkill and a waste of money. These cells are exactly what you want for things like electric busses or other heavy vehicles that get fast charged.
For storage systems, yes, but only for premium ones, like military, that have to run for decades. Graphite-LFP cells can also last long, and with graphite-NCM (like in powerwall) you need less cells than with the titanate-anodes on account of 1.5 V higher operating voltage. Thus, from a material cost point of view, the materials used for a cell with a titanate anode will always be more costly when compared to material cost for equal kWh in standard chemistry (and that is even the case if you manage to get the titanate for basically free).
Cross-river-ferries, or some city buses that charge at every stop but very fast may also be a niche application, where the ultra fast charging comes in handy (but in case of the buses, the charging infrastructure does not come cheap).
SCiBs are amazing, but I’ve never been able to find even approximate cost data.
They are ideal when you need 5+ recharge cycles per day. They’d be terrific for long haul Semi trucks with dynamic charging.