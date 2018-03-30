Toshiba Claims To Achieve Breakthrough In Ultra Fast-Charge Battery
Researchers at Toshiba continue development on next-generation SCiB lithium-ion batteries, which could replace the current LTO chemistry used in ultra-fast charging applications (in 5-15 minutes).
According to an article in the Journal of Power Sources, the new titanium niobium oxide – TiNb2O7 (TNO) composite anode consisting of micro-size spherical TNO secondary particles coated with carbon, combined with standard NCM, is very promising.
The prototype TNO/NCM cell (49 Ah) doubled the volumetric density of LTO, while still maintaining the ultra-fast charging capability and long cycle-life.
Here are some numbers:
- 49 Ah capacity
- 350 Wh/L volumetric energy density
- high input-power density of 10 kW/L for 10 s at 50% state of charge (SOC)
- 0% to 90% SOC in less than 6 min
- capacity retention at 7000 cycles was 86% by full charge-discharge cycling at 1C rate
- cycle-life was predicted to be 14000 cycles
There is no data on gravimetric energy density Wh/kg, but we wouldn’t expect anything on par with high energy density cells for long-range BEVs.
At 350 Wh/L TNO, is still far behind, although in all application with ultra-fast charging like some electric buses, it could represent a major improvement.
“Electrochemical properties of TiNb2O7 (TNO) electrodes during lithium storage have been studied in order to develop an alternative anode with high-capacity, fast-charging, and long-life to Li4Ti5O12 (LTO) in lithium-ion batteries. High-density TNO (HD-TNO) composite electrode consisting of micro-size spherical TNO secondary particles coated with carbon exhibited high-rate capability, long cycle-life, and a high volumetric capacity of more than twice that of LTO composite anodes. Large-size lithium-ion batteries using the HD-TNO anode and a LiNi0.6Co0.2Mn0.2O2 (NCM) cathode with a capacity of 49 A h were fabricated for automotive applications, and were found to have a high energy density of 350 W h L−1, a high input-power density of 10 kW L−1 for 10 s at 50% state of charge (SOC), and fast-charging from 0% to 90% SOC in less than 6 min. The capacity retention at 7000 cycles was 86% by full charge-discharge cycling at 1C rate. Cycle life was predicted to be 14000 cycles at 80% capacity retention. It was demonstrated that the TNO/NCM batteries have high energy-density, fast-charging, and long cycle-life for automotive applications such as electric vehicles with long driving ranges by fast-charging.”
Source: High-energy, fast-charging, long-life lithium-ion batteries using TiNb2O7 anodes for automotive applications via Green Car Congress
14,000 cycles at 300 mi/charge is like 4.2 million miles. Lifetime batteries. I imagine it is a lot less cycling near 100%, but still probably 1,000,000 miles.
Still waiting for the “big battery breakthrough” that random companies announce 2-3 times every year. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely can’t wait for it to inevitably happen, I just tire of announcements before a product is even viable.
Labs announce findings pointing in a direction, we make faster progress that way.
I hope you’re right, I’m pulling for the next battery breakthrough. Personally, I believe we’re gonna see it sooner than later, and my gut says Tesla already has an ace up their sleeve that they ain’t sharing (yet). Either way, companies are starting to wake up to the potential market in battery storage/tech, and they’re no doubt working like farm animals to get it done.
If only they could have used this to triple the range of the Mitsubishi i-miev it and give it a ten minute recharge time it would have become a very competent EV.
From article: “capacity retention at 7000 cycles was 86% by full charge-discharge cycling at 1C rate”
Why state the 1C stat if the primary benefit of this battery is ultra rapid charge?
Show the 3C or higher stat.
Perhaps reason is like most magical batteries rapid charging (past 2C) is possible but at cost of greatly degrading the battery life.
A Step Closer, This is great News!
I think this is already obsolete.
All the buzz around solid electrolytes. And with solid electrolytes you can dump anything other than lithium from the anode. Rendering this pointless.
It’s hard to get cost info on SCiB, but they seem great for electric buses and other fleet card that need frequent fast charging (multiple full cycles per day). Robotaxis might be another good market.
Consumer cars that sell on long range and only see the equivalent of one full cycle per week are a bad match.
Nothing major here. SCiB has been used by Toshiba in e-bicycles and BEV cars for over a decade. The fast charging times are great for something like an EV bus application where you want of range added during a brief 1-2min stop, but weight density isn’t sufficient for replacing other chemistries in smaller vehicles.