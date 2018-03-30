Toronto Places Order For BYD Electric Buses

7 H BY MARK KANE

BYD received an electric bus order from Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Canada’s largest transit operator and the third largest transit operator in North America.

TTC starts with 10 40-foot BYD transit buses with an option for 30 more later.

By 2025 TTC would like to reach the target of buying only emission-free buses.

While another electric bus order doesn’t make big news these days, interesting is what BYD says about its progress. The Chinese manufacturer so far grabbed 66% of all electric bus orders in Canada within the last two years, including 100% of the competitive bids for electric buses.

“TTC’s purchase is BYD Canada’s seventh heavy duty electric bus order in the last two years, representing 66% of electric buses ordered. Earlier this month, BYD Canada delivered four more buses to St. Albert Transit, bringing their fleet to 10% electric, as well as two buses to Grande Prairie Transit, a city located north-west of Edmonton. BYD had more electric buses on the Canadian roads than any other firm and has won 100% of the competitive bids for electric buses.”

In the broader picture, BYD already delivered more than 35,000 all-electric buses to customers in 200 cities, 50 countries and six continents (but mostly to China).

BYD Canada Vice President, Ted Dowling, said: