Toronto Places Order For BYD Electric Buses
BYD received an electric bus order from Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), Canada’s largest transit operator and the third largest transit operator in North America.
TTC starts with 10 40-foot BYD transit buses with an option for 30 more later.
By 2025 TTC would like to reach the target of buying only emission-free buses.
While another electric bus order doesn’t make big news these days, interesting is what BYD says about its progress. The Chinese manufacturer so far grabbed 66% of all electric bus orders in Canada within the last two years, including 100% of the competitive bids for electric buses.
“TTC’s purchase is BYD Canada’s seventh heavy duty electric bus order in the last two years, representing 66% of electric buses ordered. Earlier this month, BYD Canada delivered four more buses to St. Albert Transit, bringing their fleet to 10% electric, as well as two buses to Grande Prairie Transit, a city located north-west of Edmonton.
BYD had more electric buses on the Canadian roads than any other firm and has won 100% of the competitive bids for electric buses.”
In the broader picture, BYD already delivered more than 35,000 all-electric buses to customers in 200 cities, 50 countries and six continents (but mostly to China).
BYD Canada Vice President, Ted Dowling, said:
“We applaud the decision of the TTC to purchase these buses as part of their goal to be a zero-emission fleet by 2040. TTC is leading Canadian transit agencies to a brighter, cleaner future. These first ten buses alone will mean a carbon reduction of 700 Metric tons every year.”
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Toronto Places Order For BYD Electric Buses"
BYD taking over the Bus Industry.
Amazing.
Of course this make excellent economic sense, with stable, low electric prices.
But, also it’s good for society with cleaner air: lower asthma rates, and respiratory diseases.
But, also if this goes big, you can forget about diesel soot on buildings too.
Cleaner lungs and cleaner buildings!
As a matter of fact, everyone who lives in a city today should think about switching to an EV just for your own personal health benefit. Who knows, at some point cities should offer something like an “incentive” to get gas and diesel out of cities.
Or disincentives like the plethora of plans to ban diesel vehicles in cities across the world.
And other “small” things like heart diseases and dementia. 😉
Just for simple egoistic health reasons you should drive an EV and demand that everyone around you do the same.
Not good news for the GM bus fleet, or production facilities.
The diesel bus is on the path for a well deserved, and long overdue death. Good riddance, to bad rubbish.
Karmic retribution for GM and their role in dismantling the street-car companies.
I thought GM sold off their bus division to nova in 2003? Does GM still make buses?
Diesels are close to death by a thousand cuts, I don’t think that many have been purchased in the past 5 years or so. There are still diesel electric hybrids, but they are a good bit cleaner than traditional diesels. CNG is the big seller now and BEV sales are growing fast.
GM is a large investor in Proterra…
Los Angeles just raised ~100 million to convert from LNG to CNG filling infrastructure, for garbage trucks. LNG, I believe because of higher fugitive emissions, is being dropped. Cummins had chips on LNG, and hope was for at least large fleet penetration. Not to be. At best, CNG will compete with batteries. But when I read about a Toronto’s climate going battery, I also wonder if Los Angeles just made the right decision? Trucks aren’t buses, but still?
I know they didn’t, when they spent 100mn on less than 4 filling LNG depots about 15 years ago…
https://emma.msrb.org/ES1184369-ES925533-ES1326541.pdf
That’s what I read too. I just blame them for everything:
I think officially they quit making them in 1987, but hung onto Nova. Not sure. Sorry for the misinformation.
http://utahrails.net/buses/GM_Coach_Diesel_Division_ttmg.htm
New Orleans rejected the idea of buying 9 electric buses saying that diesel buses are cheaper https://www.theadvocate.com/new_orleans/news/article_443bc490-929a-11e8-8a10-53ab4e0a13e2.html
A City in New York wants to buy 5 buses.
Meanwhile the officials in India are having a debate that buying a 1,000 electric buses will not be enough for demand https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/1000-electric-buses-not-enough-give-us-a-plan-sc-to-govt/articleshow/65110554.cms
Shir Lankia wants to add 750 EV buses http://www.sundaytimes.lk/180729/news/sltb-hungarian-firm-to-run-2000-electric-and-hybrid-buses-304755.html
The Chances of electric buses showing up in Richmond Virginia will only happen if the world is taken over by hippogriffs.