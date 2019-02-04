Honda Clarity PHEV U.S. Sales Edge Out Toyota Prius Prime
28 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 6
Clarity PHEV crowned plug-in hybrid champ in U.S. last month.
Believe it or not, for the second time ever, the Honda Clarity PHEV topped the plug-in hybrid sales chart.
By logging a confirmed sales total of 2,770 units in December 2018, the Clarity PHEV outsold all of the other plug-in hybrids offered in the U.S. Then, it again topped the PHEV sales chart in January by edging out the Toyota Prius Prime. Clarity PHEV sales for January checked in at an estimated 1,192 units.
The Clarity’s rise to the top comes shortly after Chevrolet announced the death of the Volt. With Volt sales now dwindling, the Clarity PHEV’s only real challenger is the Toyota Prius Prime, which it narrowly outsold last month. Prius Prime sales checked in at 1,123 units. So, the race is tight.
However, if we include pure electric cars in the mix, only the Tesla Model 3 outsold the Clarity PHEV. We estimate Model 3 sales at 6,500 in the U.S. in January, so it wasn’t a close contest here. But the Clarity PHEV did outsell the other two Teslas – Model S and Model X.
The Clarity PHEV is spacious for a plug-in hybrid. Additionally, its electric range is on the high side at 47 miles, which is only outdone by the Volt’s 53-mile electric rating.
Discuss the Honda Clarity PHEV in our highly popular InsideEVs sub-forum here
The Honda Clarity comes in three distinct versions. There’s the aforementioned plug-in hybrid, which is the highest volume car of the trio. However, Honda also offers a pure battery-electric version, as well as a hydrogen fuel-cell Clarity.
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Honda Clarity PHEV U.S. Sales Edge Out Toyota Prius Prime"
Yes, both Honda and the Koreans have surpassed Toyota’s hybrid tech.
Of course the GM Volt is also superior so what does GM do but kill it.
Because of the tax credit the Volt will effectively be $7,500 more by years end – hard for GM to compete. Better off moving to greener pastures.
“…moving to greener pastures.”
Mexico?
How did they surpass? Toyota’s hybrid efficiency is still highly competitive. 39 MPG with 219 hp from a $28,000 base RAV4 hybrid is what? Imagine adding a plug to that newest system.
A big surprise to…. no one. Most dealers actually want to move the car and will give you a modest 5-8% msrp discount on top of the fed credit when you lease in CA. When you add up all credits you come up with a lower payment than and Accord for a car with much better mpg and have more options on the car. It’s even more ridiculous in the NE as they have an extra 3k in lease credits. But hey, if you wanna be stupid and lease the Accord or the Civic instead (for more money) no one can stop you.
Has nothing to do with the technology, the Honda is a nicer car to drive.