Top-Line Porsche Taycan To Be Called “Taycan Turbo”

24 M BY MARK KANE 1

The “Turbo” adds some $40,000 to the price

One of Porsche’s potential customers (Alex Roy) shared an e-mail from a local brand ambassador. The email contained info on the upcoming Taycan model.

The message reveals that there will be three versions of Taycan (the name stands for “lively young horse”), and base prices for each version. The top of the line version is called Taycan Turbo (say what?) and starts above $130,000.

  • Porsche Taycan – start in the low $90,000
  • Porsche Taycan 4S – from high $90,000
  • Porsche Taycan Turbo – over $130,000

* without options

The “Turbo” in the name is something normal in other Porsche models and it seems that the German manufacturer intends to use ICE nomenclature for EVs. That’s likely not a wise choice.

Porsche is currently taking $2,500 deposits. Sales should begin in about a year from now.

Clive

Stupid.

How about they fire their marketing department.

4 minutes ago