Top Five Reasons Why Consumers Buy Tesla Cars: Video

38 M BY MARK KANE 4

There must be logic behind the choice, or is it all just emotion?

As the majority of all-electric cars sold in the U.S. are Teslas. It’s a valid question as to why? Do those Tesla cars bring so much more value compared to other models?

Cooley On Cars recently listed five reasons why people buy Tesla cars, based on customer opinions.

Those reasons are fun, proven long range, Supercharging network, mobile service and confidence in Autopilot (although this reason has decreased over time). We assume that the fun (also acceleration), range and Supercharging are the major reasons for choosing a Tesla over other electric cars.

From the video description:

Top 5 reasons to buy a Tesla: Never mind insane mode, here’s what really moves Tesla cars. Brian Cooley breaks down the reasons why people want to buy the Model Y, Model 3 and Model S more than other EVs on the market –

5. The Supercharger network

4. EV Range

3. Tesla Mobile Service

2. Autopilot Confidence

1. Most Fun to Own

Categories: Buying Advice, Tesla, Videos

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Top Five Reasons Why Consumers Buy Tesla Cars: Video"

newest oldest most voted
John

Those are all fair reasons. Depending on interpretation, over half those reasons apply only to Tesla.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
kc

Proven low battery degradation over time! Kind of related to 4 but not exactly.

20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
Michael Grant

Software updates that keep your car current! Body styles that dont change every three years rendering your car old before its paid off.

10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
ffbj

I think it’s their dealership network, and their support of little league, that really sets them apart.

9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago