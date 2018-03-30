Top 5 Markets For All-Electric Cars In Europe
Norway is not the biggest European country, in fact it’s one of the smallest in terms of population, but still manages to stay on top the all-electric car market in Europe.
The rolling 12-month total sales for the top five markets, provided by EagleAID, shows that Germany is consistently growing for a strong second after Norway, while France and the UK seem stuck for some time. The Netherlands is on the rise, too/
According to the graph (below), pace of growth slowed down – maybe mostly because of supply constraints for new models.
Western Europe Top 5 markets (past 12-months total):
- Norway – 38,600
- Germany – 33,600
- France – 26,700
- UK – 14,500
- Netherlands – 12,700
The total sales for the period amounted roughly 126,000.
Electric (#BEV) passenger car sales volume growth from top markets starting to slow
Limited supply is hampering further growth according to my own analysis #Netherlands only top 5 market (registrations) showing significant upward movement: Jan 1 tax change pushing #Tesla pic.twitter.com/xElEGvguf1
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) July 17, 2018
