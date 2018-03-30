  1. Home
Top 5 Markets For All-Electric Cars In Europe

BY MARK KANE

Norway is not the biggest European country, in fact it’s one of the smallest in terms of population, but still manages to stay on top the all-electric car market in Europe.

The rolling 12-month total sales for the top five markets, provided by EagleAID, shows that Germany is consistently growing for a strong second after Norway, while France and the UK seem stuck for some time. The Netherlands is on the rise, too/

According to the graph (below), pace of growth slowed down – maybe mostly because of supply constraints for new models.

Western Europe Top 5 markets (past 12-months total):

  • Norway – 38,600
  • Germany – 33,600
  • France – 26,700
  • UK – 14,500
  • Netherlands – 12,700

The total sales for the period amounted roughly 126,000.

