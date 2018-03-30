Top 5 Markets For All-Electric Cars In Europe

1 H BY MARK KANE

Norway is not the biggest European country, in fact it’s one of the smallest in terms of population, but still manages to stay on top the all-electric car market in Europe.

The rolling 12-month total sales for the top five markets, provided by EagleAID, shows that Germany is consistently growing for a strong second after Norway, while France and the UK seem stuck for some time. The Netherlands is on the rise, too/

According to the graph (below), pace of growth slowed down – maybe mostly because of supply constraints for new models.

Western Europe Top 5 markets (past 12-months total):

Norway – 38,600

Germany – 33,600

France – 26,700

UK – 14,500

Netherlands – 12,700

The total sales for the period amounted roughly 126,000.