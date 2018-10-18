  1. Home
  3. Top 5 Electric Cars Of All-Time: Cumulative Sales

Top 5 Electric Cars Of All-Time: Cumulative Sales

BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF is still far ahead of all the other plug-ins.

Thanks to its introduction very early on (December 2010), relatively high volume and sales worldwide, Nissan was able to put the LEAF at the forefront of all plug-ins. The advantage in cumulative sales is so high – over 375,000 were sold so far – that even several mistakes/problems or delays didn’t knock the LEAF out of its top spot yet.

The second best-selling electric car in the world is the Tesla Model Sover 253,000! Model S is doing superb, however it will never be mainstream like the Nissan LEAF.

The next three places belong to plug-in hybrids: Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (178,509), Chevrolet Volt (176,767) and BYD Qin (173,232 of PHEV & BEV). Toyota Prius PHEV misses out on the top 5.

The future of plug-in hybrids in the Top 5 is misty, as BAIC EC-Series (150,000) and Tesla Model 3 (103,000) are adding some 20,000 units a month (at least in October). On the other hand, the Chevrolet Volt will be discontinued, while Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was hit in its biggest market in UK.

  1. Nissan LEAF: 375,619
  2. Tesla Model S: 253,078 (estimated)
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 178,509
  4. Chevrolet Volt (all versions): 176,767
  5. BYD Qin (PHEV & BEV): 173,232

Source: EV Sales Blog

14 Comments on "Top 5 Electric Cars Of All-Time: Cumulative Sales"

Taylor Marks

Obviously the Volt and Outlander will be pushed out and replaced by the EC-Series and Model 3 in 2019.

Qin will probably hold its ground as #5 for awhile. Maybe the Model Y or something else yet to be released will push it out.

oompa loompa

I have always found these lists with mixed categories very confusing. One is a hybrid and the other all electric. There should be two categories just to have a clean view on the sales between the two.

Milfan

For those crowd who crowed that plugins will kill electrics, this chart is a remainder that electrics are there to stay and fight it out. Already electrics have taken Top 2 positions, pretty soon they will take all of Top 5.
Let it be like this.

Stanislav

I disagree. You can still compare BEVs with PHEVs if you split them. I am interested in how many QINs were BEVs, and how many PHEVs etc. Also, you get to compare 10 cars instead of 5. 😀

dan

When you count the number of solar panels installed, do you only count off-grid solar and automatically disqualify any house that is grid tied or has a backup generator??? Off grid houses require large batteries to account for every eventuality, whereas grid tied solar houses can get by with a small battery and leverage backup sources for those 1% scenarios. Most solar advocates will recommend getting a grid connection even with solar because it is the practical thing to do. The same holds for electric cars. People like you who keep bashing practical, real world solutions are doing a major disservice to EV adoption.

oompa loompa

Good point, thanks! Very elaborative argument.

antrik

Asking for separate lists is not bashing.

(Also, keeping a grid connection with a solar installation is not the same at all, since the grid is becoming renewable as well, while the combustion engine will keep burning fossils…)

Milfan

Though Leaf has some 125,000 lead in sales, in terms of distance traveled, Model-S may be higher because of its range and superchargers, many take it out on long distance drives.
Leaf is driven only for a distance of 40 miles leaving another 40 miles for return trip. This would have increased to 50 + 50 for MY-2016/2017 and 75 miles for MY-2018.

Whereas Model-S can go a distance of 250 miles, 500 miles and even higher and gets charged in superchargers on the way.

Great job Tesla.
With Mr. Carlos Ghosn out of Nissan, expect Leaf sales to go down.

Volt will start the descent soon while Model-3 will start the ascent soon. Sometime next year, Model-3 will be in Top-5.
BYD Qin will also rise faster while Mitsu Outlander will grow at the current pace.
Oh I missed, BAIC EC-Series is another fast rising start which could overtake Outlander.

Overall, the electrics may take the Top-5 soon leaving the plugins behind.

Sammy

You are limiting the Leaf to an out and back journey yet not applying the same to the Model S.
That makes the comparison inconclusive.
However we all know that the current Model S can go farther than the current Leaf. There really is no need to put figures in the post when using them can cause confusion.
You make a good point about Nissan. All EV fans will be watching what they do next.
The Leaf is cheaper than any current Tesla and IMHO we need more not less EV’s that are cheaper than $30K OTR.

finally, IMHO, overall sales does not interest me. ATM, every EV made is sold. There is really no surplus inventory unless there are a few Model 3’s of a certain spec around for a short while.
That is the important message to get across to ICE drivers.

Nick

If the model 3 continues at 1000 a day, it should be number 1 by the end of 2019.

Alexxx

That would be close. I expect Leaf to sell more than 100k (maybe even 150k?) in 2019 with introduction of a bigger battery version.

Ariston

Volt is a disgusting gas car…

Apkungen

In the US “electric cars” include phevs. In Europe and I think everywhere elsewhere electric cars are only pure EVs. One could argue the volt has a place here but the outlander is a joke calling it an ev.

Nozuka

I wish this list would show at least the top 20.

