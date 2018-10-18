Top 5 Electric Cars Of All-Time: Cumulative Sales

5 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF is still far ahead of all the other plug-ins.

Thanks to its introduction very early on (December 2010), relatively high volume and sales worldwide, Nissan was able to put the LEAF at the forefront of all plug-ins. The advantage in cumulative sales is so high – over 375,000 were sold so far – that even several mistakes/problems or delays didn’t knock the LEAF out of its top spot yet.

The second best-selling electric car in the world is the Tesla Model S – over 253,000! Model S is doing superb, however it will never be mainstream like the Nissan LEAF.

The next three places belong to plug-in hybrids: Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (178,509), Chevrolet Volt (176,767) and BYD Qin (173,232 of PHEV & BEV). Toyota Prius PHEV misses out on the top 5.

The future of plug-in hybrids in the Top 5 is misty, as BAIC EC-Series (150,000) and Tesla Model 3 (103,000) are adding some 20,000 units a month (at least in October). On the other hand, the Chevrolet Volt will be discontinued, while Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was hit in its biggest market in UK.

Nissan LEAF: 375,619 Tesla Model S: 253,078 (estimated)

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 178,509 Chevrolet Volt (all versions): 176,767 BYD Qin (PHEV & BEV): 173,232

Source: EV Sales Blog