Cooley’s Top 5: Best Electrified Cars From Prius to Model 3: Video

BY MARK KANE

Another look at the electrified car market, from a broader perspective

In the latest episode of Cooley’s Top 5 the topic was “Best electrified cars, from Prius to Model 3” concerning the models (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric) that made the biggest electrified splash in the past 20 years.

The list includes, of course, the best-selling HEV – Toyota Prius, PHEV – Chevrolet Volt and two BEVs – Nissan LEAF and Tesla Model 3. But were those the most important electrified cars?

Interesting is also the fifth car position with two manufacturers – Tesla and General Motors.

From the video description: