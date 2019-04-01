Cooley’s Top 5: Best Electrified Cars From Prius to Model 3: Video
Another look at the electrified car market, from a broader perspective
In the latest episode of Cooley’s Top 5 the topic was “Best electrified cars, from Prius to Model 3” concerning the models (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric) that made the biggest electrified splash in the past 20 years.
The list includes, of course, the best-selling HEV – Toyota Prius, PHEV – Chevrolet Volt and two BEVs – Nissan LEAF and Tesla Model 3. But were those the most important electrified cars?
Interesting is also the fifth
car position with two manufacturers – Tesla and General Motors.
From the video description:
Best hybrid: Toyota Prius (1997+)
The best-selling hybrid by far was the gateway drug that introduced people to the idea that cars could be driven by something other than combustion.
Best Plug-in Hybrid: Chevy Volt (2010-2019)
The Chevy Volt was the best-selling plug-in hybrid. I say “was” because GM has pulled the plug on it, focusing on pure battery electrics.
Best EV: Nissan Leaf (2010+)
At 400,000 copies sold, the Leaf remains the best-selling electric car of all time and occupies a price range where Tesla doesn’t even play.
Luxury Car: Tesla Model 3 (2018)
Selling 138,000 units in 2018, the Model 3 was the best-selling luxury car in the U.S – it just happens to be electric, as well.
Too Popular: Tesla & GM (2018)
These are the only two companies that have sold so many electric cars they are starting to lose the federal tax credit that helped sell them in the first place. Now we’ll see what consumers buy when some electric cars artificially cost $7,500 more than a competitor.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Cooley’s Top 5: Best Electrified Cars From Prius to Model 3: Video"
“Best EV: Nissan Leaf (2010+)”…..LOL!
The fact that it sold so many doesn’t mean it is the best but it’s more a reflection of the poor selection we had early on.
And Model 3 is luxury? Since when? Which version? Premium yes….luxury no!
“the Leaf remains the best-selling electric car of all time and occupies a price range where Tesla doesn’t even play.”
What? This is dead wrong. The base Tesla Model 3 is cheaper than the long-range LEAF.