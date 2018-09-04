  1. Home
10 Hardest Things To Adjust To In A Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 amazes and surprises novices.

There are already millions of people who drive plug-in electric cars and enjoy the driving experience, but how do those accustomed to internal combustion engines see modern BEVs like the Tesla Model 3?

Well, Popular Mechanics notes 10 things that – subjectively – require the largest mental adjustment. Other authors maybe would slightly change up the list, but it’s worth knowing how EVs are seen by the world.

Many potential customers could need years before making the switch due to some of these differences. Change isn’t easy for everyone.

Tesla Model 3 news
Tesla: Place Order By October 15 To Receive Full U.S. Federal Tax Credit
Tesla Model 3 Production Hits Estimated 100,000 Units
Autogefühl Checks Out The Tesla Model 3 In Paris: Video

Top 10 by Popular Mechanics:

  1. Opening doors from the outside (quirky door handles) and from the inside (button plus emergency lever). You need a few tries to get used to it, but be ready to explain it to all the other passengers that you meet.
  2. Closed-off front end – without grille
  3. There is a frunk
  4. No key fob (coming soon though)
  5. No start/stop button
  6. There are almost no buttons of any kind (touchscreen controls everything)
  7. Autopilot – an exercise in trust?
  8. Strong regenerative braking for one-pedal driving
  9. You eat only where you can Supercharge
  10. It’s so quiet

Source: popularmechanics.com

16 Comments on "10 Hardest Things To Adjust To In A Tesla Model 3"

REXisKing

I believe the i3 has stronger regen. Be careful what you wish for.
Rear tires can start to wear fast.

4 hours ago
Phel

Not sure why people are down voting you, the Bolt also has stronger regen than any Tesla and yes I do own a Tesla. Besides, they are wrong, Tesla cannot one pedal drive since it cannot completely stop without using the brake pedal.

1 hour ago
Model3 Owned- Niro EV TBD -Past-500e and Spark EV,

I do really like the paddle regen options on the Bolt. That will never happen with the Model 3 though. 2 more switches is 2 too many!

8 minutes ago
F150 Brian

8 out of 10 are very minor in my opinion (as long as the regen is easily modulated by the user)

These are concerning:
1) everything controlled by a touch screen. I’ve been in a Model 3. I don’t like it. I really hope the Tesla Pickup does not have this “feature”. It’s a deal breaker for me. Life in the north involves gloves. Even more so in a vehicle that consumes range to heat it.
2) not a deal breaker but I’m not comfortable with these fold-away door handles in freeing temps/freezing rain . The fact that there are “blow dryer” videos is proof enough that these represent an unnecessary risk (and cost)

3 hours ago
Shaun

Lived in Minnesota my whole life. Gloves aren’t needed when driving, especially when you can easily preheat your car. Even if you think you need them, there are gloves that are touchscreen friendly.

2 hours ago
Loek

The touch screen controls everything is just plain wrong. Headlights and wipers are automatic. Windshield washers, radio, turn signals, cruise control, shifting, are all on stalks or steering wheel controls. Navigation and changing stations or media can be done through voice controls. I am not sure what else can be done on voice controls since I have never read the manual on the car. More is coming to voice control. I just got in and drove away 9 months ago.

All in all the best car I have ever had, and my other car is my 2013 Model S 60.

1 hour ago
Kosh

Most of that sounds like just FUD. They are non issues.

What they didn’t mention? Figuring out how to get the car through a car wash in neutral. There just needs to be a “car wash” button to push.

3 hours ago
Roy_H

Most are totally non-issues. 1 & 9 have some merit. 6 maybe for some people, there are buttons on the steering wheel and almost everyone has a cell phone with a touch screen, how hard is it too adjust to one in a car?

3 hours ago
amt

Those Are 10 Problems That I’m Looking Forward To Having Real Soon…..rotf-lmao

2 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris
Here is my take: 1. Opening doors: after the first day of driving my TM3 I got used to opening doors 2. Closed-off front end – not new, a few ICE cars had this design in the past; I think the car looks cool 3. There is a frunk – great for Chinese take out, does not introduce food odors inside the cabin 4. No key fob – one of the great features, love using my phone instead and not worry about losing the car key (or fob) 5. No start/stop button – not needed as the car is always ready to go and does not need to be turned off 6. There are almost no buttons of any kind – ok, this is one is the hardest to get used to; on the plus side, OTA software updates add new features to the display 7. Autopilot – didn’t buy it and not planning to buy it in the future because I want to drive my car 8. Strong regenerative braking for one-pedal driving – not as strong as BMW i3 and not true one-pedal 9. You eat only where you can Supercharge – I charge at home and very… Read more »
2 hours ago
acevolt

I just used the frunk for Chinese takeout yesterday. Its nice that you don’t have to stink up main cabin or trunk.
Who would consider not having a start/stop button something hard to adjust to?
These are a few of the advantages of this amazing car, the biggest two are not having to stop for gas and not driving around spewing poison gas.

2 hours ago
John

Single best use of the frunk- saving the cabin from take-out food smells. Totally agree!

2 hours ago
Jeff

Acevolt, John, I would NEVER leave take out food (especially multiple stacked Chinese takeout containers) unattended in the frunk. Frunks are not new, lots of people have Porsche 911’s. I like my chinese takeout in the passenger seat, finger hooked to the bag handles.

13 minutes ago
Loek

I would like to have an option for stronger regen that will take it to a full stop. Otherwise regen is one of the best things about driving it.

Overall the convenience of never having to stop to refuel combined with never having to go to another stinking gas station again is the top advantage to me.

Also all the advantages of electric driving. Domestic fuel, ability to go fully renewable for fuel, no pollution. My local power utility is 100% renewable and carbon free.

1 hour ago
Loek

Several of these things are actually advantages once to get used to them. None of the others are a big deal at all, just a different way of doing things. Takes a couple of weeks tops to get used to regen and then you never want to go back.

I have not yet used a supercharger in 9 months, have not needed to. We will for Thanksgiving, we are driving down to LA. Then again at Christmas we are planning to go to Tahoe. Need to get some chains though.

Used superchargers more with my MS-60 with a shorter range.

1 hour ago
Jeff

How about getting used to no instrument panel in front of the driver? Sure you can live with it, but it didn’t have to be that way.

18 minutes ago