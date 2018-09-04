5 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 amazes and surprises novices.

There are already millions of people who drive plug-in electric cars and enjoy the driving experience, but how do those accustomed to internal combustion engines see modern BEVs like the Tesla Model 3?

Well, Popular Mechanics notes 10 things that – subjectively – require the largest mental adjustment. Other authors maybe would slightly change up the list, but it’s worth knowing how EVs are seen by the world.

Many potential customers could need years before making the switch due to some of these differences. Change isn’t easy for everyone.

Top 10 by Popular Mechanics:

Opening doors from the outside (quirky door handles) and from the inside (button plus emergency lever). You need a few tries to get used to it, but be ready to explain it to all the other passengers that you meet. Closed-off front end – without grille There is a frunk No key fob (coming soon though) No start/stop button There are almost no buttons of any kind (touchscreen controls everything) Autopilot – an exercise in trust? Strong regenerative braking for one-pedal driving You eat only where you can Supercharge It’s so quiet

Source: popularmechanics.com