Top 10 Features Of The Tesla Model 3, Plus 1 Huge Problem: Video

32 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

We especially like the little-known point about the backup camera.

There’s a lot to like about the Tesla Model 3. For one thing — and this is, of course, our top item — it’s electric. This means it doesn’t pollute the air it drives through and the electricity used to power it is created by increasingly cleaner methods. While those of us who have driven the car probably all have a few more items we could readily rattle off, this video (above) discusses a list of ten especially great features.

Appearing on the extremely popular Vehicle Virgins YouTube channel, the clip brings up a number of points many might not have thought of mentioning. The first item, for example, talks about the standard 18-inch wheels the car is fitted with from the factory. Actually, our host focuses mostly on the wheel cover. Echoing the supposed words of an engineering executive from the automaker, he says the aerodynamic covers can increase efficiency by up to 10 percent. This is a claim that many have challenged and the evidence appears to indicate the change is somewhat less. He also points out that if you don’t like the look of the plastic cover, they are easily removable and the wheel beneath is actually quite nice.

What’s The Huge Problem?

As you can tell from our title here, he did find a flaw with the car. Covered in a separate video (below) this deals with the attractiveness of the Model 3 to thieves. They aren’t stealing the entire car, usually. What they are doing, especially in San Francisco, is breaking into them and stealing items left in the trunk. Check out the video for more detail, but this is a valid point, and one that Tesla could and should address.

Interestingly, one of the top 10 features was not the over-the-air (OTA) updates. To our mind, this is an often overlooked bonus. Typically when you buy a car, you weigh the value of what you get against the price tag. In the case of vehicles from California automaker, however, the features and abilities of the vehicle are not a static thing. An update can dramatically improve your car’s Autopilot abilities, for instance. Probably the most famous example of OTA improvement occurred after complaints were made about uneven stopping distances. An OTA apparently fixed the problem, resulting in more consistent and shorter stopping distances.

Check out the videos and let us know in Comments if there are any impressive features you feel were missed.

Source: YouTube