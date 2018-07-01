  1. Home
  2. General
  3. Time To Get Ready For A Flood Of Electric Cars

Time To Get Ready For A Flood Of Electric Cars

2 H BY EVANNEX 17

A FLOOD OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES MAY BE COMING [INFOGRAPHIC]

Electric vehicle naysayers often seem to visualize technological change proceeding at a slow and stately pace, ignoring the accelerating trends that are driving EV adoption. But as any mathematician will tell you, exponential growth is a powerful thing, and there are several reasons to believe that electrification is nearing the upward curve in the proverbial hockey stick.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Related Content:
Monthly Plug-In Sales Scorecard
Monthly Plug-In Report Card Archive
Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%

Above: Fleet of Tesla’s all-electric Model 3 sedans getting ready for deliveries to the company’s patient customers (Image Teslarati via Avron / Twitter)

Monthly EV sales have been increasing slowly but steadily for the past two years, and over the past few months, the growth rate has been accelerating. September plug-in vehicle sales in the US were more than double those of a year ago, thanks to mushrooming Model 3 deliveries. Model 3 is now the fourth-best-selling passenger car in the US. And every Tesla delivered increases the pressure on the legacy automakers to get serious about their own EV programs.

It’s easy to dismiss exponential growth in its early stages (especially if your company has a vested interest in dismissing it). Mainstream news outlets continue to insist that EVs make up less than 1% of the auto market. In fact, the global figure was around 1.7% in April, and it’s likely to crack 2% by the end of the year.

Above: Parking lot packed with a variety of electric cars charging (Image: Microgrod Knowledge)

Once exponential growth gets rolling, things can happen at astounding speed. One water droplet in a football stadium doesn’t even dampen the Astroturf, but if the rate of precipitation doubles every minute, the stadium will be flooded in less than an hour.

A new infographic from Raconteur (via Visual Capitalist) illustrates eight ways in which the auto industry is already being transformed by electric vehicles. Projections from Morgan Stanley indicate that EV sales will surpass legacy vehicle sales by 2038, and the global fleet of EVs will number one billion by 2047 (many EV industry observers would call these predictions conservative).

The transition to electricity will be a game changer for carmakers. As Reuters recently pointed out, EVs are currently a money-loser for Big Auto, but Morgan Stanley expects the negative profit margins to peak in 2023, and turn positive by 2029.

INFOGRAPHIC

===

Written by: Charles Morris; Infographic: Raconteur via Visual Capitalist

*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.

Categories: General

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

17 Comments on "Time To Get Ready For A Flood Of Electric Cars"

newest oldest most voted
Lee Ramer

I have a funny feeling that within 5 years the majority of people will want to have an EV. Demand will outstrip supply by a huge margin.

Vote Up14-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
eject

Demand outstrips supply today.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

Demand vastly outstrips supply for Ferraris, too. You have to bring price into the equation for useful forecasting.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Joe J

I just hope infrastructure grows at the same rate or even outpaces EV demand. As these things flood the market, public charging will need a major revamp to be able to support all of these cars. Soon the days of free AND available level 2 charging at the store will be gone.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Brian

We are in for a world of hurt here. There is no way that infrastructure will stay ahead of this kind of growth. Right now, I’m happy to have chargers here and there. Soon there will be lines at those chargers. This will put downward pressure on the growth in the short term. Until charging itself becomes a profitable industry, and then it will grow of its own accord.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Joe J

I suspect that until charging becomes as ubiquitous as a gas station, only those with home charging will really be purchasing EVs en masse. This could, however, create pressure for residential charging stations from apartment dwellers, etc. Even 120v outlets could be enough for many people to jump to an EV if it were at their residence.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
M Hovis

That is until autonomous summon allows an apartment dweller to send their EV to a nearby charging pad. Full level 5 is still some years away. I’m talking about possibly 15 mph summon. Would be easy to set up a common bank of chargers that rotate vehicles in and out when their charge is complete.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
avtozhlob

Yes, EV – up, LCE –
down
down.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
MABUS

Ev vehicle have a one in the garage, don’t need more for normal day, only in tryp

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ziv
So other than Tesla, who is selling a car in the US (for starters) and has sales close to, or over 3,000 a month? Who is going to have a car for sale in the US in 2019 that will likely be built in numbers large enough to allow for 36,000 to be sold in a 12 month period, or even 9,000 in any quarter? If you can’t sell a relatively modest 30,000 cars per year in the US and/or a similar amount in Europe, that model isn’t a major player in the industry. It may set the table for a follow on vehicle, but in and of itself, it is a bit player. It can be a fun car to drive, it can be the first of its kind, as my Gen I Volt is, but it isn’t a major player. Obviously China is going to have several BEV’s that sell in large numbers relatively soon, and some Nordic nations have relatively high BEV sales of imported vehicles, but where is there a real threat to Tesla’s preeminence? Didn’t VW just roll the intro of one of its main BEV’s back by a couple quarters? GM is asleep at… Read more »
Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Joe J

The inflection point is where the demand for large and expensive trucks and SUVs begins to waver. Why invest the money as a company in a new product while you can still make really good money on your existing lineup? The only potential problem is that when that truck demand dries up, or when gas prices decide to jump again, these companies have to be ready.

As for the TM3, it seems Lexus is starting to feel a bit of pain. I just saw yesterday that they’re running ads claiming that their hybrid lineup doesn’t need to be plugged in and recharges while you’re driving, as if having a plug is an inconvenience.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
robus

It really is a problem for brands that have tried to establish themselves as tech and performance leaders. They’re looking stodgy and sad these days.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

US non-Tesla EV sales were 106k in 2014 and will be about 160-165k this year. That’s an 11% annual growth rate. What will turn that meager growth into a “flood” in 2019 and 2020? All I see are a bunch of 5-10k per year trickles.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Bjørn Vabo

The Ev revolution is final getting momentum. Thanks Tesla/ Elon/ model 3.. Seems like you accelrate the advent of sustainable transport..
I higly recomend Tony Sebas Clean disruption

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Richard

This is a bogus prediction because it doesn’t account for human psychology. The fact is that humans are very fickle beasts and we love to hop on the next trend. Once sentiment shifts, then is it it is all over for FFV’s virtually overnight.
There is simply no way that sentiment won’t shift in the next few years, once model3 goes global and new cheaper versions of BEV’s become available. Very few FFV’s will be sold after 2025, no matter what people might think now.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Joe J

On top of cheaper versions, used cheap BEVs could be the main entry point. A car is a huge investment, but I’d think that most consumers would feel safer spending less on a used EV to test it out rather than shell out the big money initially for a relatively new (mainstream-wise) technology.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Richard
This is a bogus prediction because it doesn’t account for human psychology. The fact is, humans are very fickle beasts and we love to hop on the next trend. Once sentiment shifts, then its all over for FFV’s virtually overnight. The demand curve will not be logical, it will be like waking up one morning and realising, s… no one is buying ICE vehicles anymore when literally six months before they were still selling in high numbers. What is more, the existing fleet of FFV’s will be retired in a hurry much much sooner than predictions. It will be an en masse abandonment of FFV’s new and existing. There is simply no way that sentiment won’t shift in the next few years, once model3 goes global and new cheaper versions of BEV’s become available. Very few FFV’s will be sold after 2025, no matter what people might think now. And by 2030 it will be only the die-hards still driving FFV’s. I think there are quite a few people high up in the auto industry(and elsewhere) that have more than a hunch that this is how it will play out. But they are doing everything in their power to slow… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago