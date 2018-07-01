Time To Get Ready For A Flood Of Electric Cars
A FLOOD OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES MAY BE COMING [INFOGRAPHIC]
Electric vehicle naysayers often seem to visualize technological change proceeding at a slow and stately pace, ignoring the accelerating trends that are driving EV adoption. But as any mathematician will tell you, exponential growth is a powerful thing, and there are several reasons to believe that electrification is nearing the upward curve in the proverbial hockey stick.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Fleet of Tesla’s all-electric Model 3 sedans getting ready for deliveries to the company’s patient customers (Image Teslarati via Avron / Twitter)
Monthly EV sales have been increasing slowly but steadily for the past two years, and over the past few months, the growth rate has been accelerating. September plug-in vehicle sales in the US were more than double those of a year ago, thanks to mushrooming Model 3 deliveries. Model 3 is now the fourth-best-selling passenger car in the US. And every Tesla delivered increases the pressure on the legacy automakers to get serious about their own EV programs.
It’s easy to dismiss exponential growth in its early stages (especially if your company has a vested interest in dismissing it). Mainstream news outlets continue to insist that EVs make up less than 1% of the auto market. In fact, the global figure was around 1.7% in April, and it’s likely to crack 2% by the end of the year.
Above: Parking lot packed with a variety of electric cars charging (Image: Microgrod Knowledge)
Once exponential growth gets rolling, things can happen at astounding speed. One water droplet in a football stadium doesn’t even dampen the Astroturf, but if the rate of precipitation doubles every minute, the stadium will be flooded in less than an hour.
A new infographic from Raconteur (via Visual Capitalist) illustrates eight ways in which the auto industry is already being transformed by electric vehicles. Projections from Morgan Stanley indicate that EV sales will surpass legacy vehicle sales by 2038, and the global fleet of EVs will number one billion by 2047 (many EV industry observers would call these predictions conservative).
The transition to electricity will be a game changer for carmakers. As Reuters recently pointed out, EVs are currently a money-loser for Big Auto, but Morgan Stanley expects the negative profit margins to peak in 2023, and turn positive by 2029.
INFOGRAPHIC
===
Written by: Charles Morris; Infographic: Raconteur via Visual Capitalist
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
17 Comments on "Time To Get Ready For A Flood Of Electric Cars"
I have a funny feeling that within 5 years the majority of people will want to have an EV. Demand will outstrip supply by a huge margin.
Demand outstrips supply today.
Demand vastly outstrips supply for Ferraris, too. You have to bring price into the equation for useful forecasting.
I just hope infrastructure grows at the same rate or even outpaces EV demand. As these things flood the market, public charging will need a major revamp to be able to support all of these cars. Soon the days of free AND available level 2 charging at the store will be gone.
We are in for a world of hurt here. There is no way that infrastructure will stay ahead of this kind of growth. Right now, I’m happy to have chargers here and there. Soon there will be lines at those chargers. This will put downward pressure on the growth in the short term. Until charging itself becomes a profitable industry, and then it will grow of its own accord.
I suspect that until charging becomes as ubiquitous as a gas station, only those with home charging will really be purchasing EVs en masse. This could, however, create pressure for residential charging stations from apartment dwellers, etc. Even 120v outlets could be enough for many people to jump to an EV if it were at their residence.
That is until autonomous summon allows an apartment dweller to send their EV to a nearby charging pad. Full level 5 is still some years away. I’m talking about possibly 15 mph summon. Would be easy to set up a common bank of chargers that rotate vehicles in and out when their charge is complete.
Yes, EV – up, LCE –
down
down.
Ev vehicle have a one in the garage, don’t need more for normal day, only in tryp
The inflection point is where the demand for large and expensive trucks and SUVs begins to waver. Why invest the money as a company in a new product while you can still make really good money on your existing lineup? The only potential problem is that when that truck demand dries up, or when gas prices decide to jump again, these companies have to be ready.
As for the TM3, it seems Lexus is starting to feel a bit of pain. I just saw yesterday that they’re running ads claiming that their hybrid lineup doesn’t need to be plugged in and recharges while you’re driving, as if having a plug is an inconvenience.
It really is a problem for brands that have tried to establish themselves as tech and performance leaders. They’re looking stodgy and sad these days.
US non-Tesla EV sales were 106k in 2014 and will be about 160-165k this year. That’s an 11% annual growth rate. What will turn that meager growth into a “flood” in 2019 and 2020? All I see are a bunch of 5-10k per year trickles.
The Ev revolution is final getting momentum. Thanks Tesla/ Elon/ model 3.. Seems like you accelrate the advent of sustainable transport..
I higly recomend Tony Sebas Clean disruption
This is a bogus prediction because it doesn’t account for human psychology. The fact is that humans are very fickle beasts and we love to hop on the next trend. Once sentiment shifts, then is it it is all over for FFV’s virtually overnight.
There is simply no way that sentiment won’t shift in the next few years, once model3 goes global and new cheaper versions of BEV’s become available. Very few FFV’s will be sold after 2025, no matter what people might think now.
On top of cheaper versions, used cheap BEVs could be the main entry point. A car is a huge investment, but I’d think that most consumers would feel safer spending less on a used EV to test it out rather than shell out the big money initially for a relatively new (mainstream-wise) technology.