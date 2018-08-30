29 M BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

Are these green Hyundai’s worthy of a driving enthusiast?

Our friends over at Throttle House were present at the recent Hyundai Kona Electric / Nexo fuel cell press drive event along with InsideEVs Brad Berman and myself. Brad and I have already posted our thoughts on both vehicles here, but I thought it would be a good idea to share some other points of view on these soon-to-be-released vehicles from Hyundai.

Enter the crew at Throttle House. They produce first-drive videos for all kinds of cars, and just released the videos for both the Kona Electric and Nexo fuel cell from last week’s press drive in Los Angeles.

We think both videos are insightful and thought our readers would enjoy them. So take a look and let us know what you think.

Hyundai Kona Electric Video:

Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Video: