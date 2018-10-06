Thor Trucks To Develop Heavy-Duty E-Powertrain System With AxleTech

56 M BY MARK KANE

AxleTech to offer a heavy-duty e-powertrain system

Thor Trucks, which works on all-electric semi-trailers and vans, engaged in a new project with AxleTech to develop a heavy-duty e-powertrain system.

The idea is to combine AxleTech’s e-axles with Thor’s proprietary battery packs, which as we understand would enable it to offer complete systems for vehicle manufacturers.

The joint e-powertrain offering is to be launched in 2019.

“AxleTech provides integrated solutions for on-highway electric vehicles, including Class 6, 7, and 8 trucks, as well as transit applications. The company has established many other strategic partnerships with industry leaders to develop groundbreaking customized, fully-integrated electric powertrain systems. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its next-generation electric independent suspension concept for high-mobility applications. AxleTech’s 5000 Series eISAS™ concept enhances performance and has the ability to improve stealth characteristics, lower heat signatures, and improve fuel savings to logistics vehicles, tactical vehicles, and armored personnel carriers.”

Bill Gryzenia, CEO, AxleTech said:

“Electric powertrains for on-highway use are rapidly advancing at a global scale, and AxleTech’s technology has kept pace with this evolution. Due to the acute market need for these solutions, we are proud to work alongside Thor Trucks to build the most advanced integrated powertrain components for driveline electrification. Our team takes this role seriously and is relentless in identifying and developing the next generation of electric powertrain systems.”

Giordano Sordoni, co-founder and COO of Thor Trucks said: