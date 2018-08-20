This Portable EV Charger Operates On 120 Or 240: Costs Just $299

10 M BY MARK KANE

Accell AxFAST EVSE is portable, universal 120 or 240 V and it’s very affordable

The Accell just introduced its new portable AxFAST Level 2 EVSE, which is not only ready for 120 V or 240 V at 16 Amps (3.84 kW), but also affordable at $299.99 on Walmart.com.

The 3.84 kW is not much juice, but still it should be well suited for most plug-in hybrids and some EVs, as well as being an additional portable EVSE. 10 years ago, a product such as this would’ve cost several times more.

The compatible outlets are: NEMA 5-15 (120V) and NEMA 6-20 (240V).

Here is how ACCELL describes its EVSE:

The ACCELL Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger (EVSE) Level 2 is the result of extensive consumer market research and artisan workmanship. It delivers convenient features, premium material quality and cost effectiveness. This electric vehicle charger is portable and is designed for simple plug and charge. It works with both standard 90-volt to 135-volt grounded NEMA 5-15 outlets for Level 1 charging as well as 190-volt to 250-volt grounded NEMA 6-20 outlets for Level 2 charging. The charging gun follows the standard for USA electric vehicles and is built with premium material, allowing for ultra-toughness and waterproof ability. This unit is compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards. Tesla owners will need an additional adapter to convert to SAE J1772. So whether you need Level 1 charging or Level 2 charging, this dual voltage electric vehicle charger has you covered! Level 2 Sae J1772 Ev Charger With Voltage Range From 100V-240V

Compatible With All Electric Vehicles That Meet Sae J1772 Standards

Level 2 Is Up To 3X Faster Charging As It Uses A 240V Outlet

Can Be Used With Standard Grounded 120V Nema 5-15 Outlet With Supplied Adapter Or Direct Charging With 240V NEMA 6-20 Outlet

Plugs Into A Dryer Outlet With Optional Nema 10-30 Adapter

Portable For Use Anywhere There’s An Outlet

Can Also Be Installed Permanently Indoors Or Outdoors

Designed & Supported In Usa

2-Year Limited Warranty

Includes Manual, Carry Bag, 24.6Ft Cable, Female NEMA 6-20 To Male NEMA 5-15 Adapter, 4 Screws & 4 Drywall Anchors

Source: Accell AxFAST via Green Car Congress