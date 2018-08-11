This Low-Speed Electric Truck Goes 160 Miles Per Charge

2 H BY MARK KANE

The lithium-ion revolution reaches low-speed trucks

Tropos Motor, a Silicon Valley-based utility eLSVs (electric low-speed vehicles) and trucks manufacturer is introducing a new version of its ABLE low-speed EV, equipped with lithium-ion batteries.

The ABLE XR received 26 kWh pack that increases the range four times to 160 miles (257 km) at speeds of 25 mph (40 km/h). The top speed is above 45 mph (72 km/h).

Having more energy and/or a smaller/lighter battery, ABLE XR can take more payload or supply some on-board electric stuff, depending on the application.

Sadly, the price wasn’t disclosed, but deliveries are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018.

“With the largest capacity battery pack of LSVs on the market, the ABLE XR can travel up to 45+ mph, and up to 160 miles (at 25 mph), as well as tow a max of 2000 pounds on public roads, or 3000 pounds on closed campuses. The lithium battery also provides enough power to air conditioning systems to keep drivers cool and comfortable during warmer weather. Like the standard ABLE eCUVs, the ABLE XR has the shortest turning radius in its class, the ability to swap bed packages within minutes, and a load sensing brake proportioning system, hill-hold, reinforced doors, full length steel chassis, and a driver side airbag.” “The ABLE XR and standard chassis accommodates a variety of bed packages, from box truck and flatbed to sweeper and first responder vehicles for fire fighting and delivering emergency medical services. Both are also compatible with the ABLE Easy-Swap option, which allows for customers to change out their bed packages and transform the ABLE to suit various activities, throughout the day, week or year.” “The Tropos Motors eLSVs will be on exhibit at Electrification ‘18, August 20-23, 2018 at booth #609, including the ABLE Trades bed package. This hard-working, fully electric truck is designed to meet the needs of facilities crews, maintenance crews, commercial fleets and small business.”

