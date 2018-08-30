The New Tech Headache Formula E Teams Must Solve

One of the hallmarks of Formula E action during its Gen1 era was the challenge the cars presented to the drivers.

Heavy machinery, low-downforce levels, part-treaded/part-grooved all-weather tyres and sensitive brakes. Plus brake biases had to be finessed continuously as battery temperatures fluctuated and regenerative braking systems kicked in. All of that needed to be managed on bumpy low-grip street circuits closely lined with walls. That’s a lot of things to go wrong.

Mistakes were common up and down the grid, which added to the unpredictability FE trades on.

For the 2018/19 season, the start of FE’s Gen2 era, adding an aggressively-styled but chunkier-looking car to the narrow confines of city-centre racing might seem like adding even spicier ingredients to the recipe. But the new cars have technological features – common in electric road cars – that may eliminate some of the stress.

One of the main new additions to the Gen2 car is the brake-by-wire system that has been fitted to the rear of the car. With braking electronically controlled at the rear, the cars should be easier to manage, particularly with less need to continuously switch brake bias settings to battle battery temperatures or to adapt to different corners – or so the theory goes.

At the New York season four finale, which took place after the initial private manufacturer Gen2 testing programmes had kicked off, there was a slight air of pessimism suggesting that FE racing was about to change – and not for the better.

“It will make things less driver relevant,” said Audi’s Lucas di Grassi. “It’s part of the evolution, [but] we have to find other ways to make the show better.”

Andretti BMW driver Antonio Felix da Costa also warned that “we have to find a way to make races really entertaining next year”, explaining that he felt this way because “the car will be easier to drive”.

With another of its racing hallmarks – the mid-race car swaps – gone for season five thanks to the greater range of the Gen2 car’s battery, FE has had to take steps to ensure the action will remain interesting.

The system formerly known as Hyperboost, now more forcefully called ‘attack mode’, is intended keep the flavour in the action by shaking up the power modes drivers can run in at certain times of the race, which are activated by running over Mario Kart-style zones at special parts of the track.

A “full test of all the systems” is due to take place at official pre-season testing in Valencia, which gets under way on Tuesday, according to FE CEO Alejandro Agag.