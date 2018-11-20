2015 All-Electric Aston Martin DBX Concept Goes With Gas Instead
Aston Martin missed an electric opportunity with the DBX
Aston Martin ultimately scrapped the all-electric all-wheel-drive DBX Concept, unveiled in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show, despite the fact that it could’ve been the flagship EV for the brand, just like the Jaguar I-PACE for Jaguar Land Rover.
The British brand instead ended up with a conventionally powered DBX, scheduled for market launch in Q4 2019.
Aston Martin still has some EV plans – in late 2019 the company intends to offer the Aston Martin Rapide E, but only 155 units is envisioned to be ever made.
In the longer perspective, in 2021, the company will launch the Lagonda brand, which is going to introduce an electric SUV.
2015 DBX Concept (BEV)
2018 DBX Prototype (ICE)
Bummer. It’s the smaller luxury brands that won’t have to shovel for cobalt, or face battery sourcing issues. That and the weight class many Astons have already reached. I keep thinking EV is the ticket, for a company like this.
Yep. I’m astounded by this decision.
The EV revolution is coming, and coming quickly. A lot of auto makers are going to disappear because they haven’t caught up. The smaller ones like Aston Martin are the most vulnerable to this, but also most able to adapt quickly if they choose to.
It looks like Aston have decided not to adapt. It’s a decision that could doom them.
You mean that AM CEO Andy Palmer doesn’t deliver again same as when he was in charge of the Nissan’s response to the Leaf’s battery woes?
Aston Martin doesn’t need to worry about the whim’s of the mass market. The people who buy Aston Martin’s often already have a fleet of cars including EV’s. They’re really not in the adapt or die situation and if they hold out to be the very last ICE manufacturer they still won’t have any issues selling cars.
But if you read the article and follow automotive news you’d already know that they’re heavily investing into their EV future and have big plans for Lagonda.