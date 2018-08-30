Testing Tesla Model 3 As A Truck?
It’s not a truck, but it can haul a lot of stuff if needed.
The Tesla Model 3, in terms of cargo capacity, is far behind both the Model S and Model X and the sedan-type setup doesn’t help. However, as Tech Forum demonstrates in the video, the Model 3 is still a solid choice for hauling stuff.
The rear trunk and folded rear seats provide plenty of space, while there is still that front trunk available for smaller items.
After taking on several hundred pounds, the car is a half inch lower on its already lowered suspension, but it’s ok.
The Model 3 is an electric car for the mass market, which requires it to have decent storage capacity.
We are eager to see the Model Y, which could be a killer – with a bigger trunk, ability to tow and maybe some roof racks.
And just in case you were wondering, a whole beer keg fits in the Model 3 trunk with tons of room to spare.
Whole beer keg fits in Model 3 trunk!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 13, 2018
What’s the cargo capacity with the rear seats down?
But seriously, comparing the Model 3 to a truck, even if it’s half tongue in cheek? Maybe I’ll put out a video comparing my Bolt to a tractor trailer. 🙂
All good, but I’ll be happier if it could tow.
I know it’s not going to happen in this crossover era but it would be cheap and simple to do a wagon version like many other lower luxury class vehicles have and greatly improve practicality at presumably lower cost and better efficiency than a crossover.
Well, we’ll see what Model Y looks like…
A Model 3 Wagon, and a Model S Wagon, after Model Y is Rolling, would be nice additions to the Product Line, but would either do more to help Move People to Electric, and reduce Daily Highway Pollution, as much as the Semi, Large Truck, and Pickup?
I don’t see the connection between a Model 3 wagon and (heavy) trucks since they don’t serve the same markets. I think if Tesla wants to build 500K Model 3’s a year it will need to have a lot of variants so it really should consider a wagon, and to the extend offering high utility variants help BEVs appeal to more people I think that is what will help more people to make the step towards going electric.
Like this? https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/cars/966517/Tesla-Model-S-Estate-car-Shooting-Brake-RemetzCar
Towing, a hatchback and native CCS capability (+Tesla supercharging of course) and I would be done.
Number one being the most important and also the most likely to come soon.
“A lot of stuff” is highly debatable — obviously it depends on the specific thing(s) you’d like to carry, their shape, etc.
In reality:
The actual numbers, as per the European standard method (technically, German Automakers Association — VDA) for measuring trunk/boot space, are:
Trunk: 340 litres (12 cu.ft.)
Frunk: 56 litres (3 cu. ft.)
It’s unfortunate neither Tesla’s specs nor any of the articles ever bother to break this out, and only quote the overall capacity… It does matter for some uses, like carting furniture or camping.
12 cu.ft. is actually small for the trunk on a midsize car, which is what the Model 3 is in terms of external dimensions (I don’t care what the EPA classifies it as.) It’s about the same as a compact (one size class smaller) hatch’s cargo space, like the Golf, and far less than a compact MPV’s — and again, having split space is inefficient.