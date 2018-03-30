Test Driver Calls Next-Gen Tesla Roadster A “Proper Weapon”
Those insane figures released by Tesla are not estimates. They are actual.
Ever since Elon Musk revealed the space-age numbers that represent Tesla Roadster’s performance figures some seven months ago, the world’s been left in awe of the potential capabilities of this vehicle.
As an all-electric supercar, The Tesla Roadster maximizes the potential of aerodynamic engineering—with record-setting performance and efficiency. In turn, the Roadster gives drivers one of the most impressive spec sheets in the automotive industry. Let this sink in: the Tesla Roadster will sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 1.9 seconds. If you continue to 100mph (160km/h), you’ll need only 4.2 seconds. A 1/4 time of 8.8 seconds won’t leave anybody unimpressed. Top speed? Over 250mph (400km/h).
But, not a lot of people actually got to drive this vehicle.
One of those that did get a chance to drive the next-generation Tesla Roadster is Emile Bouret. His CV might contain things like pro-driver, test driver, car show presenter, and a car designer – among many – but he is most notably known for working with Audi as the main driving instructor of the Audi Sports Car Experience. Furthermore, Emile got a gig with various car manufacturers as a test driver, putting his vast knowledge and expertise into developing their cars. This includes a gig at Tesla that he got through his friendship with Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen.
One of the most recent jobs was testing Tesla’s next-generation Roadster, supplemented by giving test rides to Tesla owners interested in the Roadster at last year’s launch event. This is how he was able to get a real-world grasp of the Roadster’s actual performance capabilities.
I know there is some skepticism about the figures that were quoted that day, 0 to 60 mph, quarter-mile, etc., and I think I can say without getting in trouble that those are actual figures. Those are not theoretical. Those are not calculations. We have done those numbers. I probably shouldn’t say but those numbers are actually conservatives. It’s going to be a proper weapon.
With a sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 1.9 seconds and a mind-numbing 0 to 100mph (160km/h) in just 4.2 seconds, dubbing the 2020 Roadster as a “proper weapon” might not be too far off. Grab a look at his interview with the YouTube channel VINWiki, where Emile Bouret briefly commented about his Tesla work experience, while also brushing on the topic of working on the Roadster development.
I can’t wait for all the ICE proponents to push past all the eye-popping performance specs to mention something about the track. And, I can’t wait to see the Roadster 2.0 on the track. At least the haters still have a fair amount of time to search for the next knock on EV’s once the track score is settled..
No need to waste time or energy on ICE proponents, focus on the Millennials… Fundamentally, its no different than a switching a sports team…One of the biggest sports rivalries are the Red Sox and Yankees; very few people ever change their loyalties from one to the other…
@ God/Bacardi said: …its no different than a switching a sports team…”
Switching between ICE vs EV is switching between obsolete vs new… like switching between tube TV vs flat panel. TVs are now a historical footnote as will be ICE for consumer cars.
Switching between sports teams would be more like switching from one brand flat panel TV vs the other.
All the mIllenials I know seem to love EV. They may not know anything about cars, but they know Tesla. Surprisingly, many also know BoltEV
Strange the discussions I had are the complete opposite, there is just one person I could interest in EVs and it was still mainly about the technology less the intent to buy
An 8.8 second 1/4 mike is nuts. I can’t remember the exact requirements and specifications, but NHRA mandates a ton of safety requirements for any car running these types of 1/4 mike times. Things like full roll cages, 5-point seat belts, maybe driver certification. It will be interesting to see if you can even race one of these on track without serious modification, which I can’t see many people wanting to do. Never mind that driving a car this fast is way beyond the general skill level of 99% of drivers. Insurance is going to be a nightmare.
That said. I still think it is totally cool.
Which is funny considering drag motorcycles easily run 8.8 without having roll cages, etc.
I feel you, I was also disappointed the Tesla Roadster isn’t a Roadster, but a Super/Hypercar.
The problem is many Roadster get their driving fun from being light and affordable, both something that is hard to achieve with BEVs right now. The biggest complain about the original Roadster I heard was that the additional weight is rather noticeable.