Test Driver Calls Next-Gen Tesla Roadster A “Proper Weapon”

Those insane figures released by Tesla are not estimates. They are actual.

Ever since Elon Musk revealed the space-age numbers that represent Tesla Roadster’s performance figures some seven months ago, the world’s been left in awe of the potential capabilities of this vehicle.

As an all-electric supercar, The Tesla Roadster maximizes the potential of aerodynamic engineering—with record-setting performance and efficiency. In turn, the Roadster gives drivers one of the most impressive spec sheets in the automotive industry. Let this sink in: the Tesla Roadster will sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 1.9 seconds. If you continue to 100mph (160km/h), you’ll need only 4.2 seconds. A 1/4 time of 8.8 seconds won’t leave anybody unimpressed. Top speed? Over 250mph (400km/h).

But, not a lot of people actually got to drive this vehicle.

One of those that did get a chance to drive the next-generation Tesla Roadster is Emile Bouret. His CV might contain things like pro-driver, test driver, car show presenter, and a car designer – among many – but he is most notably known for working with Audi as the main driving instructor of the Audi Sports Car Experience. Furthermore, Emile got a gig with various car manufacturers as a test driver, putting his vast knowledge and expertise into developing their cars. This includes a gig at Tesla that he got through his friendship with Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen.

One of the most recent jobs was testing Tesla’s next-generation Roadster, supplemented by giving test rides to Tesla owners interested in the Roadster at last year’s launch event. This is how he was able to get a real-world grasp of the Roadster’s actual performance capabilities.

I know there is some skepticism about the figures that were quoted that day, 0 to 60 mph, quarter-mile, etc., and I think I can say without getting in trouble that those are actual figures. Those are not theoretical. Those are not calculations. We have done those numbers. I probably shouldn’t say but those numbers are actually conservatives. It’s going to be a proper weapon.

With a sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 1.9 seconds and a mind-numbing 0 to 100mph (160km/h) in just 4.2 seconds, dubbing the 2020 Roadster as a “proper weapon” might not be too far off. Grab a look at his interview with the YouTube channel VINWiki, where Emile Bouret briefly commented about his Tesla work experience, while also brushing on the topic of working on the Roadster development.