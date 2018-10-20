Tesla’s New Stance On Charging Habits + Elon Responds: Video
Sometimes you have to go all the way.
A Long-Range Tesla Model 3 with a mere 11,079 miles on the odometer should still enjoy its full 310-mile range. But, if you only charge it to between 50 and 70 percent for an extended period, you may see a huge drop in that figure. Luckily, this is both reversible and avoidable. The video above explains the whys and hows of this phenomena, but we’ll give you a quick summary.
The world of electric vehicles is not always super straightforward. Even people who have been living the battery-powered life for some time can discover new things. This is the case in the video above. Kim, from the popular Like Tesla YouTube channel, decided to charge her Tesla Model 3 to 100 percent full recently, only to find that it would only offer 260 miles of travel. The car was missing an entire 50 miles worth of range. Others have seen similar results after charging to only 70 percent for an extended period.
This was the first time she had tried to fill the battery pack all the way up. Because she had heard it said from experts that lithium batteries are happiest around 50 percent, she tried to keep her car’s charge in that neighborhood. While that information was technically correct, what makes sense in a lab doesn’t always completely translate to the car in your garage.
Puzzled and frustrated, she took her car to a service center where they told her the 70-percent charging routine was the source of the problem. They recommended charging to 90 percent daily, despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommending, in a tweet from March of 2014 (embedded below), charging to 80 percent for a particular customer’s situation.
After giving the car a “hard reset,” her Model 3 once again began showing its full range potential on the screen. They then suggested a new charging regimen to keep her car happy. Basically, they say that, besides charging to 90 percent regularly, one should also charge to a complete 100 percent at least once every three months. Also, it’s helpful if a car if left plugged in after it reaches a full charge, as it will take this opportunity to do some balancing work.
Being skeptical of this new recommendation, Kim decided to take her questions all the way to the top, asking Musk in a Tweet about the best state of charge practices. He replied (embedded below) that it’s not “worth it” to go below 80 percent and that 90 percent is still fine. He added that discharging to 5 percent or lower wasn’t an issue (for battery pack health).
Near the end of the video, Kim offers up a chart that demonstrates the effect of charge rates on longevity that should put Tesla owners minds at ease. It appears to show that owners might see only a 10 percent loss of range after several hundred thousands of miles. As with everything, your mileage may vary, but we think the 90 percent charge is fine and people should follow that recommendation, stress less, and enjoy their vehicles.
@cairnz 80% to 30%
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2014
Not worth going below 80% imo. Even 90% is still fine. Also, no issue going to 5% or lower SoC.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2018
41 Comments on "Tesla’s New Stance On Charging Habits + Elon Responds: Video"
I’ve noticed something like this in my Volt. If I don’t fully delete the battery for several weeks straight, my estimated range will go down slightly. Then if I go on a long trip and completely delete the battery for a hundred miles or more, I get the range back. I assumed it just couldn’t tell where the bottom of the pack was without getting there every once in awhile.
lol, can t do that with pure ev
What key you you hit to “delete battery” there tex?
The gas button. Just hold it down until range shows zero.
I’m pretty sure he meant to say deplete.
aaaaannnnd…….. That’s why we call it a “GOM” (Guess O Meter).
😛
This isn’t a case of just lousy guessing, though, which usually happens after a change in driving habits. This has to do with charging habits and actually not being able to use a significant portion of the pack.
No, it’s BOTH.
If you can go high DOD from 10% SOC to 90% SOC a few times and you get back the range then that has nothing to do with being able to use a significant portion of the pack. That portion has always been there, it didn’t go anywhere/degrade.
Driving habit is also a factor. The Wife can drive it heavy foot down to 50% SOC and the GOM says xxx range left after charging but after I drive it like some old fart to 50% SOC and charge I get xxx +yy more range.
Personally I think there should be an option in the car’s UI to choose between “miles/km remaining” to “kWh remaining”, especially now that we are seeing mainstream cars with over 200 miles of range.
Absolutely. Gas was in gallons, battery SOC is in kWh. At the very least display this along with the guesstimated miles of range left figures.
Why? Balancing is less than satisfactory answer for 50 miles loss. Also curious if such large amount of loss happens with S/X. SparkEV didn’t (charged full less than 10 times in 30K miles), and BoltEV doesn’t so far.
How do you set your spark EV to partial charge? Or did you do it manually or via a smart EVSE?
Manually, set the timer in my phone to 1 hour before full charge time shown by car. Even with that, most full charges were due to me being lazy.
“Because she had heard it said from experts that lithium batteries are happiest around 50 percent”
Completely untrue. Jeff Dahn and Elon had said to charge up to 70% to 80%. No one mentioned 50% and that would be ridiculous. Simply mentioning this inaccurate statement is all that is required for short sellers to write more FUD about EV!
You’re oversimplifying. The advice I’ve seen elsewhere (but mostly contradicted here) is to balance the daily charge/discharge around 50%. That doesn’t mean to charge to 50%; it means — for example — to charge to 70% if your daily drive will discharge the battery to 30%, or charge to 80% if your daily drive will discharge to 20%, etc. 50% was said to be the average (midway between daily charge and discharge) you should shoot for, not the level of charge you should start the day with.
Li-ion batteries don’t “like” to be charged to 100% or to be drained to 0%. It strains them, and doing that repeatedly ages them prematurely. And you’ll see advice for long-term storage for both BEVs and PHEVs that you should store with the battery around 50-60% charge. (That’s the official recommendation for the Volt; it’s in the manual. I presume that applies to other plug-in EVs which have li-ion packs, altho after reading this article I’m far less sure.) Again, that’s because the battery is least strained at that level. Even here, with the current advice, they aren’t recommending charging to 100% except very occasionally.
Batteries prefer to be at their nominal voltage level. For many cells that is 3.7V and corresponds to roughly 50%, although there’s a lot of variation in voltage across temperature too. An 80% charge is decent because it at least avoids the non-linear portion of the battery’s voltage curve (where more stress to the battery exists) while also still keeping the voltage reasonably close to nominal as it droops in colder weather.
Very interesting. I believe from a purely battery chemistry perspective, closest to 50% is still optimal, but likely quite diminished gains keeping it lower than 80%.
I keep my Leaf close to 50% during the week when I’m not driving it, then charge up a bit to 60-70% before taking it out. Should be optimal, although I suspect the age-related degradation is more than the cycle degradation in the Leaf so there is likely almost zero benefit to this.
Lithium batteries not being used should be kept between 30% and 60%. Charging to 100% and then letting cells balance often is advantageous. Just don’t let it sit at 100% long at all. Drive it right away. Regular charging should be to 90%.
When Tesla tells you “you’re charging your car wrong” , this is their version of Apple telling you you’re holding your phone wrong.
Really? You think HOW people charge has no effect on the charge? Have you seen that episode of House where the woman is using her inhaler incorrectly? Is that also like apple telling her she’s holding her phone wrong?
Indeed. For the mass market application of EVs drivers shouldn’t have to give any consideration to charging levels. It is also disingenuous to ask the customers to only charge the car to 80 or 90% but still advertise the range at 100% of charge.
All this should be done internally and whatever states of charge can be reached by charging or discharging through driving simply have to be safe.
I guess you missed the demo where if you held other contemporary phones of the time and you could also get a similar degradation, but yes, everyone changed the antenna layout to avoid it.
Pretty simple- drive down to 5-10% (red light/low gas tank equivalent) and charge up to 100% a few times a quarter to rebalance.
We tend to do this naturally by going to LA trips every few months.
Seems like there should be an App on phone that monitors the health of battery and recommends when to charge and how much to charge to to get maximum performance.
Unfortunately, directly measuring the state of battery “health”, or even measuring the full capacity of a li-ion battery pack, proves to be a very difficult challenge, even for experts. (Did you know that battery capacity varies by temperature?) Hopefully this is a problem which will be solved before long, either thru some sort of sophisticated sensor system or with a change to a type of battery (solid-state?) which might be simple to directly measure.
Or part of the car’s battery management! If it already requires you to think about charging habits, it might as well recommend a charging pattern “Hey Ron, try to go to 5% and charge to 100% sometime this week”
I like that! Someone tweet that to Elon!
This seems like an oversight on the BMS software. Tesla needs to come up with a balancing feature to calibrate predicted range and properly balance the batteries instead of relying on users to do it, it almost seems silly with the amount of tech that is in the car.
Sounds like a software problem. Yes the coding would get tricky but still only software.
It is actually a hardware issue. Cells don’t balance by limiting other cells. They balance via BMS ON or OFF once charging reaches the float stage, which won’t happen until the car is basically charged. Someone could advance the tech by limiting the charge rate of over-performing cells and hit under-performing cells (modules in Tesla’s case) but that would be a very expensive solution to a very simple fix. Just charge to full once in a while and allow the modules all the way down to the cell level to balance properly. The same was true on our old Leaf. It needed an occasional full charge to balance the cells and range noticeably increased after the fact. This will become increasingly necessary as the pack ages and cells’ performance drifts apart over time.
The issue is that it’s very hard to tell the SOC of a lithium battery. Full and Empty are easier to detect based on cell voltage. But, anything in between is based on a proprietary formula. Errors compound in that formula’s calculation if it’s been a long time since the battery has been at one of the known states (empty or full).
Granted but Tesla can come up with an algorithm to put the car in battary balancing mode to remind users to go to 10% below SOC before nightly charging and charge to 90-100% several times come up with top SOC level voltages for all cells. Once the software is confident on the high level, it can give you the best educated max range. To ask people to do it manually seems ridiculous if you can just come up with some software.
Story shows she charged to full, which should have reset the full voltage formula. It still showed 50 miles less.
That’s certainly a major factor contributing to this problem, yes. It’s not so much a software problem as a physical limitation of li-ion batteries and/or a sensor problem.
I like the Nightly part.
Does the same apply to the older model Tesla Model S. I have a 2014 Model S.
Just one offhand comment: I don’t think I would ever let my M3 go below say %10 of charge. All of the negative effects of having the car discharged, besides just being a brick, scare me. Its a system, it is always using or capable of using power. For instance it cycles during the summer to cool itself just sitting in the driveway.
The advice given here is is almost completely, utterly contrary to everything I’ve read on the subject from those who seem to be knowledgeable on the subject. And completely, utterly contrary to advice I’ve given many times on the InsideEVs forum. In particular, experts (or at least those who I thought were experts) have dismissed the idea that there might be a “memory effect” if you don’t occasionally charge to 100%, as a myth; as a holdover from NiMH or even NiCAD battery tech. Yet here the “memory effect” is officially confirmed by Tesla.
*Sigh* 🙁
I wonder, does this apply only to the Tesla Model 3, or to other Tesla cars? Or to BEVs in general?
