Here’s What Tesla’s Mobile Service Is Really Like

Tesla Mobile Service drives electric too.

The Model 3 Owners Club shared its example experience with Tesla Mobile Service, who was called upon to fix minor issues with the Tesla Model X (A-pillar and frunk opening actuator).

As one would expect, the service was done properly and in an enjoyable atmosphere. That’s what really steals customers’ hearts.

Tesla is not only a rare manufacturer that actually sends service rangers to customers, but also now uses its own electric cars for the purpose.

The video shows how the Tesla Model S was adapted to store tools.

groingo

And it touches like that that will keep Tesla always ahead of the rest!

45 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

This is cool they do this .

I think Tesla should make a Pickup (Crew Cab) 100kWh adpated with tool boxes etc.
😛

30 minutes ago