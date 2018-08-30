Here’s What Tesla’s Mobile Service Is Really Like
Tesla Mobile Service drives electric too.
The Model 3 Owners Club shared its example experience with Tesla Mobile Service, who was called upon to fix minor issues with the Tesla Model X (A-pillar and frunk opening actuator).
As one would expect, the service was done properly and in an enjoyable atmosphere. That’s what really steals customers’ hearts.
Tesla is not only a rare manufacturer that actually sends service rangers to customers, but also now uses its own electric cars for the purpose.
The video shows how the Tesla Model S was adapted to store tools.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Here’s What Tesla’s Mobile Service Is Really Like"
And it touches like that that will keep Tesla always ahead of the rest!
This is cool they do this .
I think Tesla should make a Pickup (Crew Cab) 100kWh adpated with tool boxes etc.
😛