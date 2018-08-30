Here’s What Tesla’s Mobile Service Is Really Like

2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Mobile Service drives electric too.

The Model 3 Owners Club shared its example experience with Tesla Mobile Service, who was called upon to fix minor issues with the Tesla Model X (A-pillar and frunk opening actuator).

As one would expect, the service was done properly and in an enjoyable atmosphere. That’s what really steals customers’ hearts.

Tesla is not only a rare manufacturer that actually sends service rangers to customers, but also now uses its own electric cars for the purpose.

The video shows how the Tesla Model S was adapted to store tools.