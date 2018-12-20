Tesla’s New “Instant Drive Away” Could Revolutionize Car Buying

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

As we anticipate a huge Q4 showing by Tesla, the automaker is working to further speed up its car buying experience.

We have little doubt that Tesla will post phenomenal December numbers to complete the quarter with a bang. While this is no different from the end of Q3, the stakes are much higher this quarter. Remember that Tesla pulled out all the stops in September in order to show a profit and prove short-sellers wrong. Based on our early estimates, and what we know about the upcoming situation, the Silicon Valley electric carmaker stands to beat its own records this month.

Yes, Tesla may still not hit these ridiculous and increasingly elongated goal posts that some detractors continue to push. However, for the only new, successful U.S. automaker with so much adversity and anticipated struggles, Tesla has made some huge waves that cannot be easily discounted.

Now, the automaker is working on a new delivery process that will take place in under five minutes. As Electrek reports, this is being coined “Instant Drive Away.” If you’ve recently purchased a new or used car, you know full well that you can be stuck at the dealership for several hours. Even if you have all your ducks in a row, it’s still usually a lengthy process. As you sit there waiting forever, you’re thinking to yourself that there’s absolutely no way this should be taking all dang day.

Some much-need background information:

I recently purchased two new cars (sadly not Teslas), and I almost found myself packing up my computer and leaving the dealership because I was so frustrated with the time spent. Our Editor-In-Chief Eric just grabbed up a used Chevy Volt and wasted nearly and entire day at the dealer, and for no reason! Keep in mind that was a whole day during which we struggle to get content out to our readers.

As it turns out, Tesla realizes this concern and is working to make its buying experience different and better. This is especially true if you’re buying an inventory car. Moreover, if you’re paying cash, leasing, or utilizing Tesla’s in-house financing, you can rest assured that the process will be lightning quick. However, Tesla has made it clear that those relying on outside financing may have to wait longer, which is understandable.

Have you bought a new car recently? How was the buying experience and the time at the dealership? Have you bought a new Tesla? Did you spend and exorbitant amount of time at the delivery center? Let us know in the comment section below.

Source: Electrek