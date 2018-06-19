Tesla’s European Gigafactory Might Be In Germany Or Netherlands
Two countries seem to be in the game to secure the European Tesla battery Gigafactory – Netherlands and Germany – recently hinted at by Elon Musk.
Netherlands is already home to Tesla’s European HQ with a final assembly facility in Tilburg. In the case of Germany, there is Tesla Grohmann Automation company, acquired some time ago. Germany is also the biggest European car market.
Latest news is that Tesla is in talks with authorities in the Netherlands and Germany (Rhineland-Palatinate). Rhineland-Palatinate has an advantage in the form of Grohmann Automation, which would supply production equipment.
The talks in Europe seems less mature than in China, where the Gigafactory 3 is already announced to be built in Shanghai, but there is more general uncertainty (U.S.-China, keeping technology in-house, etc.) on the other hand.
“In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Ralph Schleimer, a state official from Rhineland Palatinate, Germany, noted that the state is doing what it can to assure Tesla that it is a viable location for the planned facility. Schleimer added that the state had already presented its proposals to Tesla, but any detailed negotiations have not begun yet.
“We have done everything possible to assure that Rhineland Palatinate is in the competition for the plant,” he said.”
There are also other German states (and countries) interested in new investments from Tesla, but only these two seem to be serious at the moment.
The production capacity of the Gigafactory 3 in China is expected to be 500,000 cars and battery packs/cells annually. The size for the factory in Europe remains unknown.
With new battery factories – AESC (Nissan), LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation, CALB, Tesla (Panasonic) and some other projects, Europe finally is starting to produce lithium-ion batteries in volume. The only thing is that there is still not a single large-scale European battery manufacturer.
Germany is a leading choice for Europe. Perhaps on the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2018
Source: Teslarati
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "Tesla’s European Gigafactory Might Be In Germany Or Netherlands"
I’m surprised that Tesla is not looking into Eastern European countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, or Bulgaria (north to south order). The cost of labor is lower there and these countries are very eager to provide huge tax breaks to entice foreign investment.
THe idea is to continue dropping labor.
Musk would rather pay comparable, but drop the hours.
Smart on his part.
That’s a nice story and nothing else. He needs workers and cheaper labor is a plus. In addition to that you have plenty of talented engineers and IT to choose from. At this point it’s simply dumb for him to not go east in the union.
Too close to Russia maybe?
My guess is that the European Gigafactory will wind up in some country with a low cost for labor. Maybe eastern Europe, or maybe Spain or Greece.
My guess is that Tesla is only talking about Germany to get the other countries to up their ante in trying to attract new business. That’s the game Tesla played in selecting the Nevada location for Gigafactory 1. That was quite successful for Tesla; why wouldn’t they use the same strategy in Europe?
Germany may be the country with the biggest car market, but California is the State with the biggest EV market. Tesla bought its first auto assembly plant in California, but due to high labor costs and pro-union State laws, I seriously doubt they’ll do that again. Germany has the same problem as California in regard to labor relations, or perhaps even more so.
Not going to do research — but I suspect things like labour laws are mostly harmonised across the EU…
Poland has special econonic zones with lower taxes but I doubt Musk is interested. If they did not build a factory in Mexico they are not going to build one in Eastern Europe. It did not bother German luxury producers to invest in Eastern Europe but I guess Tesla is still working on this image.
Most of “eastern” Europe is part of the EU. It’s not really like USA vs. Mexico at all…
Poland and their neighbours aren’t nearly as cheap nowadays as they used to be. Still quite a difference from Germany of course; but it’s declining sharply — so it will be even less of a difference by the time the factory ramps up.
More importantly, labour cost is a minor factor in highly automated mass manufacturing. Things like supply logistics can often outweigh this. Notice how CATL is also building their factory in Germany.
Tesla specifically has even more reason to consider Germany, since an ability for their Grohmann engineers to visit the factory regularly is probably quite valuable…
Germans tend to hate Tesla, even up to the highest political level. They don’t like gamechangers nor disruptive technologies. So it would be the perfect place. Low wages too (despite what many believe). Then again: the Dutch highways are full of Teslas and the government/industry/union partnership there just announced new policies to support EVs even more. There is no country more efficiently run than that (apart from Switzerland maybe).
“Low wages too (despite what many believe).”
I’d rather rely on facts than on “what many believe”.
In per-capita wages, German ranks #13 in the world, just ahead of France and the UK, but behind other European countries such as
Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark.
Netherlands comes in at #6; I think it’s safe to say no Gigafactory will ever be built there!
But my guess would be some country with lower wages and much less State protection of collective bargaining; a country such as Spain (#20), Italy (#21), Poland (#27), Greece (#28), or possibly even further east.
The need for year-round access to shipping via warm-water port will likely rule out the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovkia. It also makes Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia questionable, since their only ports are in the Baltic.
I’d suggest Ukraine might be on the list if it wasn’t for the ongoing Russian-backed civil unrest-cum-invasion./ invasion.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_average_wage
What’s Panasonic‘s part in this story? It always sounds like Tesla is taking these decisions in isolation? The actual cell producer is Panasonic
Panasonic is an apparently somewhat reluctant partner to Tesla in Gigafactory 1. Tesla is obviously calling the shots and setting the level of production. Panasonic has shown great reluctance in committing its share to the cost of the ongoing construction there, and is providing the money only in stages. (But to be fair, Tesla is building out Gf1 only in stages, so perhaps Panasonic’s funding in stages is entirely appropriate.)
What’s strange is that if you look at the actual written contract between Tesla and Panasonic (or at least the parts the public can see), it describes Panasonic as more of a vendor that just rents space inside Gf1. But it’s pretty clear their partnership is far closer than that. Tesla and Panasonic work closely together at the factory, with Tesla doing the contracting for delivery of the raw materials that Panasonic needs to make the cells.
Someone described this as an “arm’s length partnership”. Maybe there’s some truth to that; perhaps very close economic/ manufacturing ties, but perhaps Tesla is holding Panasonic at “arm’s length” regarding the legal obligations, ties, and contracts?
why spend billions on a new factory when there are so many empty in Europe which could be bought for 1 euro. Subsidies for a new factory will never go over 250 mln because EU will not allow it.