Tesla’s European Gigafactory Might Be In Germany Or Netherlands

Two countries seem to be in the game to secure the European Tesla battery Gigafactory – Netherlands and Germany – recently hinted at by Elon Musk.

Netherlands is already home to Tesla’s European HQ with a final assembly facility in Tilburg. In the case of Germany, there is Tesla Grohmann Automation company, acquired some time ago. Germany is also the biggest European car market.

Latest news is that Tesla is in talks with authorities in the Netherlands and Germany (Rhineland-Palatinate). Rhineland-Palatinate has an advantage in the form of Grohmann Automation, which would supply production equipment.

The talks in Europe seems less mature than in China, where the Gigafactory 3 is already announced to be built in Shanghai, but there is more general uncertainty (U.S.-China, keeping technology in-house, etc.) on the other hand.

“In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Ralph Schleimer, a state official from Rhineland Palatinate, Germany, noted that the state is doing what it can to assure Tesla that it is a viable location for the planned facility. Schleimer added that the state had already presented its proposals to Tesla, but any detailed negotiations have not begun yet. “We have done everything possible to assure that Rhineland Palatinate is in the competition for the plant,” he said.”

There are also other German states (and countries) interested in new investments from Tesla, but only these two seem to be serious at the moment.

The production capacity of the Gigafactory 3 in China is expected to be 500,000 cars and battery packs/cells annually. The size for the factory in Europe remains unknown.

With new battery factories – AESC (Nissan), LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation, CALB, Tesla (Panasonic) and some other projects, Europe finally is starting to produce lithium-ion batteries in volume. The only thing is that there is still not a single large-scale European battery manufacturer.

Germany is a leading choice for Europe. Perhaps on the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2018

Source: Teslarati