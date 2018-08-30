Tesla’s Communication Head To Part Ways With Automaker
Next month Tesla will have new Communications Chief
Sarah O’Brien, who joined Tesla in 2016 from Apple to serve as Communications Chief, is departing the company after two years in a planned manner on September 7.
The important and exhausting role in the shadow of Elon Musk’s activity will then be handed over to Dave Arnold, senior director.
“We’d like to thank Sarah for all her contributions to Tesla and we wish her the best,” said a Tesla spokesperson in an emailed statement. “Sarah’s transition has been underway for a couple of months and Dave Arnold, Tesla’s Sr. Director of Global Communications, will take on her responsibilities.”
Tesla communications is one of the most pressing jobs at the company, largely because the automaker is using the brand and communication to attract customers instead of conventional advertising. However, it could be assumed that CEO Musk handles the majority of communication on the social front, for better or for worse sometimes.
Source: Bloomberg
Bye!
ALOHA!
Another exec bites the dust. As we’ve seen, Elon doesn’t need/use a communication’s chief anyways.
The executive turnover is really amazing…
No, but the obsession with Tesla’s employee turnover by serial Tesla bashers certainly is!
Over the years, every time we have seen an announcement of some exec leaving Tesla, the serial Tesla bashers step up and insinuate that it’s a sign that something is “wrong” at Tesla. Oddly enough, the same insinuations don’t appear regarding other auto makers. It’s almost like there was some sort of anti-Tesla bias at work… 🙄
Given the way that Elon likes to personally deliver all the important news at Tesla, Communications Chief there has to be about the most thankless job in the industry. My sympathies for whoever is hired as the replacement!