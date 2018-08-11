Tesla’s China Factory Will Build Model 3 & Model Y
Regulatory filing now confirms what we had long ago believed to be the case.
Both the Tesla Model 3 and upcoming Model Y will be built in high volume at Tesla’s soon-to-open factory in China.
Reuters reports:
“Tesla Inc’s Shanghai Gigafactory is planning to produce two models in its first phase project, a Shanghai government filing showed on Wednesday.”
As mentioned, we alluded to this being the case some time way back when (November 2017, to be precise), but it’s now confirmed via a filing.
This confirms what Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously stated too:
“[Tesla] won’t be making Model S and Model X, but we’ll be making probably Model 3, probably Model Y primarily for the local Chinese market and it’s really the only way to make the cars affordable in China, but it’s three years out, so.”
Reuters adds:
“The new factory, based in eastern China, aims to manufacture Model 3 and Model Y cars, with annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles, according to a filing by the environmental assessment firm conducting a feasibility study for the project.”
We’ve still yet to see the Tesla Model Y in production or even prototype form, but hints suggest we may get a peek at it before the end of this year.
Below is the lone teaser released thus far by Tesla of the Model Y.
Source: Reuters
6 Comments on "Tesla’s China Factory Will Build Model 3 & Model Y"
Isn’t saying “Tesla’s soon-to-open factory in China” a little bit of a stretch? If the factory was done being built tomorrow with all the robots in place it would still take months to calibrate. You just don’t take the programming from a robot in the US and install it in the robot in China. Small changes in the floor, the line, etc… make changes necessary – even if they are small.
I assume by the time this factory is done the Model Y will be ready for release. So I assume that’s end of 2020 or beginning of 2021.
Calibration is for slow-witted legacy carmakers. Tesla robots start making cars while technicians are still removing the bubble wrap!
Once they poor a slab of concrete it’s ‘tent’ city time. :-p
” Tesla’s soon-to-open factory”
Soon-to-open? Didn’t they just break ground like a week or two ago? What is soon?
“Tesla Inc’s Shanghai Gigafactory is planning to produce two models in its first phase project, a Shanghai government filing showed on Wednesday.”
And after the first phase?
And they will still likely beat the Germans and Japanese to the market….