Tesla VS. GM: Battle Of The Battery & Electronics Cooling Systems
Tesla’s system is more complicated but adds flexibility, more operating modes and failure back up
We just shared another good video from Weber Auto and John Kelly detailing the Chevrolet Bolt EV cooling systems.
Tesla, like GM, has two main cooling loops: one for the battery and one for the high voltage power electronics. The Bolt EV’s system is simple. The two cooling loops operate independently. They are not connected. Tesla’s system in both the Model 3, S, and X allow the motor/ power electronics cooling loop and the battery cooling loop to be connected in series via a fancy four-way valve (ref and see figure below).
The fact that there’s an additional valve connecting the two loops in series OR in parallel is a bit more complicated. However, that added complexity allowed Tesla to eliminate the battery heater in Model 3. With the two loops connected in series they can use waste heat from the motor and power electronics to heat the battery in cold weather. GM cannot, but as my partner Keith Ritter has pointed out it could be easily added to GM’s system via the addition of another heat exchanger between the two loops.
On the other hand, GM has a whole dedicated glycol loop for cabin heating while Tesla does not. So there are three glycol loops in the Bolt EV but only two in the Tesla. Tesla heats the cabin directly with a high voltage resistance heater that just dumps heat into the cabin air. GM on the other hand uses the resistive heater to heat the glycol loop and then uses that warm glycol to heat the cabin air.
Professor Kelly offered some explanation for GM’s using an additional glycol loop and heater in his video @ 28:59: better control. We think there’s another explanation. GM didn’t want the high voltage heater exposed directly to the cabin for safety reasons. (via GM engineer Wop on Tour). So, while GM’s system is simpler in that it doesn’t have the four-way valve connecting the two glycol loops, it’s more complicated because it needs a dedicated battery heater and because it has another glycol loop dedicated to cabin heating. Tesla dumps the heat directly to cabin air and eliminates the glycol loop.
Here’s a diagnostic mode schematic of Tesla’s Model S cooling system operating with the power electronics loop and the battery cooling loop interconnected. In this schematic the front radiator is bypassed because we are scavenging heat from the motor and power electronics:
Tesla Model S cooling systems connected
With the cooling loops connected in series, the glycol coolant goes through the battery first, then the motor and power electronics. Since the Bolt EV cannot run with the battery loop and power electronics loop connected, it can’t scavenge heat from the power electronics. GM’s system is not as efficient.
What other operating modes does connecting the 2 loops allow?
- In the event of air conditioning compressor failure, Tesla can cool the battery and power electronics with the front radiator. To picture this mode, look at figure 1 and imagine the front radiator NOT being bypassed. In the Bolt EV, failure of the AC compressor would result in battery over temperature in hot climates. About all GM could do in the event of AC compressor failure is keep recirculating the battery coolant. So, at least GM’s battery would be uniformly hot. Please note that we don’t have confirmation from Tesla that this mode actually exists. We have postulated that does based on Tesla’s schematic only with front radiator NOT bypassed.
- Track mode in the Model 3. Again, we are speculating a bit here. Tesla has not verified the specifics but it can be postulated from figure 1. In this mode we DO NOT bypass the front radiator. With the two loops connected, we run glycol first through the front radiator and then through the AC chiller to super-cool the glycol prior to going through the battery and power electronics. In addition, we know that when track mode is switched on, all the fans in the cooling system come on and pre-chill the pack and power electronics.
In summary:
Tesla’s cooling system is a bit more complicated because of the added four-way valve that allows the power electronics and battery loop to be connected together. However, this added bit of complexity opens up additional operating modes that make the vehicle more energy efficient (waste heat used to heat battery), allows elimination of the battery heater and provides back up in the event of air conditioning compressor failure.
Which system is better?
Let us know in the comment section.
My understanding is the Tesla vehicles spend tons of energy (less than when S was originally released but still comparatively high) keeping their battery in a particularly narrow temperature band when parked. That consumes far more energy than saved with the added complexity to use waste heat from the electronics.
For some, this is preferred. For others, it’s a lot more electricity they’re paying for. Whether for or against the approach, I wish the EPA had “some” way of listing it on the stickers. Maybe it’s a couple examples of standby energy usage as a function of ambient temperature, separate from the MPGe figure, or some entirely different approach.
But including that across all vehicles versus its current omission would be much better. It would let people make more informed decisions.
That was a common misunderstanding, but the infamous vampire losses have nothing to do with thermoregulation of the battery.
If you leave a Tesla off and outside long enough, the battery temperature will approach ambient temperature, no matter how cold or hot that may be.
With energy saving on, my S will use about 1 kWh per day recharging the 12V battery. This is due to running the onboard computers and modem.
So about 12c of electricity a day, so not a great loss, though they did work at that as it was much worse at one time.. It’s true what you say about ambient temperature, since when the battery is cold you get warnings about regeneration not being available, later as the battery warms up, that warning goes away.
What I do, during cold weather is put my battery on a charger once a weak for an hour, mostly just to check its level, or state of charge. There seem to be more problems with the 12v battery, maybe because they sit around too long before they are put in the vehicles. You want to get those batteries installed with a month or so after they come out of the factory. Don’t every buy a battery from big box stores, where they may be sitting on the shelf for months.
I’m still surprised that an EV needs a 12v battery is it a lead acid battery.
1kWh / 24 hours = 42 watts. That’s like my laptop on full blast. Tesla really should work on power management aspect of this. Use a netbook, drop it down to 5 watts.
It is less than 42W, but the recharging of the 12V battery is inefficient. It might take 1 kWh from the main pack to add 0.25 kWh to the 12V in several increments.
Eric,
Tesla has eliminated the battery heater in the model 3. So connecting the 2 loops is the only way tesla can heat the battery. Tesla has figured out a way to energize the motor even when the the car is parked. The motor IS the main battery heater. Re cycling wasted heat from the power electronics is a side benefit.
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-vs-chevy-bolt-high-voltage-components/
I think to answer the question about which one is better I think you have to understand why GM and Tesla went the paths that they did. Maybe the electronics in Bolt don’t get hot enough to warrant the added complexity of scavanging heat. With the Volt GM did more mixing of the cooling systems due to the ICE being involved. So, unlike Tesla that uses the same type of system for every vehicle it looks like GM is using the system that works for the vehicle at hand to manage cost and complexity. Tesla on the other hand uses a similar system on all their vehicles to manage cost.
In the end I don’t know if one system is better than the other – they are just different. We need to look at Kia/Hyundai, Jaguar, Audi, VW, etc… to see what trade-offs they make.
On the GM system the heater for the cabin loop is outside the car cabin, in the engine compartment, like it would be in a gas engine. This means GM’s system is heating up the world in addition to the cabin. Not efficient. Go cheap, design twice. But, GM will probably cancel this car too at some point soon.
And you can consider the electric resistance heater in the Tesla a Luxury Item as it allows for rapid ramp up in temperature, far faster than a glycol loop.
However, it is likely shared with other ICE cars, so maybe cheaper than you think (using something different when the car is built on an ICE vehicle line might be more expensive).
I think the GM heats the Glycol loop very rapidly. My Clarity PHEV has a similar heater and is blowing hot air within half a block of my house. It really is a safety consideration as an air to air electrical resistance heater could be a fire hazard in an accident, although a PTC heater should reduce risk there (they don’t get as hot). The Clarity BEV/FCV use a PTC heater heating the air directly as far as I can tell.
So luxury! It works fast and so does the air conditioner. They both seem great compared to idling a truck.
I haven’t heard of anyone complaining about how quickly the Bolt heats up. Mine appears to head up very quickly. You’re talking about a very small amount of liquid. Also, electric resistance heaters can be fire hazards in the cabin. Dust can accumulate on them and pose a fire risk. Not saying they would, but you’re increasing the chance.
According the the Bolt’s Owners Manual, the Bolt’s cabin heating glycol loop contains about 2.1 quarts of glycol. That is about 5 pounds. I haven’t found a hard firm rating, but several people on a Bolt EV forum estimated the heater to be between 7.5 and 9 kW based on measured-kW demand during pre-heat and a 30A/350 VDC fuse, plus info from a “knowledgeable GM employee”.
http://www.mychevybolt.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=11&t=5752
Assuming the heater goes to full heat of 7.5 kW during warmup, the loop would warm from an ambient of 40F to 120 F to get substantive heat out of the heater core would be in just under 1 minute. That is pretty darn fast to me and is faster than the heating loops in all current ICE vehicles, which have to warm up the entire engine block and several gallons of glycol to get to heating temperature.
The LEAF’s battery cooling system is the least complex, most reliable and needs no failure modes what so ever. It’s clearly the best.
I think the simplest system that works well enough will win. The Leaf’s is fine for many climates, but not hot climates. To be fair, the Leaf’s system will be less trouble used where you might end up with coolant leaks from the Bolt EV or others. Living up north the Leaf system might be a better bet, but will never work well for DCFC.
As was pointed out in the Weber Auto video these coolant systems are a lot different than what’s on an ICE vehicle. They are low pressure (5 PSI) systems. And the temperatures are nowhere near the hundreds of degrees ICE cooling systems have to deal with. Coolant leaks should be rare given the pressures/temperates and they should last the life of the car.
That’s very funny, Derek! Thanks for the laugh.
The LEAF battery pack wilts in the HEAT of the Southern USA. 10-20% a year. It’s terrible and the newer lizard chemistry doesn’t help. The capacity is lost forever. Very poor. Some day LG who now owns the battery system will have to fix it for future LEAF.
You must be joking. Are you?
The LEAF is a good exemple of what not to do with a powerful electric car battery.
It loses an insane amount of range in cold climates and it deteriorates abnormally in hot climates.
If you’re outside these extremes, the absence of battery temperature management is less debilitating. Until you use a fast charge station…