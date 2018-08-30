Tesla’s Version 9 Is Bringing Dash Cam Functionality and Missile Command

The new Version 9 update is coming to Tesla vehicles and it’s going to offer sweeping changes and a ton of new features, including important things like “Navigate on Autopilot,” video games, and other “productivity tools.” For those who have cars with the newer version of Tesla hardware (HW2.5), its forward camera may also offer dashcam-like functionality. One owner, who apparently is a beta tester, shared screenshots and information about the dramatic update (embedded below).

According to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk yesterday, the update should be shipping across the entire fleet soon. Said he, “Going over final tweaks tonight. Hopefully in wide release end of week.” That’s certainly good news! Now, let’s take a look at what owners should see. Here are some of the official update notes owners will see on their screens (Complete release notes at bottom of post).

Version 9.0 introduces new applications including Calendar, Energy and Web Browser which can be accessed from the application launcher in the bottom bar. For those with Enhanced Autopilot, we are also introducing Navigate on Autopilot (Beta) — our newest Autopilot convenience feature, designed to get you to your destination more efficiently by guiding your car on and off the highway. Finally, we have made improvements to the Tesla mobile app, Status Bar, Navigation, Climate, Media, and Seatbelt Card in addition to several safety features.

The Navigate on AutoPilot may be one of the more popular new features, at least in the U.S., the only territory where it will function so far. Basically, it will “automatically steer toward and take the correct highway interchanges and exits based on your destination,” in addition to suggesting lane changes that will help decrease travel time. This may not be available on every stretch of highway just yet. The notes caution, “For each route where Navigate on Autopilot is available…” (emphasis ours).

Sounds pretty good, right? And that’s even before you take into account changes to the company’s app, which will also improve the ownership experience. According to the release notes you can, “…start navigation in your car by using the share button in your favorite phone apps…” as well as allow passengers to take control of the media player. Among other handy features, V9 also lets you begin any new updates from the app, instead of forcing you to go to the car and initiating updates from the car’s screen.

And then there is the new dash cam functionality. According to the notes, after one prepares a USB drive according to instructions, footage from the front-facing camera will be stored on the USB. Apparently, exact instructions can be found in the Owner’s Manual, though they are not there yet. We assume the document will be updated upon release.

Of course, as Musk had previously mentioned, and as you can see in the video at the top of the page, there are a number of Atari video games that can be played on the screen. While we haven’t seen Pole Position yet, it does appear to include Missile Command and Centipede. No doubt we’ll have some nicely produced footage of these to share with you soon. Another new feature is a web browser that can be used (by a passenger, obviously) when the vehicle is in motion.

Another feature worth a mention is Blindspot Warning: “…the lane line on the instrument panel now turns red when your turn signal is engaged and a vehicle or obstacle is detected in your target lane.” This one is long overdue and should go some way toward improving safety. Just remember to (always) use your turn signal when changing lanes.

There are any number of other small changes to the user interface (UI) which owners will appreciate. We’ve embedded a number of photos (below) from Twitter user Marc Benton which show them off.

Version 9.0 – Model S/X pre-AP

Version 9.0 introduces updates to the touchscreen and Tesla mobile app which are designed for an easier and more convenient driving experience. We have also made improvements to Climate, Navigation, Media, and Controls in addition to several safety enhancements.

Navigate on Autopilot (Beta) – Model S/X with AP2&2.5, US ONLY!

Introducing Navigate on Autopilot (Beta) — our newest Autopilot convenience feature, designed to get you to your destination more efficiently by guiding your car on and off the highway. Navigate on Autopilot intelligently suggests lane changes to keep you on your route in addition to making adjustments so you don’t get stuck behind slow cars or trucks.

When Navigate on Autopilot is active, a single blue line indicates the path ahead, keeping your car in the lane. Gray lines highlight lane changes for a more efficient driving route. Navigate on Autopilot will also automatically steer toward and take the correct highway interchanges and exits based on your destination.

You can enable Navigate on Autopilot by going to Controls > Autopilot and first enabling Autosteer. For each route where Navigate on Autopilot is available, you have the option of enabling the feature by pressing the button located in the Navigation Turn List.

