Musk Says Tesla Vehicle Production Is Typically Battery Cell Constrained
Unsurprisingly, batteries are the culprit holding back large volume expansion by the carmaker.
While plenty are ready to bash Tesla on short notice, with such a novelty product, it’s not that simple to make all things work. At once. After all, the initial product market introduction and high volume production are two completely different things. And judging by the recent developments in both production and delivery systems, the California based carmaker is making strides in impacting both business area. However, one thing that Tesla cannot impact completely is battery production. And that’s been cited by Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, as the biggest culprit to their production volume expansion efforts.
For Tesla, the development and production priorities are simple: production numbers, deliveries, followed by the Model Y, solar roof tiles, Tesla pickup, Tesla semi, and Roadster. And every item (sans the roof tiles) will need more batteries. With the Gigafactory 2 gearing up to full capacity and the Nevada facility operating at near full capacity, working on new and improved power cells, it seems all their efforts are directed in allowing them to produce both cars and batteries quicker, but also cheaper, allowing the higher margins to be inputted back to R&D programs.
What really matters is time to volume production, not initial market intro. Apart from brief moments, Tesla vehicle production is limited by total battery output.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2018
For many, Tesla is a thorn in their heels. And this is becoming especially evident with less and less catastrophic predictions becoming true. However, the company still has a long way ahead of itself and batteries are still going to be their biggest hindering factor for years to come. But overall, we must say that for the most part, Elon Musk is proving everyone wrong. And there’s nothing wrong about that. With bigger and bigger production and delivery goals set, it will be interesting to see how the Lithium and battery industries adjust. Especially with so many of the newcomers and legacy carmakers getting into the EV game with big plans and big dreams.
Pickup ahead of Semi and Roadster?
Sounds logical but the latter two were revealed quite a while ago but nothing concrete on pickup.
The solar panels should be completely indepedent of vehicles – different materials, different factory, etc
Listed as a priority because of how they’d get volume and revenue, I think.
More resources are going to it. Doesn’t mean it’ll enter production earlier.
Consider that the Model S, X, and 3 also weren’t mentioned in that tweet. Just means they’re no longer at a phase where producing them is consuming a lot of resources.
I think people are confused about the “resources” referenced by Elon in his tweet about priorities. There are different teams that each have different focuses. There’s the product development team, the manufacturing development team and the mass production team (these aren’t official names, just my way of naming them.) The resources that Elon is prioritizing for the truck is the product development team. I think Model Y, Semi and Roadster are pretty much developed as far as products are concerned need only minor tweaks from that team to refine things as the manufacturing development team figures out how/where to build them and gets feedback from real world testing. Thus Elon has moved the bulk of product development focus on to his pet project: the truck.
It’s a theory at least. I think Model Y is ready to be revealed they’re just waiting till the New Year to not steal thunder from Model 3’s banner year.
Compared to the rest of the industry Tesla’s battery position is golden even if it’s never enough to keep up with Elon Musk’s ambitions.
Truly!
His target is a sustainable future where we’re currently over our total released carbon target. Currently there’s an argument that the real Co2 baseline is 170 ppm, not 280 ppm as climate seems to have been changing ever since we started burning the world’s forests. It is argued we’ve never caught up to the built in lag between emissions and full climate response.
Area’s like the great plains in N. America prior to humans was woodlands. We’ve burned a tremendous amount of trees.
@Vanja Kljaic: “for many, Tesla is a torn in their heels”
I’m assuming you mean “thorn in their heels?”
Where did he say anything about battery cells?
When $35k Tesla?
Yes, I find it disappointing that they haven’t prioritized on the base model. Now Elon is focusing 2019 Q1 production on Europe and China, clearly aiming to keep producing high margin upper versions and it looks like the $35k Model 3 is getting pushed off again.
Tesla needs to get to their target production of 10k Model 3 per week to make the base model profitable. This is turning out to be much harder than anyone believed.
oh no! tesla only going to sell and deliver 17k cars this month!
sky is falling!
Panasonic remains totally committed to expanding battery cell production at GigaFactory 1 as required. I am confident this will all work out.