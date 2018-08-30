Tesla Ups Supercharger Idling Fee, Adds In-Car Payment Option

You will pay for idling, even if it’s free to Supercharge.
Tesla recently updated its Supercharging pricing structure (first for North America) and there are several changes that you should know.
First of all, Tesla changes the idling fee policy to address the problem of prolonged parking at Superchargers (after the car is recharged and you wait longer than the free 5-minute time frame to leave the station).
Higher idling fees
The idling fee increased from $0.40/minute in the U.S. (since 2016) to $0.50/minute or $1.00/minute (if all of the stalls are occupied). That makes parking at Superchargers much more expensive than charging (installing more chargers would translate into higher costs in different way, so it’s better to optimize the use of those already installed).
Here you can check the current costs of idling at Superchargers in your country:
Idle Fees By Country
Country
Currency
Idle fee (per minute)
Idle fee (per minute) when the station is 100% occupied
United States
USD
$0.50
$1.00
Canada
CAD
$0.65
$1.30
Austria
EUR
0.40 €
0.80 €
Belgium
EUR
0.40 €
0.80 €
Croatia
HRK
kn 3.10
kn 6.20
Czech Republic
CZK
kr. 5.45
kr. 10.90
Denmark
DKK
kr. 3.15
kr. 6.30
Finland
EUR
€ 0.40
€ 0.80
France
EUR
0.40 €
0.80 €
Germany
EUR
0.40 €
0.80 €
Ireland
EUR
€ 0.40
€ 0.80
Italy
EUR
€ 0.40
€ 0.80
Hungary
HUF
141.65 Ft
283.30 Ft
Jordan
JOD
0.35
0.70
Liechtenstein
CHF
CHF 0.50
CHF 1.00
Luxembourg
EUR
0.40 €
0.80 €
Netherlands
EUR
€ 0.40
€ 0.80
Norway
NOK
kr. 4.05
kr. 8.10
Poland
PLN
1.80 zł
3.60 zł
Slovakia
EUR
0.40 €
0.80 €
Slovenia
EUR
€ 0.40
€ 0.80
Spain
EUR
0.40 €
0.80 €
Sweden
SEK
4.40 kr
8.80 kr
Switzerland
CHF
CHF 0.50
CHF 1.00
UK
EUR
£ 0.35
£ 0.70
Australia
AUD
$0.65
$1.30
China
CNY
¥ 3.20
¥ 6.40
Hong Kong
HKD
$3.90
$7.80
Macau
HKD
$3.90
$7.80
New Zealand
NZD
$0.70
$1.40
Japan
JPY
¥ 55.00
¥ 110.00
Fees also for cars with Unlimited Free Supercharging
Cars with assigned Free Unlimited Supercharging for long-distance travel can use the stations free of charge, but to be fair to other customers, those cars are not allowed to park at Superchargers, so if they exceed the 5-minute period after the car is charged, an idle fee will be added.
$50 cap
The update envisions a $50.00 cap on Supercharging/Idle fees, which means that the feature of Supercharging will automatically be disabled if an outstanding balance exceeds $50.00.
In-car Payment
Another change is the addition of in-car payment in the Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars so the owner will be able to assign credit card information and pay the bill from the touchscreen.
Payments were previously available through the owner’s Tesla Account page (MyTesla page).
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Tesla Ups Supercharger Idling Fee, Adds In-Car Payment Option"
Charging the same or more to idle at a Supercharger is the way to go about it. Charge and move on!
Seems reasonable.
5 minutes looks a little bit harsh though.
But of course there’s no certain time one has to unplug, there’s plenty of time during “top-off period” (period of charging till full but after the minimum # of miles one really needs).
The charging time provided is accurate. I set my phone timer to let me know 10 minutes prior to it completing charge so that I can move my car and let the next person charge. When you’re waiting for someone else to finish, you’ll appreciate only waiting for up to 5 minutes.
Good features.
All charging network (all non-Tesla network) needs this feature.
Now there will be couple hundreds of thousands of Model 3 coming onto the network, this is the best thing to improve utilization efficiency.
non-Tesla networks need to implement a tow-away policy when ICEd as well.