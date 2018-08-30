Tesla Ups Supercharger Idling Fee, Adds In-Car Payment Option

2 H BY MARK KANE

You will pay for idling, even if it’s free to Supercharge.

Tesla recently updated its Supercharging pricing structure (first for North America) and there are several changes that you should know.

First of all, Tesla changes the idling fee policy to address the problem of prolonged parking at Superchargers (after the car is recharged and you wait longer than the free 5-minute time frame to leave the station).

Higher idling fees

The idling fee increased from $0.40/minute in the U.S. (since 2016) to $0.50/minute or $1.00/minute (if all of the stalls are occupied). That makes parking at Superchargers much more expensive than charging (installing more chargers would translate into higher costs in different way, so it’s better to optimize the use of those already installed).

Here you can check the current costs of idling at Superchargers in your country:

Idle Fees By Country Country Currency Idle fee (per minute) Idle fee (per minute) when the station is 100% occupied United States USD $0.50 $1.00 Canada CAD $0.65 $1.30 Austria EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Belgium EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Croatia HRK kn 3.10 kn 6.20 Czech Republic CZK kr. 5.45 kr. 10.90 Denmark DKK kr. 3.15 kr. 6.30 Finland EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 France EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Germany EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Ireland EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 Italy EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 Hungary HUF 141.65 Ft 283.30 Ft Jordan JOD 0.35 0.70 Liechtenstein CHF CHF 0.50 CHF 1.00 Luxembourg EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Netherlands EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 Norway NOK kr. 4.05 kr. 8.10 Poland PLN 1.80 zł 3.60 zł Slovakia EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Slovenia EUR € 0.40 € 0.80 Spain EUR 0.40 € 0.80 € Sweden SEK 4.40 kr 8.80 kr Switzerland CHF CHF 0.50 CHF 1.00 UK EUR £ 0.35 £ 0.70 Australia AUD $0.65 $1.30 China CNY ¥ 3.20 ¥ 6.40 Hong Kong HKD $3.90 $7.80 Macau HKD $3.90 $7.80 New Zealand NZD $0.70 $1.40 Japan JPY ¥ 55.00 ¥ 110.00

Fees also for cars with Unlimited Free Supercharging

Cars with assigned Free Unlimited Supercharging for long-distance travel can use the stations free of charge, but to be fair to other customers, those cars are not allowed to park at Superchargers, so if they exceed the 5-minute period after the car is charged, an idle fee will be added.

$50 cap

The update envisions a $50.00 cap on Supercharging/Idle fees, which means that the feature of Supercharging will automatically be disabled if an outstanding balance exceeds $50.00.

In-car Payment

Another change is the addition of in-car payment in the Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars so the owner will be able to assign credit card information and pay the bill from the touchscreen.

Payments were previously available through the owner’s Tesla Account page (MyTesla page).

