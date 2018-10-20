Tesla Could Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Next Year
Unveiling maybe in 2019, production perhaps in 2020?
Elon Musk responded to a Twitter follower regarding a question on when the Tesla pickup truck will go on sale. Musk hints that there is a chance the prototype will be unveiled 2019:
“I’m dying to make a pickup truck so bad … we might have a prototype to unveil next year”
As you can see, Musk is eager to introduce the Tesla pickup truck. Perhaps nearly as eager as the hundreds of thousands of potential customers. Pickups area huge segment in North America, which would open a tremendous growth opportunity for Tesla.
We can only guess that if a running prototype would be ready for unveiling in 2019, then the launch of production probably will happen by late 2020. Full-scale production would still be some time away though, maybe in 2021.
Well, Tesla is no longer in a position like it was back in 2012 when it surprised the world with the Model S, which to this day still has no direct competitor. In the case of an electric pickup truck, some competition already presents itself, such as the Rivian R1T (scheduled for 2020 or so).
I’m dying to make a pickup truck so bad … we might have a prototype to unveil next year
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2018
This again returns us to the burning question of, should you pre-order a Rivian R1T today, or wait for the Tesla Truck?
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Tesla Could Unveil Electric Pickup Truck Next Year"
The Tesla pickup truck will be earth shattering–at least 35,000 and probably 40,000 lbs towing so that it blows away the entire repertoire of trucks made by ANY company and ANY custom shop and forever destroys the image of diesels as being the locomotion of choice.
That’s in Ford F-450XL super-duty territory. If the Tesla Semi @300 miles of range is priced at $150k pulling 80,000 pounds, then would a vehicle with half the towing capacity be 50% of the price?
I feel like a Tesla super-duty pickup truck isn’t as wide a section of the market, and therefore would be a later development. Point made just the same, though!
Christ that rendering is BUTTFUGLY.
i like it!
“Pickups are a huge segment in North America, which would open a tremendous growth opportunity for Tesla.”
Absolutely correct.
The real question is: Is Telsa planning to build a pickup?
On the last Telsa pickup article, one commenter said “Elon said the Tesla Pickup will look like something out of “Blade Runner” or “Mad Max” and that the style might be polarizing”
What’s the market for a “Blade Runner” truck? As cool as that would be, it sounds like another rich boy’s toy. The market for which may not be so large. If they want decent sales, they need to make a very capable truck with target price far south of $75k.
I look forward to the reveal.
I’ve been saying it for awhile – we’ll see it unveiled alongside the Model Y at the March 15th event.
This sounds like non-news. GM, Ford, Toyota, etc… could also announce news of EV trucks next year or 2020.
The More ., The Merrier ! ….. * 🙂 *
The Bollinger is more my style.
Same here. Don’t need a million bells and whistles on my EV.