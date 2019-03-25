  1. Home
Tesla Unlocks V2 Supercharger 145 kW Rate Via New Software Update

Tesla Model 3

It’s not V3, but still V2 has a huge advantage and it’s rolling out via a software update.

Tesla is now applying its innovative over-the-air software update ability to enable 145 kW-charging for the Model 3. We’re looking at an increase in charging rate of upwards of some 20 percent. Keep in mind, this is prior to the mass implementation of Tesla’s sought-after V3 (250 kW) Superchargers coming online and expanding incrementally.

According to Tesla, as reported by Teslarati, the V2 Supercharging software upgrade will push the company’s current Supercharger rate from 120 kW to 145 kW. Tesla is now working on a global level to push its current systems to accept this update.

Recent images shared on Reddit show that updated Model 3 vehicles see a 147 kW charge (some 600 miles per hour) on today’s technology. This means that the cars can charge at that rate prior to the implementation of V3 Superchargers. Teslarati reports:

Power was reduced to 117 kW at 60% battery charge, and calculated charge time was 35 minutes beginning from 16% battery state of charge, according to the images.

Tesla’s primary goal is to make its cars charge in a time that is reasonably comparable to that of filling up a car with gas. In its further efforts to make this happen, another somewhat recent software update adds a battery warming feature that assures the cars will charge at the highest speeds possible.

One of Tesla’s top advantages is it ever-growing, global charging network. The fact that it can increase charging speeds via over-the-air software grants another major edge.

Source: Teslarati

BoltEV (was SparkEV)

117 kW at 60% is over double that of Bolt at 55% and almost triple at 60%.

1 hour ago
BillT

This is great news not just for model 3 owners but for all Tesla owners because Model 3 owners requiring a little less time to charge means a little less congestion at Super Chargers.

59 minutes ago
TJKR

I don’t know, I still see a lot of people that have unlimited Supercharging still plug their cars in to get 100% while they go shopping. Can tie up a charger for 2 hours. I suspect they are doing this to same money at home or they don’t have charging. This is a chronic problem at certain chargers in LA/Orange county. There is a 40 min limit on some of these chargers but I think Tesla needs to implement a 80% software limit on these high use chargers.

37 minutes ago
Quebec 100% EV

….or at least a 90% software limitation would be a step in the right direction. Tesla would also probably see a reduction in battery degradation claims under warranty (already slim to nil, but nonetheless), I suspect these ppl who charge to 100% are repeat offenders as you say, undoubtedly with free unlimited supercharging.

17 minutes ago
scottf200

There is pretty steep PER MINUTE idle fees tho. 2 hrs doesn’t make sense.
https://www.tesla.com/support/supercharger-idle-fee
https://i.imgur.com/nBPO5DK.jpg

16 minutes ago
Rasmus Birkegaard Christensen

I wonder how fast a new model s or x will be able to charge on the new v3 chargers ?. The 100kw/hour pack has slightly better cooling that the other 18650 packs

50 minutes ago
Didier

kWh

35 minutes ago