Tesla Rides Model 3 Wave To Become U.S.’ #1 Selling Premium Brand

BY MARK KANE

Might the same be true in Europe soon?

Tesla noted in its announcement on Q4 results that in 2018, the Tesla Model 3 has not only become the best-selling premium car in the U.S., but also that it brings the title back to an American car after decades.

“2018 was the first time in decades that an American car – the Model 3 – was the best-selling premium vehicle in the U.S. for the full year, with U.S. sales of Model 3 roughly double those of the runner up.”

Recently, Atherton Research hints – before official sales reports – that Tesla as a brand has become the U.S.’ number one premium company:

“Well, I can confirm today, exclusively for Forbes readers, that Tesla is officially the #1 premium automotive company in the U.S. outselling BMW and Lexus by a wide margin.”

“As we expected and wrote two months ago, Tesla has now become in the fourth quarter of 2018 the number 1 luxury automaker in America both in sales volume, outselling Lexus and BMW, and revenue—a remarkable milestone, for a 15-year-old company with just 3 models and no dealer network.”

Tesla delivered about 90,700 cars in Q4, including roughly 77,525 in the U.S. (IEVs estimation).

Atherton Research adds that now German manufacturers need to watch out in their home market, as Model 3 is scheduled for European launch. Serious electric competition for Tesla from German brands is expected no earlier than 2020.

Source: Forbes

7 Comments on "Tesla Rides Model 3 Wave To Become U.S.’ #1 Selling Premium Brand"

God/Bacardi

The amazing part is that the $35K SR 3 would still be in the premium tier yet it’s not even available yet…

50 minutes ago
F150 Brian

Way to go Tesla!
That’ll leave a mark.
Next major milestone: Model 3 leading sales in Germany.

39 minutes ago
Frank

Probably. We’ll be part of it and the Model 3 was a hard choice to make (costs five times as much as our last car did). But it’s the first car we think is actually *worth* any money. And we have been saving up for it for almost four years.
And don’t worry about Tesla for the next years: As long as the old car brands sell *any* kind of ICE vehicles, they won’t be real competition for Tesla because the worst competition for their EVs will be their own ICE cars.

7 minutes ago
CDAVIS

From article: “Tesla Rides Model 3 Wave To Become U.S.’ #1 Selling Premium Brand… Might the same be true in Europe soon?“
—————-

Yes

38 minutes ago
ffbj

Also either banned or not allowed for sale in about a third of the states of the U.S.
Remarkable indeed.

36 minutes ago
Clive

Is it really that bad of a number.

I had no idea.

🤔

1 minute ago
Clive

Got one got one everybody’s got one

💥

11 minutes ago