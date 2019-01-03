Tesla Rides Model 3 Wave To Become U.S.’ #1 Selling Premium Brand

1 H BY MARK KANE

Might the same be true in Europe soon?

Tesla noted in its announcement on Q4 results that in 2018, the Tesla Model 3 has not only become the best-selling premium car in the U.S., but also that it brings the title back to an American car after decades.

“2018 was the first time in decades that an American car – the Model 3 – was the best-selling premium vehicle in the U.S. for the full year, with U.S. sales of Model 3 roughly double those of the runner up.”

Recently, Atherton Research hints – before official sales reports – that Tesla as a brand has become the U.S.’ number one premium company:

“Well, I can confirm today, exclusively for Forbes readers, that Tesla is officially the #1 premium automotive company in the U.S. outselling BMW and Lexus by a wide margin.” “As we expected and wrote two months ago, Tesla has now become in the fourth quarter of 2018 the number 1 luxury automaker in America both in sales volume, outselling Lexus and BMW, and revenue—a remarkable milestone, for a 15-year-old company with just 3 models and no dealer network.”

Tesla delivered about 90,700 cars in Q4, including roughly 77,525 in the U.S. (IEVs estimation).

Atherton Research adds that now German manufacturers need to watch out in their home market, as Model 3 is scheduled for European launch. Serious electric competition for Tesla from German brands is expected no earlier than 2020.

Source: Forbes