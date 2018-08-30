Tesla A Future Trillion Dollar Company?

2 H BY MARK KANE

Forget about billions, now we’re talking trillions!

According to Ron Baron, founder of Baron Capital (with $28.3 billion in assets under management) and a major Tesla shareholder (around $440 million), Tesla is going to be huge.

Baron forecasts that Tesla could be a $1 trillion company in revenue by 2030. $500 billion from the battery business and $500 billion from the car business, not even adding in the other technologies.

“I think it could be a $500 billion battery business, $500 billion car business. I give that better than 50-50 chance,”

The value of Tesla could be $60 billion in three years. Sales volume is expected to be bigger (over the longer term) than any other automotive group today.

“The fact that it could be a $60 billion company in three years, I give that maybe 80 percent chance,” “I think this is going to be the biggest car company. I think they’re going to have 10 million cars, 15 million cars”

Ron Baron: I prefer that Tesla remains public

Settlement benefits Tesla, shareholders and SEC, says Ron Baron

How Ron Baron first got invested in Tesla

Ron Baron: Tesla car quality getting better and better

Elon Musk not an easy person to work for but he wants to do the right thing, says Ron Baron

Source: CNBC