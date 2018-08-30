Tesla A Future Trillion Dollar Company?
Forget about billions, now we’re talking trillions!
According to Ron Baron, founder of Baron Capital (with $28.3 billion in assets under management) and a major Tesla shareholder (around $440 million), Tesla is going to be huge.
Baron forecasts that Tesla could be a $1 trillion company in revenue by 2030. $500 billion from the battery business and $500 billion from the car business, not even adding in the other technologies.
“I think it could be a $500 billion battery business, $500 billion car business. I give that better than 50-50 chance,”
The value of Tesla could be $60 billion in three years. Sales volume is expected to be bigger (over the longer term) than any other automotive group today.
“The fact that it could be a $60 billion company in three years, I give that maybe 80 percent chance,”
“I think this is going to be the biggest car company. I think they’re going to have 10 million cars, 15 million cars”
Ron Baron: I prefer that Tesla remains public
Settlement benefits Tesla, shareholders and SEC, says Ron Baron
How Ron Baron first got invested in Tesla
Ron Baron: Tesla car quality getting better and better
Elon Musk not an easy person to work for but he wants to do the right thing, says Ron Baron
Source: CNBC
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Tesla A Future Trillion Dollar Company?"
Absolutely.
They are out-innovating and seriously disrupting the global auto industry and expanding auto battery and energy storage industry and DCFC and high-end solar.
Tesla is expanding and the laggard, legacy auto OEMs are being impacted.
Indeed !
And little known outside of the rather closed community of the certified accountants and auditors is that the IFRS commission (International Financial Reporting Standards) is currently working on a new accounting principle whereas as from 2019 and only for Silicon valley tech companies, losses will be reported as profits and vice versa. This new accounting principle already successfully passed through all necessary committee but is apparently stuck at last acceptance stage due to fierce lobbying. Very active in this lobbying effort would be a company named “Apple Inc. ” Go figure.
/s
😛
“$1 trillion company in revenue by 2030.”
Absolutely
We will see if Tesla can survive by that.
The dollar will lose a lot of value once oil isn’t all that important anymore so it might be possible that Tesla become a trillion dollar company.
Oil decline causing a large decline of the dollar. So absurd I don’t know where to begin.
topkek
Not sure I agree with the statement, but for sure hyperinflation would be the only way Tesla will pose 1tn in revenue any time soon. For all Tesla fanboys, that does not mean that Tesla will not be successful, so keep calm …
A $60B Tesla only is worth ~$345 per share… he only expects 16% growth over the next 3 years? Why even be in TSLA if you expect performance to be so poor?
I’m expecting it to exceed $400 within a month.
Just for comparison, the US car market it worth roughly 700bn. The largest manufacturer VW has 250bn in revenue. Walmart has roughly 500bn in revenue today. Sorry, even a valuation of 1 tn is unrealistic. So far only Apple has achieved this, with margins that are in a completely different category than any car manufacturer. You can decide how likely this statement is, I would for sure take him up on his 50:50 bet.
Rob barron is one of the bright one.