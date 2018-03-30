45 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Places fourth overall against all competitors, including combustion engines.

The Tesla electric motor has been recognized as tops in the electric car biz, but even when placed against gas competitors, Tesla is still in the top ranks.

The International Engine Of The Year Awards 2018, presented by Engine Technology International Magazine, placed the electric drive units found in the Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3 in the #1 spot in the electric category. Here’s the rundown:

As you can easily see from the points tally, the Tesla electric drive outscored the competition by a significant margin.

Here’s some of what Engine Technology International Magazine had to say in regards to Tesla’s electric drive and the electric powertrain in general:

The Electric Powertrain grouping is gathering momentum as arguably the most compelling and eye-opening of all here as battery power continues to convert the most die-hard automotive purists with its ability to deliver lightning speed and breathtaking instant torque that can put even heavyweight V8s and V12s to shame. As more OEMs enter the BEV ring (including ICE thoroughbred Ferrari, which is quietly developing plans for a future in electrification), each one is still vying to beat the undisputed champion, Tesla, which won last year’s inaugural award, as well as winning our Green Engine award for five years running. This year, the Californian tech company took the top prize by a margin of 127 points – leading a formidable pack comprising BMW’s impressive i3S, the Nissan Leaf and the VW e-Golf, to name a few. The full-electric powertrains found in Tesla’s Model S and Model X SUV have been unrivalled when it comes to both performance and driving range, and its upcoming Model 3 will surely be just as category-defining when it finally arrives. However, it was the high-tech dual-motor powertrain found in the Model S P100D, fitted with Ludicrous mode, which truly blew judges away. With a 100kWh lithium-ion battery providing 510ps to the rear wheels and 263ps to the front wheels it is one of the world’s fastest accelerating cars, with a stomach-clenching 0-100km/h time of just 2.5 seconds and 967Nm of unrelenting torque. This performance, as well as a range of 613km (381 miles) on NEDC and not a single molecule of CO2 emitted from the car – all generated from the same battery technology that powers our cell phones – is something to be marvelled at, and makes it a worthy winner of this title.

In fact, the Tesla electric motor scored so highly that it ranked in the overall category too (note: scoring for this category differs from the electric grouping). That’s the category that includes those gas-burning relics of a bygone era. Here are those results:

There’s some specific info posted for scoring in regards to electric cars and inclusion for the overall top “engine” list. Here’s the info relevant to that:

Best Electric Powertrain: To qualify for inclusion in this category, an all-electric powertrain must have been housed in a passenger car that was on sale in more than one country up to June 2018. Representing a first for the International Engine of the Year Awards, the Electric Powertrain category is a grouping specifically for 100% battery electric vehicles, showcasing the advances in technology for this type of powertrain as it grows in popularity across the world. International Engine of the Year Award: The winning powertrains in the eight capacity classes plus the winner from the Electric Powertrain category are shortlisted for the overall International Engine of the Year Award.

