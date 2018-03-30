UPDATE: Tesla To Open Model 3 Dual-Motor And Performance Orders Next Week

MAY 11 2018 BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla has just announced that order books for the dual-motor and performance versions of the Model 3 will open up late next week.

Production of those two variants of the Model 3 will reportedly start in July.

***UPDATE – White interior coming soon too (see Tweet immediately below):

Additionally, we’ll get our first peak at specs for those two variants when the order books do actually open.

The announcement came via Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. Here’s the Tweet:



Previously, Musk had stated that new Model 3 variants wouldn’t be offered until production of the car hit 5,000 units per week, so the CEO must still believes the automaker is on track to hit that mark sometime in July. Here’s the previous Twitter thread:

And here’s what Tesla stated back in its Q1 report:

“Given the progress made thus far and upcoming actions for further capacity improvement, we expect that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly through Q2. Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow.”

The last bit of the first Tweet mentions air suspension, which is farther off then we’d hoped.

There’s no mention of the short-range Model 3 though, so we’ll assume it’s either way down the pipeline or possibly on the verge of being canned as Tesla has done in the past with its lowest-level offerings for given vehicles, like the Model S and Model X.