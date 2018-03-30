Tesla Teases New Model Y Image

21 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

The annual Tesla shareholders meeting was held tonight, and while there were lots of interesting points raised and information brought forward, one thing really grabbed our attention: a slide of future products that included an image of the Model Y. Now, we thought we may have spotted the elusive design previously in a promotional video, but this time there’s no mistake.

For those who don’t know, the Model Y will be an all-electric crossover that’s quite likely to be even more popular than the Model 3, which saw over half a million people put down a $1,000 deposit long before it ever reached production. (And yes, a number of those reservations have, as one might expect, been canceled, but it still points to the enthusiasm people have for Tesla products) We would even argue that it is the vehicle the company should have made before the mid-size Model 3 sedan, as that class of vehicle is on the ascendancy, while sedans linger longer on lots than ever before.

Model Y details are still scant, though CEO Elon Musk has said on Twitter, and reaffirmed this evening, that it would be publicly revealed in March of 2019. The factory in which they will manufacture it, along with the Semi and Roadster hasn’t even been built yet. Despite this, Musk said, probably optimistically, they are targeting early 2020 to begin production.

Price-wise, look for it to slot in somewhere between the Model 3 and the Model S, perhaps in the $45,000-range for the base version. Though Musk had long ago mused that it would feature falcon wing doors like the Model X SUV and be built on its own platform, it should now share much of the Model 3 chassis and feature more traditional passenger portals.

One potentially odd bit might be the steering wheel, or rather, the lack of it. In addressing a question at the shareholder meeting about ridding the last vestiges of leather from the interior of Tesla vehicles, Musk said: