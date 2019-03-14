Tesla Teases Model Y Ahead Of Reveal
Enough with the teasing. Show it already.
Telsa has just released a new teaser video of the Model Y ahead of the big reveal set for tonight. You can see the entire thing in the tweet embedded below (we’ve added the Instagram version as well). The image up above is what happens when you lighten and enlarge it for a better view.
It appears to be the actual vehicle, albeit it tightly wrapped in a covering cloth. Despite the obfuscation, the lines are clearly visible and we think they look pretty good. This time around, it seems head designer Franz von Holzhausen has avoided some of the “egginess” found behind the B-pillar in the Model X. We’ll see what that means for head space for third-row passengers — if, indeed, there is one — during the reveal livestream tonight.
While looks are, of course, subjective, this latest teaser has buoyed hopes here at InsideEVs that the all-electric crossover will have some appeal. Whether that will lead to a flood of orders remains to be seen, but considering the size, shape, and approximate price of the Model Y, we would be surprised if demand were not higher than that for the Model 3.
With more competitors to face than the automaker’s mid-size sedan, however, it remains to be seen whether the latest addition to the Tesla lineup will be its ace in the hole.
Model Y
Thurs 8pm PDThttps://t.co/9GmXGxH0HX
— Tesla (@Tesla) March 14, 2019
Almost has the side profile of a Honda Crosstour, not quite a sedan, not quite a crossover.
What i was afraid of.. Same rear end as the model x…
I think it looks so much better than the Model X. Not a fan of the Model X shape, but this looks stylish, as far as we can tell from what’s hidden.
The proportions are better than the X, but it really doesn’t remind me of a SUV/CUV profile. It looks more like the Model 3 and the Honda Crosstour had a baby.
Let me say this as well, I hated the look of the Crosstour when I first saw it, but it has grown on me.
My problem is the shape of the rear end. The model x has a very similar rear end and to me it makes the car look not as imposing as other suvs like the range rover for example. SUVs to me have to look tall, this kind of design makes it to be in between car categories. Same reason i dont like the bmw x6 as well. It might be just me.
I see what you’re saying. Most of these smaller SUVs today are just raised hatchbacks and marketed as crossovers. Part of me agrees with your opinion on that note for sure.
“Most of these smaller SUVs today are just raised hatchbacks and marketed as crossovers.”
Yup. Or even marketed as “SUVs”. The terms CUV, SUV, and crossover are well on their way to becoming meaningless synonyms for “cars”.
The X6 was the other vehicle that I was thinking of with a similar shape for some reason I thought the Crosstour had come out first, but it looks like the X6 went to production first with both being released the same year.
“Elevated Sedan”
I liked the higher rear than the Model X, but then I looked at what the Model X looks like with a cover on and it looks like the higher rear is just the spoiler. Therefore, it’ll probably look VERY similar to the Model X. Here’s hoping with a few little tweaks that it looks better than the X (and it will need to since it won’t have the “cool” falcon wing doors to offset some of the visuals).
The shape is required for aerodynamics. Would you accept less range for a boxier shape?
They draw the line at wheel skirts at least.
I would accept less range for higher roof, more storage space, and headroom for two seats in the rear.
Hmmm, the TMY profile looks an awful lot like the Model X profile to me. I’d need to see a side-by-side comparison to see the differences.
But then, I’m not one of those who complain about the MX looking like a “pregnant whale”. People want a higher roofline and more cargo space than they get in a liftback sedan like the Model S, then they complain that it’s not as low and sleek as the MS!
The human species is not a rational animal. 😉
My first impression as well, but I think this rear end is a bit taller. It’s not a SUV shape, though, and doesn’t look like it even pretends to be as is typical with CUVs.
Kind of looks like they took a Model 3 and lifted everything above the belt line 4 inches. We’ll see.
Tesla designers are subpar. I don’t expect too much, just not to be ugly like model X
I might be getting one of these.
Very optimistic.
ugly like model X…please NO…..
What do you have against cars that have the shape of a loaf of bread?!
The aerodynamicist won the day. C’est la vie.
Yes, it will look fine and the most important factor of a compelling EV is that it have good range.
Well practicality is just as important. The issue with the shape is not just the “look”, but what it represents.
One of the reasons CUV/SUV’s have become so popular is because of the additional bootspace and headroom. Both of which are usually severely compromised in this sort of design.
It’s a catch 22. Do you compromise practicality for range, or range for practicality. The loss of a couple of mpg in ICE vehicles isn’t a major issue for most, but the loss of 30% range in an EV may well be.
😞
So, not really a crossover or small SUV, but a hatchback version of the 3.
If it’s just a hatchback version of the 3, I can see where the base might be under $40k.
Looks like a Model 3 that was stretched up vertically. Which makes sense since it’s built on the same platform as the 3.