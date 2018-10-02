Tesla To Become Sustainably Profitable, Analyst Says: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

Not only achieve a profit, but become sustainably profitable.

As Tesla showed numbers for the third quarter of 2018 with some 83,500 cars delivered, the company now seems rather promising.

The current result should be able to achieve break even (small net profit or negligible net loss), while an increase of sales above 100,000 cars a quarter (probably what we’ll see in Q4) should translate to profits.

Romit Shah, an analyst at Instinet, said on the Bloomberg Markets and Finance program, that Tesla can not only achieve profit, but become sustainably profitable.

Romit Shah, analyst at Instinet, discusses Tesla Inc.’s surge in electric-car deliveries that could prove pivotal to earning an elusive profit, overcoming a series of distracting missteps by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Shah speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas.” Check out the video discussion above for more details.

Source: Bloomberg