Tesla To Become Sustainably Profitable, Analyst Says: Video
Not only achieve a profit, but become sustainably profitable.
As Tesla showed numbers for the third quarter of 2018 with some 83,500 cars delivered, the company now seems rather promising.
The current result should be able to achieve break even (small net profit or negligible net loss), while an increase of sales above 100,000 cars a quarter (probably what we’ll see in Q4) should translate to profits.
Romit Shah, an analyst at Instinet, said on the Bloomberg Markets and Finance program, that Tesla can not only achieve profit, but become sustainably profitable.
Romit Shah, analyst at Instinet, discusses Tesla Inc.’s surge in electric-car deliveries that could prove pivotal to earning an elusive profit, overcoming a series of distracting missteps by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Shah speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas.”
Check out the video discussion above for more details.
Source: Bloomberg
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Tesla To Become Sustainably Profitable, Analyst Says: Video"
But…I though the analysts were clueless. Do we need to take note that as from now it is not the case any more ?
An obedient but confused EV enthusiast
No. If he wasn’t so clueless, he would have figured that out at least two years ago, just like this analyst did:
https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2016/03/27/how-tesla-motors-could-be-profitable-if-it-wanted.aspx
When will we hear from Tesla about profitability? I thought they would have had to disclose that already since the quarter is over.
Q4 will definitely increase but 20,000 more Model 3s might be ambitious. That’s an average of 1,500 per week. They will definitely get there. With the three new Grohmann machines added to zones 1,2, and 3, they will have added the battery capacity for 8,000 per week. These are on schedule to be operational during Q4, so the battery capacity will be there. Based on that solved bottleneck, I think they will make it to 8,000 per week pretty fast, maybe as early as Q1. Manufacturing is hard and IMO, they are doing an awesome job. Q4 is going to see new records. I hate to see huge strides spoiled because it missed some analyst prediction. So, patiently waiting for Q4 guidance from Tesla.
“Romit Shah, an analyst at Instinet, said on the Bloomberg Markets and Finance program, that Tesla can not only achieve profit, but become sustainably profitable.”
He just now figured this out? I hope they’re not actually paying this Nimrod a salary…
To be fair, very few analysts take a long term view. They based their analysis on the past history and look forward to the next quarter or two. Tesla’s financial issues and Elon’s antics were not helping to create a rosy outlook of the future.
Now, with the TM3 success we will see more and more analysts agreeing that Tesla will be profitable in the short term.
Asymmetric intelligence. Some people can look into the future and project what may occur and the likeliness. We can only assume most analysts give Seeking Alpha far more credit that it deserves ( 0 credit ), for it’s “analysis”. If they’re not in on the joke that Seeking Alpha is a short propaganda site, they might give them too much credit.
Yeah, like the Mentats v the Bene Gesserit.
Was is that $4k stock