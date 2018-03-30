Tesla Supercharger Network Output Now Exceeds 400 GWh
The total amount of energy dispensed by Tesla Superchargers since 2012 recently exceed 400 GWh, which could provide juice for nearly 1.4 billion miles (2.25 billion km).
The info about network usage comes from the dashboard at the Tesla HQ. The counter showed 405.6 GWh and the pace of increase suggests that power output exceeded 55 MW when recorded.
In June, Tesla put into service its 10,000th Supercharging stall and now there are 1,317 stations with 10,738 stalls.
Most of the electricity supplied by the Tesla’s proprietary network was free to Tesla customers (only a minority of the newest Model S/X and all Model 3 drivers are required to pay for electricity).
Tesla supercharger network is delivering about 55 000 000 Watts of energy. from r/teslamotors
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Tesla Supercharger Network Output Now Exceeds 400 GWh"
This is the biggest moat around Tesla so far. Long range cars are only half of the equation, the other half is turning the cars around in a timely fashion to facilitate unlimited long range travel. Of which, Tesla has no equal. Smart play, Tesla!
For context, this total (since 2012) is about one 10,000th of US annual electricity consumption.
Wow, Tesla vehicles are energy efficient!
But I guess we already knew that since the average home uses much more energy than the average electric vehicle.
Thank you for bringing balance to this site. You’ve changed my mind, thanks.
Good numbers. As a comparison, TeLaiDian (the biggest non-state-owned charging company in China) total historic output currently stands at just over 1 TWh. The daily rate stands at ~3.6GWh. But much of that is slow charging.
Why does Tesla not include New Zealand on it’s world map?