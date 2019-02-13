Rivian To Bring Real Competition, But Tesla Supercharger Network Is Key
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas may get the award for being fickle.
We continue to share Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas‘ bullish stance on Tesla. However, as of late, he has been much more neutral. In fact, in a note just a few days ago, Jonas pointed to the “serious competition” heading Tesla’s way via Rivian Automotive. However, there’s absolutely no discounting the fact that Tesla’s proprietary Supercharger Network is nearly impossible to top. Jonas calls the Silicon Valley automaker’s fast-charging network a “competitive moat” against rivals.
The Tesla Supercharger Network is truly one of a kind in the EV industry. No other automaker has established its own proprietary network. Even those who are working on building up competing networks are far off in comparison.
The above comes to our attention on a regular basis when we publish positive reviews about any other EV, aside from Tesla. For instance, the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-Tron, or upcoming offerings from Hyundai and Kia. While many commenters may admit that these are compelling EVs in one way or another, there’s no hesitation to say they “suck” due to a lack of a manufacturer-sponsored charging network.
Jonas’ recent note to clients stressed the importance and success of Tesla’s Supercharger Network and claimed that it comprises some 30-40 percent of all electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S. to date. In addition, the network continues to expand on a regular basis. This is not to say that other charging networks (like Electrify America) aren’t finally moving forward more briskly, but for those outfits, to catch up anytime soon would be a monumental and nearly impossible achievement. However, it’s important to note that other charging networks support almost all EVs, rather than just Tesla vehicles.
Jonas writes (via Teslarati):
Part of the strategic attraction to Tesla is its physical infrastructure footprint, which we believe, over time, can improve the customer experience, reduce friction points, and support the fleet management of many millions of Tesla vehicles on the road and in both captive and 3rd party commercial fleets. Morgan Stanley estimates Tesla will expand the supercharger network to 15,000 stations “by 2030 to support a Tesla on-the-road fleet size approaching 13 million units.
The Morgan Stanley analyst has pointed out that Tesla is struggling with regard to customer service. However, he believes that the Supercharger Network works to help keep Tesla owners happy, despite other issues and complaints.
While Tesla has made efforts to address issues with service quality (such as increasing its Mobile Service fleet to 411 vehicles), the customer service experience appears to have significant room to improve.
The most interesting part of this whole situation is the fact that Tesla has offered up inclusion in its Supercharger Network to other automakers. However, to date, no other EV makers have taken the bait. Of course, they would have to pay and contribute, but it might surely be worth it. This is especially true of EV startups like Rivian.
We shall see what the future brings. As we reported yesterday, it appears that Rivian is working on a deal with GM and Amazon. Perhaps it needs to consider biting the bullet and reaching out to Tesla about terms of use for piggybacking on the Supercharger Network?
As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
Source: Teslarati
70 Comments on "Rivian To Bring Real Competition, But Tesla Supercharger Network Is Key"
How is it a key if Rivian starts using CCS? The network will be equal in two years.
You know this how? 2 Years and super chargers will have another 2500 stalls and probably cover trans-Canada and upper mid west USA. This is based on their current 1000-1500 stalls per year growth. Rainbows and unicorns don’t make EV charging infrastructure.
I disagree. You may find CCS in cities but you won’t find them enabling interstate travel. Tesla’s Supercharger network is alone in providing that capability and I believe many potential customers to other EVs who want to completely replace their ICE vehicles will have a hard time doing so without access to Tesla’s network.
Right. It’s going to be some time before a network run by a bunch of competing for-profit companies will provide the coverage outside of major metro areas which Tesla does.
Eventually, there will be enough BEVs on the highways to support for-profit public chargers just about everywhere you can drive, as there are now gas stations just about everywhere you can drive. But that isn’t going to happen tomorrow, or next year, any more than gas stations appeared everywhere within a year of Ford selling the first Model T.
I realize this is something EV owners and enthusiasts don’t want to hear, but it’s going to take time for the EV revolution to run its course. It’s going to take at least a decade, and probably more like 13-15 years.
But at least we can now say it has finally gotten a real start; a toehold in the new car market. There’s no going back now!
Up the EV revolution!
Here I was thinking 10 years was going to be really fast!
I don’t believe it will take much longer than that because EVs are expected to become cheaper than ICE by 2024.
After that, who would make ICE at a loss?
EV go is everywhere and also EA
The issue I see with Electrify America is the majority of their stations only have 4-6 charging stations. This will be an issue when you want to charge your etron at 100+kW and find a Bolt or i3 pulling around 30kW due to their slow charging and steep curve after 55% SOC.
EA will keep expanding their network. The money and locations so far just cover phase/cycle 1 of 4.
Phase 2 will start immediately after phase/cycle 1 ends in mid-2019:
February 7, 2019
Electrify America’s Cycle 2 National ZEV Investment Plan Released.
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/news-updates
They (and others) will keep expanding their network as needed – including adding more stalls at existing locations.
For example, I expect most gas station networks to offer DC fast charging within 5 years, it’s already starting in Europe (good customers since EV drivers stop longer and can therefore spend more money, profit margins on snacks and other items etc. are much better than on gas itself…).
So you are saying EA is going through a phase. Oh Brother.
LMFAO, admitted shorter trollftf should look in the mirror about adding anything useful as he gets increasingly slammed by Tesla’s success as the dominant mid-high end compelling EV maker in the world now shipping thousands of Model 3s into both Europe and China.
As his desperate double digit posts are showing here he is a troll on a roll!
The Reeking Alpha worms are starting to squirm.
Great news for Tesla! Its customers will be able to use this on top of their very own “private” Supercharging network. Best of both worlds, most charging options in the business by far.
Exactly! This is why even if EA builds like nuts Tesla just get better and better.
Seems strange to see “tftf”, one of the most prolific anti-Tesla pravduh dispensers on Reeking Alpha, take a break from his serial Tesla bashing to praise Electrify America.
Probably just a temporary aberration on his part. 🙄
If you read any of my content, you would know that I think EVs as a category have a great future ahead while I predict that Tesla will at best become a niche player or fail (the current public company, not the brand) over the coming years.
That is why you sell charging time and not energy.
@Jasond said: “The [Electrify America] network will be equal [to Tesla Supercharger network] in two years.
—————-
I wish that was correct but unfortunately wrong…
“National ZEV Investment Plan: Cycle 2
Public Version – February 4, 2019
“…In Cycle 1 [January 2017 – June 2019], Electrify America laid out a plan to develop a nationwide highway network of high- speed charging stations. The Cycle 1 plan anticipated approximately 90 stations of this network would begin development in Cycle 1, but would be partially funded and completed in Cycle 2 [July 2019 – December 2021]. Electrify America has achieved substantial cost efficiencies over the course of Cycle 1 and anticipates being able to fund a significant portion of the 90 stations with the Cycle 1 budget. In Cycle 2, Electrify America is committed to further building its nationwide highway network. As of the drafting of this plan, Electrify America anticipates it will spend $20 million in Cycle 2 and finish up to 28 additional stations for its highway network… – source:
https://elam-cms-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/inline-files/Cycle%202%20National%20ZEV%20Investment%20Plan%20-%20Public%20Version%20vF.pdf
So… by Dec 2021 there will be 118 (90 in cycle1 + 28 more in cycle2) “nationwide highway network of high- speed charging stations” *built*.
How about 484 stations by mid-2019, open or under construction:
Electrify America’s current progress includes (as of Feb 2019):
•105 charging sites with 465 chargers operational and open to the public;
•An additional 42 charging sites with 189 chargers which have been constructed and waiting to be energized by utility companies;
•An additional 85 charging sites with 393 chargers in active construction;
•An additional 73 charging sites and 341 chargers with approved permits scheduled for construction; and
•An additional 179 charging sites in design and engineering; •Total of 484 charging sites secured for Cycle 1.
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/news-updates
@tftf said: “How about 484 stations by mid-2019, open or under construction….”
——————-
Many of those charging stations are what Tesla refers to as “destination chargers” ( https://www.tesla.com/destination-charging) … which Tesla has thousands of those deployed in addition to the regular Tesla Supercharger locations. Electrify America is putting up a bunch of chargers in office parks, shopping malls, and other end-point destination locations. That’s different from fast chargers being located along major highways to support long distance travel for those occasional long distance trips.
Electrify America should have allocated a much larger percentage of their total budget spend towards supporting a nationwide highway network of charge stations for long distance travel… that is the weak link for non-Tesla EVs.
Read my link again, we are talking about FAST CHARGERS.
In your dreams, Tesla Network is unmatchable
I doubt the network will be equal in 10. It will not be equal in 2.
Seriously, the old “Tesla killer” canard using a company that has yet to bring a product to the market that will compete with a future Tesla product that has yet to be unvealed? Looks like Jones is getting desperate in making up narratives tailored to destabilize TSLA so profits can be made as the stock moves up or down.
Exactly, Tesla and Rivian are in completely different segments, for now. I suspect Rivian went for light truck market as it was wide open still.
Well, I think Tesla and Rivian might be in the same market -high-end BEV pick up trucks- some day but Rivian has still to prove it can actually get a product to the market and Tesla has still to show its cards when it comes to that fabled pick up truck. Only when we have availability, specs and prices of both vehicles we can make an estimate of how real the competition between the two is, but at the end it’s mostly high-end ICE trucks that stand to lose.
Yes. These vaporware showdowns are getting very old and very annoying.
Right this very minute, we don’t know for sure that either R or T will have a BEV truck in production and generally available. Either one could change course, and R might implode before they get close to a high enough production volume to be a meaningful player. In an important and interesting field like EVs, one of the toughest things to say is, “We don’t know” and then STOP without adding something like, “…but if I were to guess, I’d say…”.
A proprietary charging network that has to provide free charging for loads of your legacy cars while being price competitive with other networks is a liability.
Define “loads.” Tesla is manufacturing 100 loads more Model 3s than any Model S or X. These “legacy cars” will eventually be a very small percentage of what will be using the Supercharger network. It will not matter.
They will only be using the Supercharger network if it is cheaper and there will be a price war on charging as more and more players enter the market.
I think 90% of all customers for public charging stations will in a few years be self drive self charging vehicles. They have to use public chargers. Most others can charge at home or work most of the time. I think Tesla SC station v3 will be built for that in mind. That is 240kw self-charging.
You obviously don’t know that 90% of all charging is done at home. Also Tesla has sold about what 300k in the US? Of those only about 200k have free supercharging. And how many of those 200k are still in service? Tesla has nothing to worry about.
Tesla EV Technology, Just Like Their Supercharger Network, Out There, is *Also* Above* & Light Years Beyond Everything & Everyone Else’s … Nobody Has Yet Come Remotely Close to Matching The Tesla Technology ! …. “TO BE SURE” Research Carefully , Read The True Facts ! …… * 🙂 * …. Tesla Is King !
BTW….The “Fact” Is That Anything Else* But A Tesla Is for Certain “A Compromise”…. * 🙁 * ..
More caps, please. As it stands, your post was almost convincing.
Tesla vehicles can be charged on its network as well as CCS with a simple adapter (supplied by Tesla)
Rivian should follow the same approach as it will mean more charging stations for its vehicles
Petty competition with Tesla is not the way to go about as Elon Musk has told many times that profit is not their intention but global auto electrification IS.
Am not sure why the other companies do not get this message. They are blinded by the fact that somebody can be so good that he can work for the greater good of the world and not just care about himself.
While I appreciate Rivian for getting the electric vehicle to market, I don’t appreciate the fact that they are not using the existing charging infrastructure from Tesla and help the world to move towards global auto electrification at a greater speed
What CCS adapter? Could you please provide a link to where I can purchase this adapter?
I think s/he is a little confused by the Level 2 adapter that comes with the Tesla vehicle.
It works fine BTW but is really only useful for emergency or other non-standard charging situations (or use at home with your previous EV’s existing L2 charge station).
Or maybe the Chademo adapter?
First, a “charging station” is what a “stall” is called by everyone except you. Second, you obviously miss the point that it is the STATIONS that count, not just the number of “locations” as you call it.
A company can have 500 “locations” (as you call them) and only have two “stalls” (as you call them) at each location. But Tesla has only 100 “locations” with 40 “stalls” at each location. But according to your twisted math, the company with 500 locations is better. This is where your down votes are coming from. You don’t make sense.
Obviously, you haven’t used either a Supercharger or an EA or Ionity charging station. If you had, you would understand that EA and Ionity have no expansion space just sitting next to their charging stations. What are they going to do, build a second location on top of the charging stations?
Your premise makes no sense. Having major money doesn’t mean a damn if you aren’t investing in REAL ESTATE. Building a few stations without room for expansion is stupid. But that’s the EA way.
And all will benefit from it. Including Tesla. 🙂
The Supercharger Network was, by far, the smartest thing that Tesla has done. Was driving home in the rain last night and needed a charge. I always have confidence that Tesla’s chargers will work. That’s not true with other charging networks.
Also, they just look good. Other fast chargers look like industrial equipment you’d find next to the cardboard bailer in a grim warehouse. Or they try miserably to make them look futuristic. Not a lot of good design in the charging space.
I thought Tesla has offered other EV companies the opportunity to join there network provided they support the costs of the network.
I’ve always thought this would be the logical way for other EV players to enter the space rather than spending money on there own network.
Leaves them with more resources to work on the design. manufacturing and delivery of there EV’S.
As I understand it, Tesla has invited other auto makers to join the Supercharger network assuming they actually contribute to expanding and maintaining the network… not just paying a fee for use. (And let us please not confuse that with Tesla’s patent-sharing offer, which is a separate thing.)
So far, no other auto maker has taken Tesla up on its offer.
If I owned a Rivian Truck, I would pay an extra $700 to have dual DCFC charging tech (CCS and Tesla) on my truck.
🙂
Of course they haven’t. They’re still stuck in the mindset that only they and their peers, with their long history of automotive engineering and marketing, are worth working closely with. To them, Tesla is just a flash in the pan startup that will burn out soon, leaving the world to the lumbering dinosaurs.
Spoiler alert, Legacies: It ain’t gonna play out that way. Either get on the train (like VW and H/K) or get run over by it. Your choice.
Yeah Push I’m aware of the fact that Tesla has invited automakers to join the Supercharger network assuming they actually contribute to expanding and maintaining the network not just paying a fee for use. I still think that’s a good deal rather than building out your own network.
I guess I would figure Tesla charging a fee to automakers based on usage plus a cost for expanding and maintaining as a percentage of usage.
IMO, this was a public relations stunt which Tesla knew no one would take them up on. If their mission really is “to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy”, then they could easily go straight to the customers. If Tesla offered me an adaptor so I can use my Bolt on their network, I would gladly pay up to $2k or so to buy in. And then they could charge me usage fees on top of that.
What is said is probably true for the USA.
What about the rest of the world eh?
Europe is a larger market than the USA
China is even larger.
In the past year, 6 50kW CCS Chargers (two of them will be upgraded to 150kW this year) have been installed within 7 miles of my home. One of these is totally free to use. The nearest Supercharger is 20+ miles away.
What advantage does that give eh?
The advantage is that your model 3 can use both networks. BTW the chargers that are close to your home are not the point, the useful chargers are the ones you will find during your next long distance trip. And in some European areas you can only find Tesla’s superchargers. You will find plenty of YouTube videos on people struggling in long trip with CCS cars (or worth Chademo cars).
What you say is partially true.
However, there are huge parts of the UK that is a total Supercharger free zone. We aren’t a big country but if you take a look at the Tesla SC Map you will see that Norfolk and Mid Wales are devoid of chargers.
Yet, there are three 50kW CCS Chargers in Norwich which I visit regularly and is 165 miles from home.
That said, neither network is fully built out yet but IMHO the advantage that the SC network once enjoyed is getting smaller every day.
The CCS Chargers near my home might well be perfect for someone visiting my area.
I don’t have a model 3. They aren’t on sale here yet and as a Sedan, it won’t fit my use case.
I have a Niro on order (eta April). That uses CCS.
Also, Tesla has a lot of destination spots at hotels and restaurants. Find yourself at the Ace Hotel in Palm Springs? There’s a destination charger next to the lobby. That’s a $500 advertisement that’s probably sold a whole lot of cars.
Yes. Quite a better strategy than the referral program. Destination chargers make life easier. The referral program destroyed all credibility of most YouTube channels (it is difficult to stay impartial with hundreds of thousands of gift). Now I only listen to Nikki and fully charged…
I think you should change the title of your article. “Our true competition is not the small trickle of non-Tesla electric cars being produced, but rather the enormous flood of gasoline cars pouring out of the world’s factories every day” – Elon Musk
Now there is a quote worthy of being cast in bronze!
Tesla only built the network at all because there was no alternative at the time. When the public charge networks are large enough to supplant Tesla’s network, it’s mission will have been accomplished. It’s pretty obvious when you take into account that Tesla declared it a non-profit center from the very beginning.
Morgan Stanley might see it as a moat but it was never intended to be.
Right. Those who say Tesla should open its network up to others, and charge for its use, don’t understand the intended purpose, nor do they realize how doing that could create a severe “tragedy of the commons” situation, making Tesla’s network pretty worthless.
How much coverage does one self-proclaimed “financial analyst” deserve?
I submit that not a single one of them deserves anyone paying attention to them. They’re in the business of “pushing” a stock buying or selling position to benefit either their own portfolio, or the current buying/ selling strategy of whoever they are working for.
Real financial analysts get paid for offering advice, privately, to individuals. None of the self-appointed “financial analysts” offering free financial advice in public is doing it for unselfish reasons.
Even TV celebrities like Jim “Mad Money” Cramer, who supposedly offers investment advice just for entertainment, often have their own financial interests in mind. Cramer has admitted as much publicly, and I very seriously doubt he’s the only one who does it. The others just don’t admit it.
…
“This is highly embarrassing…”
WOW! look who’s living in a glass house and throwing stones.
As one of the most prolific serial Tesla bashers, whose Tesla related posts to Reeking Alpha have been about 98%+ wrong, it takes a great deal of chutzpah for you, “tftf”, to complain about someone else being wrong about Tesla’s business!
You really have no shame, do you. None at all.
Oh look; “tftf” says something that’s actually true, for once.
*Slow clapping*
Circle this day on your calendar!
Why are my comments being censored?
Especially when I point out factual errors on the part of MS / Adam Jonas.
There aren’t 13000 SC locations, there are 1500 SC stations / locations only:
https://supercharge.info/charts
This is a fact. And MS / Adam Jonas admits so himself in the quote in the article:
“15,000 stations “by 2030 to support a Tesla on-the-road fleet size approaching 13 million units.”
So 15k stations by 2030 talks about ACTUAL stations / locations, compared to about 1400-1500 open as of today (late 2018 / early 2019).
Or does anyone think Tesla only plans to open 2000 stations over the next 11 years globally?
@tftf
Excuse me, you may argue about facts all day long.
I have both CCS and Tesla SuperCharger BEVs and I am in the land of BEVs – NorCal.
Suffice to say, due to real world charging experiences, the Tesla is used for long trips and the CCS is only for city commute. Exception is to take the CCS to San Francisco due to the habit of folks there to smash Tesla windows (but that’s a different topic). 🙂
I do wish your enthusiasm for public charging turns out to be true. It’s a win-win for all BEVs. Until then, I can’t imagine buying a Rivian running on CCS. It’s the same thing hobbling the I-PACE. I have many friends drooling over it but won’t commit due to lack of long distance charging support. They are not Tesla fans. So it’s ICE for them for now.
“tftf” said:
“There is no ‘moat’ left for Tesla.”
I was sure you wouldn’t be able to stick to avoiding your usual Tesla bashing pravduh for long.
Sandy Munro has had a lot to say, recently, about how deep and wide Tesla’s technological superiority is; how deep and wide its “moat” is. Not only does Tesla have far and away the best, most efficient, and most cost-effective EV powertrain in the world, Tesla has revolutionized how cars are designed and built. Tesla is even more advanced over other auto makers than I realized!
Where Tesla leads, other auto makers will eventually follow… but they keep falling further and further behind.
Being able to charge at a slightly slower rate than the newest, fastest EV chargers, but do it nearly everywhere, is far more beneficial than being able to charge at the top rate of speed almost nowhere.
Duh.
And if you were being honest, “tftf”, then you would already have stated that.
A European CCS adapter for the Model S and Model X is coming very soon, according to Electrek. Of course, that is a very pro-Tesla website, so best take that claim with a few grains of salt. “Very soon” may be on Elon time. 😉
At any rate, I presume it will be coming along sooner or later, and eventually one for the European Model 3 too.
https://electrek.co/2019/02/02/tesla-ccs-adapter-standard-model-s-x-europe/
No word so far on Tesla making its U.S. cars CCS compatible. From what I’ve read, the technical issues here in the States are more complex.
Rivian has yet to manufacture or sell a single vehicle, as far as I know. And may never. Tesla, love it or hate it, is both making and selling cars. And, crucially, batteries.
Most EVs are not charged at Public charging stations, they are charged at home.
I personally hope that Tesla eventually (as in within 5-10 years) gets out of the infrastructure game. Sell the network and/or convert it to CCS. Convert new Tesla cars to CCS. Then they get to use EA, EVGo, Ionity, etc rather than get left behind. And other EV drivers get to use the Superchargers, instantly increasing options and actually “accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable transport.”.
I’m sure I’ll be burned at the stake for saying that, but that’s my opinion.
I only hope the leaders at Rivian care about renewable transportation like Tesla does. If they do they have no reason not to join the Tesla SC network. Of course if they get in bed with GM and Amazon that will not happen.
