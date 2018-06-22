Is Tesla Stockpiling The Model 3 To Delay The Tax Credit Expiration?
Some feel a collection of Model 3’s in California is proof of an intentional delay of the automakers 200,000th U.S. sale.
I don’t think I’m alone in obsessing over how many cars Tesla will sell this month.
For hopeful owners of the Model 3, a decision by Tesla to not delay sales could cost buyers thousands in federal tax credits.
If you’re not well-versed in the details of the U.S. electric vehicle tax credit, you can check out this article for more info.
Will the 200,000th Tesla be delivered in June or July? People are divided on what they expect to happen. But I think it is almost universal that everyone wants Tesla to delay until the 3rd quarter. If they do so, the full $7500 tax credit will be available until the end of December. If the 200,000 limit is hit in June, the full credit will only be available through September.
Any evidence that might point to a delay of the 200,000th sale is welcome news. So naturally, a large parking lot full of Model 3’s has caught peoples attention.
Tesla’s efforts to delay the expiration of its U.S. tax credits could save customers more than $366 million. I wrote a few blog posts about it today and included @Smack_Check’s math on it https://t.co/Ko0awG98WM pic.twitter.com/nuSdHuePgB
— Tom Randall (@tsrandall) June 22, 2018
The lot is located in Richmond, CA and appears to be at Canal Blvd and Seacliff Dr near a shipping hub. Based on satellite images, it can hold about 650 cars. That would be less than 2 days of Model 3 production.
Presumably, these Model 3’s are waiting to be transported east. This is hardly unusual, as Google Maps satellite images show this lot is primarily used for this purpose.
Is this verifiable proof that Tesla is delaying? Not at all. But it is additional evidence to consider. Especially when combined with slow production increases, a short shutdown in late May, and the start of Canadian deliveries.
Most vehicles produced this month will be going to U.S. buyers. A decent portion of mid-to-late May production went to Canada. Canadian Model 3 deliveries have dropped sharply since the first 1.5 weeks of June.
At the same time, this could just as easily be the result of increased production. Or a bi-product of the shipping delays that have been reported by buyers in both the U.S. and Canada. Or any number of other explanations.
Well, in a little over a week we should know for sure what the timeline is for the tax credit. Hopefully, we will be taking advantage of a larger rebate until December.
27 Comments on "Is Tesla Stockpiling The Model 3 To Delay The Tax Credit Expiration?"
The prudent action would be to delay deliveries until July and that is what will happen because Elon is brilliant. GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks co2.earth
Could you please stop with this? Everyone who is reading here is already an EV fan or at least interested in it. You are just annoying everyone here by repeating the same text over and over.
Amen.
Bro1999 aka Bob Lutz how are you? TSLA success is annoying you too? Or is it my passionate message about our planet’s co2 ppm? I don’t know about you guys but I will be really annoyed when my home is flooded and when the rates to insure my home increase that will be really annoying so CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS CO2.EARTH
Annoying like when a child wants to eat sweets instead of his food? And the child keeps repeating candy candy candy lol that kind of annoying??? Is that what you mean? CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks for caring about our planet co2.earth
Whether or not it’s annoying is subjective. It may not add much to the comments or story, and it’s the same thing over and over. However, it has become Mister G’s thing, his trademark, if you will. With all the negativity and nastiness in the comments, attacks, in-fighting, one-upping, etc., this is not something that we would moderate or exclude. It’s harmless and positive and you can easily just skip past it if it bothers you that much. There are much, much worse things being deal with on an increasingly regular basis, and that’s an understatement.
Enjoy the day and connect the dots on clean air! It will really be ok. Let’s all relax and enjoy our EV community. 🙂
Gracias Amigo
No hay de qué.
It does strike a sour note with a lot of people, apparently.
I think of it as part of his extended call-sign, or like an old mostly comfortable couch that has sprung a spring so you put a pillow there, and tell people not to sit there.
Hehe. I like! Yea, I’m aware. But hey, there are many worse things that strike a sour note with myself and many others.
I tend to really get irritated when I see that silly refrain from Mr. G, but now that I have read your thinking on it, Steven, my irritation will be tempered a good deal by your common sense and courtesy. There are a lot of web sites where flaming is the order of the day. Two of my favorites over the years, GM-Volt dot com and InsideEVs are remarkable for a lot of things but the courtesy of the vast majority of the posters is one of the more noticeable. Thank you for setting the tone.
“Everyone who is reading here is already an EV fan ”
How did you come up with that conclusion? Spend some time here and that view will change, guaranteed!
Yea, many only like EVs from a single brand, the rest are even worse than gas guzzlers to them.
True dat!
Repeating the same text at the bottom of every post annoys you? I suggest NOT ever visiting any car enthusiast forums! The standard car forum signature at most sites are typically WAY longer than this. With a list of cars they’ve ever owned, every mod on thier car, a quote or two of something they think is funny, a photo of their car, and a photo of some random half naked woman who would never sleep with that user in a million years, etc
All of which shows up for every post. Even just a 2 character post of “+1”.
Somehow the entire automobile enthusiast community manages to focus on just the messages and gloss over the sigs without freaking out.
Even here, the “No Plug No Sale” campaign by many was widespread for years and people managed just fine ro focus on the post content and not the tagline.
One thing is for sure. It is memorable! Just like NPNS and all the variants was.
CTDOCA WUF!!
Also, regular posters are a single digit percent of people drawn to this site from places like google news. They aren’t all regulars and/or green car enthusiasts
Wonder if GM is doing the same or it is just how it is working out with their (intentional?) low sales.
Way to drag GM into a Tesla post that doesn’t mention GM once, scottf200. Btw, how’s the GM-Volt forum? I hear there are complaints about a mod that is personally attacking posters. I wonder who that could be. Lol
Toyota and BMW (and the other manufacturers not even listed in your little chart) must playing the long credit game. They’ll be able to advertise the full $7,500 credit when Tesla/GM/Nissan have their credits completely sunsetted.
If Urban Dictionary has a definition for the idiom “pot calling the kettle black,” it should just be a link to the comment you just made.
Hard to say if GM has similar plans. They will have at least 1 quarter over Tesla.
If they continue to push deliveries internationally, it would be possible to push to Q1. However, I don’t think they would want to miss out on the year end sales boost.
It would be nice if both automakers would speak up about it to give buyers the chance to plan ahead! 🙂
Well GM has said they will do it this year, go over 200k. Of course they don’t sell as many Bolts so they could slow-poke them into the Fall.
https://www.insideevsforum.com/community/index.php?threads/gm-and-tesla-approaching-200-000-units.769/
According to this article from a relatively obscure, but often insightful, website.
Hah! What does this ‘WadeTyhon’ know?
Yes, GM said it expects to hit this year. I think it will do so in early Q4.
But it’s not impossible for them to delay further so was worth mentioning (since someone asked. 😉 )
With GM facing the exact same sunset as Tesla, there is one big difference. EVs are a tiny percent of GM sales. They could stop EV sales for an entire quarter and it would have zero impact on their quarterly reports.
They just aren’t that heavily invested into EVs as Tesla, where the whole conpany depends on the success of their EV sales
With all the preorders around the world there should be no reason for Tesla to stock pile Model 3s. Tesla could be turning those Model 3s into money by selling them overseas. Either the author of this article missed the signals or Tesla made yet another blunder tying up money in inventory.
That does bring up an interesting question, i.e when will they start mass deliveries overseas?Probably towards the end of Summer. Maybe you’ll see yours, if you live other than in NA, in September. I would think they first go to Mexico with deliveries before putting them on boats.
Tesla is shipping a lot of Model 3’s to Canada. Opening up other markets requires homologation and Tesla is looking to ship to those markets in the beginning of next year. That gives maximum production availability to the US market while the full tax credit is expiring.
I expect Elon will announce a very large delivery number of Model 3 for the first week of July. Independence week will forever mean independence from oil tyranny for automotive transportation.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3