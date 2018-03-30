Tesla Stock Birthday: Up Almost 2,000% Since Its IPO In June 2010
Birthday wishes are in order for Elon Musk. But there’s another milestone the CEO should be proud of — Tesla’s stock just had its birthday too. According to CNBC, “Shares of Elon Musk’s Tesla are up nearly 2,000 percent from the company’s $17 per share initial public offering, which was held eight years ago on June 29, 2010.”
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla’s Model S (Image: Tesla)
For investors, “Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made the electric car maker’s shareholders a lot of money… Investors are betting that Musk’s company will disrupt the entire auto industry and gain significant market share as the world moves toward electric cars.” To put the Tesla [NASDAQ: TSLA] growth story into perspective, “Only four stocks in the entire S&P 500 have outperformed Tesla since its IPO.”
Above: These four S&P 500 stocks are the only companies who’ve outperformed Tesla since its IPO (Source: CNBC)
“People at this point ought to be a little more optimistic about the future of Tesla because we’ve confounded the critics at every turn,” Musk told CNBC after Tesla went public at $17 a share. “At a certain point, people have to get tired of being wrong.” Eight years later, Tesla’s market value sits at $58.7 billion after trading at around $347 a share on the anniversary of its IPO.
Above: CNBC’s Phil LeBeau takes a look back on the past eight years of Tesla’s growth (Youtube: CNBC)
Jamie Albertine, an auto analyst for Consumer Edge Research says, “What they’ve been able to do in the last eight years is what makes Tesla a powerful innovator.” And Tesla can now boast another feather in their cap — it’s reported (via RenewEconomy), “Tesla and its battery cell provider Panasonic have taken the number one ranking in the latest Bloomberg New Energy Finance tally of tier 1 lithium-ion battery cell makers.”
Above: Panasonic/Tesla top the list of tier 1 lithium-ion battery cell makers in the world by volume (Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance via RenewEconomy)
But it’s not just the sheer volume of batteries Tesla produces that differentiates it — it’s also the company’s industry-leading battery tech. One example cited by German investment bank Berenberg (via Markets Insider): “Improvements made to the already industry-leading thermal management system in the Model S/X… [including] the new aluminum cooling radiators that surround each individual cell in the Model 3 pack.”
Above: Design rendering of a Tesla Model 3 (Image: dragosburian / cgtrader)
Berenberg’s analyst Alexander Haissl explains, “This technology, which helps to minimise battery degradation and reduce charging times, is a remarkable piece of system engineering that has been largely completely overlooked as a key competitive advantage for Tesla compared to other OEMs offering more primitive solutions.” It’s no wonder Germany’s legacy automakers were spooked after their engineers secretly tore down a Tesla Model 3.
===
Sources: CNBC, RenewEconomy, Markets Insider
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Warren Buffett’s BYD is also coming on strong lately.
Bubble, anyone?
Bubbly, anyone?
Yup, people who got in on the massive growth celebrate with bubbly. Those who got it wrong for 8 straight years, year after year, cry bubble, just like they’ve been crying bubble year after year after year.
TSLA shares are certainly volatile, and by definition volatile stocks will cycle through highs and lows. But there is a pattern of the value of TSLA stocks going up once Tesla finally gets each new product out the door, once the volatility is removed from the equation. With more new products in the pipeline, that pattern will also likely repeat, as over the years the same people who have been calling bubble year after year will continue to miss the investment opportunity and continue to get more rabidly frustrated.
Stop crying, you get no pity here.
So, you’re saying the S curve looks like a bubble to you?
Not a student of history I guess.
And not a smart person at all really.
I said it earlier and I’ll say it again: those who pray for the failures of others get no sympathy for me.
Here’s a novel idea- instead of pouring your efforts into finding failure(s) and capitalizing like a carrion-feeding vulture, why don’t you seek out successes and benefit from healthy outcomes? Tesla is an American company that makes its products in America, and regardless of the source, fuels its vehicles with domestically produced energy. That’s a win in my book.
Serial Tesla basher “Seven Electrics” said:
“Bubble, anyone?”
Yeah, the one you’re living in. The one where you are eternally “sure” Tesla is going to collapse within the next 3 months… unlike the real world, where Tesla keeps right on growing year after year!
But please do keep propping up your “short” investment. I’m sure Tesla appreciates how all you shorters help keep the stock price inflated!
😀 😀 😀
Sometimes evil really is self-defeating.
If Tesla wasn’t inundated by persistent attempts by stock “shorters” to discredit the company, spreading FUD on a daily basis all over social media to tear down the good name of a company which his actually trying to improve the world, then I wouldn’t bother to even glance at any article about Tesla’s stock price. I mean honestly, who cares? TSLA is a very volatile stock, its daily or weekly ups and downs mean very little indeed as far as Tesla’s business is concerned.
But since short-selling Tesla bashing FUDsters spend so much time and effort attacking Tesla and spreading lies, I’ll take this opportunity to indulge in schadenfreude over the billions of dollars they’re losing! About $2 billion last month, and hopefully about the same this month!
😀 😀 😀
“Tesla envy happens when other people have, ahem, long positions and yours is too short.” –Jim Whitehead
Go Tesla!
Amen brother!