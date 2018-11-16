Tesla Begins Solar Roof Ramp Up At Gigafactory 2

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

More than 800 workers are now full-time employees at the Buffalo Gigafactory 2 location

Led by Ryan Nungesser – the top level on-site employee – the Buffalo located Gigafactory 2 is ramping up production to fulfill all the Tesla Solar Roof orders after months of delays and several production issues. What Tesla envisioned as a holistic approach to clean energy production, the Tesla Solar roof is an integral part that will generate electricity from a roof, which will then be stored in a Tesla Powerwall battery storage, then used to power up both your home and your vehicles.

The Tesla Solar roof is essentially an entire roof made out of electricity-generating shingles. Unlike stand-alone electricity-generating solar panels, these integrate more effectively with the roof’s design, but also, provide a much larger surface for the power to be generated from. For Tesla, the Gigafactory 2, located in Buffalo, New York, is an integral part of bringing their holistic approach to power generation to the mass market. When fully scaled up, the company expects the factory to produce enough solar cells for more than 150,000 residential solar installations every single year. And it seems the company is right on track to achieve that goal.

While the company didn’t disclose how many solar panels are made weekly, but judging by the number of people employed and the steady pace that the company is bringing new workers to it, we can expect full-size production volume to be achieved quite soon. Last week, Tesla invited a slew of local journalists for a tour of the Buffalo facility, giving the media a first-time access to the finished factory. Tesla is set to bring even more capital investments to the Buffalo location, filling up the 1.2 million-square-foot facility with high-tech manufacturing equipment. With this, we can expect a continued fast growth of its workforce, slated to grow steadily at least through 2019.

With the Solar Roof, Tesla is seemingly rounding up their eco-friendly product offerings. In reality, we’re still months away from any large-scale implementation. However, the future looks bright. If they – alongside other high-tech companies and carmakers – can produce solutions like these at scale, the future of motoring looks clean & bright all the way. Hopefully, the lawmakers don’t try to impede that growth by imposing ill-advised taxation or other government-led methods of charging people to produce their own electricity. But to be frank, we kinda expect that to happen. At least on some limited scale.

Source: Biz Journals