Tesla Software Version 9: New Versus Old
Some folks are still waiting for Tesla Software Version 9, but those who have it are beginning to share.
No matter which automaker’s touch-screen infotainment system you’re using — regardless of how intuitive it is — there’s always a bit of a learning curve. This is also true when Tesla moves to new software, via its over-the-air update process. So, the question is, how much better is Tesla Software Version 9? What are its pros and cons? Most importantly, how is it different from the previous version in terms of its interface?
We can’t think of a YouTuber that may be better suited to provide us with this detailed comparison of Tesla’s new Software Version 9. Erik Strait (DAErik) is heavily involved in all things Tesla and does great work when it comes to keeping owners and prospective buyers informed about the electric automaker’s advancements through the crafting of top-notch videos. In fact, he was one of the first to release a lengthy and detailed look at the Model 3 touch screen.
Have you received the Version 9 update? If so, what suggestions do you have for Tesla to take it to the next level? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.
Video Description via DAErik on YouTube:
Tesla Version 9 Settings. New vs. Old.
6 Comments on "Tesla Software Version 9: New Versus Old"
Just got v9 this morning in the Model 3. Well actually think it was yesterday morning, but my wife took the car yesterday, an increasingly common occurrence.
No time to play with it yet, but love the new ‘clear a rear seatbelt warning as a car seat’, so it doesn’t continue alerting. That was my biggest annoyance with the car so far.
When a car seat is installed (and properly tightened down) on the latch connectors, the car thinks there is a person sitting in the seat but detects the seatbelt is not secured. I understand why, but the alert covered all the odometer and trip counters and would continue to reappear after clearing it.
Couldn’t you just also click the rear seat belt in behind the car seat?
Cool that they have a use HOV option for navigation. Wish google maps had that. And the ability to tell it how many people are in the car, as HOV lanes around here vary between 2+ and 3+ or open to all, depending on time of day and day of the week.
I don’t like it. Too many screen presses to do the same actions as before, the font is lower-sized, and I have less control over the display. Oh, and someone decided to drop “green” from road traffic status. Now I don’t know if there’s data on a road section or not. Very useful for road closures. I’m going to see if i can go back to version 8, this was a bad update. And I miss my blue lakes, come on, that was totally unnecessary!
My wife HATES hers.
She has jokingly (I hope) said she wanted to sell her Tesla and go with MB, once they come out with a decent EV.
She loved having camera and media up at same time. Now, it is one or the other.
I think that it was a mistake to get rid of the ability to put 2 frames up.
As to the buttons, it will take time to get used to these. However, I am glad that they have made the rear seat heaters accessible. Though I do think that it is better to NOT move between split/synced thermo. Far better to have a popup on that if split. The reason is that the buttons on the bottom bar should not move around.
The rear camera view on the Model S or X with V9 software is stuck at the bottom of the screen (and needs two button presses to get to). A lot of S&X owners like keeping the rear view camera on the top of the screen so you can just glance over to double check what’s behind you. Now with the screen on the bottom, I have to move your head to check, and my right hand covers the blind spot on the left hand side of the screen. Tesla needs to re-add the ability to move it to the top for S&X.