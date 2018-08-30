2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Some folks are still waiting for Tesla Software Version 9, but those who have it are beginning to share.

No matter which automaker’s touch-screen infotainment system you’re using — regardless of how intuitive it is — there’s always a bit of a learning curve. This is also true when Tesla moves to new software, via its over-the-air update process. So, the question is, how much better is Tesla Software Version 9? What are its pros and cons? Most importantly, how is it different from the previous version in terms of its interface?

We can’t think of a YouTuber that may be better suited to provide us with this detailed comparison of Tesla’s new Software Version 9. Erik Strait (DAErik) is heavily involved in all things Tesla and does great work when it comes to keeping owners and prospective buyers informed about the electric automaker’s advancements through the crafting of top-notch videos. In fact, he was one of the first to release a lengthy and detailed look at the Model 3 touch screen.

Have you received the Version 9 update? If so, what suggestions do you have for Tesla to take it to the next level? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.